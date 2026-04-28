The Rising Cost of Technology – What It Means for RTO Dealers

Semiconductor supply constraints are driving higher costs across computers, smartphones, and gaming systems.

The days of predictable pricing across consumer electronics are fading fast. From laptops and desktops to smartphones and gaming consoles, a powerful shift is underway – one that is pushing technology costs higher, tightening supply, and changing how consumers access essential technology.

For rent-to-own dealers, this is more than a pricing story. It’s a market signal.

Understanding what’s driving these changes can help dealers make smarter inventory decisions, anticipate customer behavior, and position their businesses for what comes next.

A Market Under Pressure

Technology prices are climbing in 2026, and the data behind it is significant.

Research firm Gartner projects a 130% surge in memory and storage component costs by the end of 2026, contributing to an estimated 17% increase in overall PC pricing compared to 2025. Manufacturers are already seeing the impact. Major PC makers report sharply higher component costs and are beginning to adjust pricing as supply tightens.

Those same components are also driving increases in other categories:

Smartphone prices are expected to rise around 13%

Memory prices alone have already surged 80–90% in some segments, impacting everything from laptops to gaming systems

In short, the cost structure behind nearly all consumer technology is shifting upward – and it’s not isolated to one product category.

What’s Driving the Increase

Rising demand from AI data centers is driving increased competition for the components used in everyday consumer technology.

At the center of this shift is artificial intelligence (AI).

AI infrastructure requires enormous volumes of high-performance components, including:

Memory (DRAM and high-bandwidth memory)

GPUs

Advanced storage

These are the same components used in consumer electronics. As large-scale data centers absorb supply, manufacturers are reallocating production toward higher-margin enterprise demand.

The result is a simple but powerful dynamic:

Reduced supply for consumer devices is pushing prices higher across computers, smartphones, and gaming hardware alike.

Industry analysts suggest this is not a temporary imbalance, but a long-term structural shift in semiconductor allocation, with AI continuing to take priority.

Not a Short-Term Spike

The outlook suggests these conditions will persist.

Component shortages could extend through 2027 and beyond

Total device shipments are expected to decline as prices rise

Entry-level devices are becoming harder to produce profitably

Gartner analysts also suggest that sub-$500 computers and low-cost smartphones may become less common, as manufacturers shift toward higher-margin products.

This points to a new reality: higher prices may become the baseline, not the exception.

What This Means for RTO Dealers

Higher prices across key tech categories are forcing dealers to rethink inventory mix and timing.

For rent-to-own businesses, rising technology costs create both challenges and opportunities across multiple product categories.

1. Inventory Planning Becomes More Critical

As acquisition costs increase across computers, smartphones, and gaming products, dealers may need to:

Lock in pricing earlier when possible

Reevaluate product mix between entry-level and mid-tier devices

Monitor supplier pricing more frequently

Gaming systems – including both PCs and consoles – may see increased volatility due to their reliance on high-performance components.

In this environment, timing and selection matter more than ever, as waiting too long to purchase inventory could mean paying significantly higher costs later.

2. Margins and Product Mix Will Shift

Higher wholesale costs can compress margins if pricing strategies don’t evolve.

At the same time:

Entry-level devices may become less available

Mid-tier and performance products may dominate inventory

Gaming categories may carry higher price points but also higher demand

Dealers may need to balance affordability with availability in new ways.

3. Consumer Behavior Is Changing

As prices rise across all technology categories, consumer behavior is shifting.

Customers are increasingly:

Delaying upgrades

Holding devices longer

Becoming more price-sensitive

Gartner projects device lifespans to increase by as much as 15–20%, as consumers adjust to higher prices.

This applies not just to computers, but also to smartphones and gaming systems.

For many households, these products are no longer discretionary:

Computers support work and education

Smartphones are essential communication tools

Gaming systems are a primary source of entertainment

Yet the cost of entry is rising across the board.

The Opportunity for Rent-to-Own

In a higher-price environment, rent-to-own aligns naturally with evolving consumer needs.

As upfront costs increase:

Flexibility becomes more valuable

Large one-time purchases become harder for many households

Access to technology becomes the priority

This creates an opportunity for RTO to serve a broader audience – including consumers who may not have previously considered rent-to-own, particularly those who are now priced out of retail options.

The shift is clear – as technology becomes more expensive, rent-to-own becomes a more practical way for consumers to access the devices they need.

Looking Ahead

The consumer technology market is entering a new phase – one shaped by AI demand, constrained supply, and structurally higher costs.

For RTO dealers, success in this environment will depend on:

Staying informed on pricing trends

Adapting inventory strategies across multiple categories

Understanding how customer expectations are evolving

What may appear to be a challenge on the supply side is also creating new relevance on the customer side.

As the cost of technology rises, the value of access rises with it.