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The Rising Cost of Technology – What It Means for RTO Dealers

semiconductor chip representing supply bottleneck affecting computer smartphone and gaming system prices
Semiconductor supply constraints are driving higher costs across computers, smartphones, and gaming systems.

The days of predictable pricing across consumer electronics are fading fast. From laptops and desktops to smartphones and gaming consoles, a powerful shift is underway – one that is pushing technology costs higher, tightening supply, and changing how consumers access essential technology. 

For rent-to-own dealers, this is more than a pricing story. It’s a market signal. 

Understanding what’s driving these changes can help dealers make smarter inventory decisions, anticipate customer behavior, and position their businesses for what comes next. 

A Market Under Pressure 

Technology prices are climbing in 2026, and the data behind it is significant. 

Research firm Gartner projects a 130% surge in memory and storage component costs by the end of 2026, contributing to an estimated 17% increase in overall PC pricing compared to 2025. Manufacturers are already seeing the impact. Major PC makers report sharply higher component costs and are beginning to adjust pricing as supply tightens. 

Those same components are also driving increases in other categories: 

  • Smartphone prices are expected to rise around 13%  
  • Memory prices alone have already surged 80–90% in some segments, impacting everything from laptops to gaming systems  

In short, the cost structure behind nearly all consumer technology is shifting upward – and it’s not isolated to one product category. 

What’s Driving the Increase 

data center facility representing growing AI demand driving semiconductor shortages and higher technology prices
Rising demand from AI data centers is driving increased competition for the components used in everyday consumer technology.

At the center of this shift is artificial intelligence (AI). 

AI infrastructure requires enormous volumes of high-performance components, including: 

  • Memory (DRAM and high-bandwidth memory)  
  • GPUs  
  • Advanced storage  

These are the same components used in consumer electronics. As large-scale data centers absorb supply, manufacturers are reallocating production toward higher-margin enterprise demand. 

The result is a simple but powerful dynamic: 

Reduced supply for consumer devices is pushing prices higher across computers, smartphones, and gaming hardware alike. 

Industry analysts suggest this is not a temporary imbalance, but a long-term structural shift in semiconductor allocation, with AI continuing to take priority. 

Not a Short-Term Spike 

The outlook suggests these conditions will persist. 

  • Component shortages could extend through 2027 and beyond  
  • Total device shipments are expected to decline as prices rise  
  • Entry-level devices are becoming harder to produce profitably  

Gartner analysts also suggest that sub-$500 computers and low-cost smartphones may become less common, as manufacturers shift toward higher-margin products. 

This points to a new reality: higher prices may become the baseline, not the exception. 

What This Means for RTO Dealers 

laptop smartphone and gaming console representing rising costs impacting rent to own dealer inventory decisions
Higher prices across key tech categories are forcing dealers to rethink inventory mix and timing.

For rent-to-own businesses, rising technology costs create both challenges and opportunities across multiple product categories. 

1. Inventory Planning Becomes More Critical 

As acquisition costs increase across computers, smartphones, and gaming products, dealers may need to: 

  • Lock in pricing earlier when possible  
  • Reevaluate product mix between entry-level and mid-tier devices  
  • Monitor supplier pricing more frequently  

Gaming systems – including both PCs and consoles – may see increased volatility due to their reliance on high-performance components. 

In this environment, timing and selection matter more than ever, as waiting too long to purchase inventory could mean paying significantly higher costs later. 

2. Margins and Product Mix Will Shift 

Higher wholesale costs can compress margins if pricing strategies don’t evolve. 

At the same time: 

  • Entry-level devices may become less available  
  • Mid-tier and performance products may dominate inventory  
  • Gaming categories may carry higher price points but also higher demand  

Dealers may need to balance affordability with availability in new ways. 

3. Consumer Behavior Is Changing 

As prices rise across all technology categories, consumer behavior is shifting. 

Customers are increasingly: 

  • Delaying upgrades  
  • Holding devices longer  
  • Becoming more price-sensitive  

Gartner projects device lifespans to increase by as much as 15–20%, as consumers adjust to higher prices. 

This applies not just to computers, but also to smartphones and gaming systems. 

For many households, these products are no longer discretionary: 

  • Computers support work and education  
  • Smartphones are essential communication tools  
  • Gaming systems are a primary source of entertainment  

Yet the cost of entry is rising across the board. 

The Opportunity for Rent-to-Own 

In a higher-price environment, rent-to-own aligns naturally with evolving consumer needs. 

As upfront costs increase: 

  • Flexibility becomes more valuable  
  • Large one-time purchases become harder for many households  
  • Access to technology becomes the priority  

This creates an opportunity for RTO to serve a broader audience – including consumers who may not have previously considered rent-to-own, particularly those who are now priced out of retail options. 

The shift is clear – as technology becomes more expensive, rent-to-own becomes a more practical way for consumers to access the devices they need. 

Looking Ahead 

The consumer technology market is entering a new phase – one shaped by AI demand, constrained supply, and structurally higher costs. 

For RTO dealers, success in this environment will depend on: 

  • Staying informed on pricing trends  
  • Adapting inventory strategies across multiple categories  
  • Understanding how customer expectations are evolving  

What may appear to be a challenge on the supply side is also creating new relevance on the customer side. 

As the cost of technology rises, the value of access rises with it. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 