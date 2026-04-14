RTO Legend Ernie Lewallen – A Legacy Remembered 

RTO Legend Ernie Lewallen, the very first franchisee of RNR Tire Express, left a mark on the rent-to-own industry that can best be understood through the people who knew him. In a montage of reflections following his passing on January 21, 2026, colleagues and friends describe a man whose presence, leadership, and relationships shaped not only businesses but the broader RTO community.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

A Presence That Filled the Room

Again and again, those remembering Ernie return to the same idea: he was someone you felt the moment he walked in.

“Loud,” said Trent Agin of SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One. “His voice carried through a room, and you knew if Ernie was in a room when you walked into the room.”

Whether it was his energy, his humor, or simply the way he engaged with people, Ernie left an impression that lingered. He didn’t just join conversations – he transformed them.

“Ernie was just somebody that in a crowded room you gravitated to him,” added Jonathan Rose of RNR of Virginia LLC dba RNR Tire Express. “He would clear the people out of the way and go stick out his hand and shake it and give you a big bear hug and tell you who he was. He would find out what you were interested in, and he would talk to you like there’s nobody else in the room.”

That kind of presence made people feel known. In rooms full of industry peers, Ernie made interactions personal.

Relationships That Defined His Legacy

If there is a throughline in every reflection, it’s this: Ernie prioritized people.

“He would go to meetings that weren’t his to help people,” said Shannon Strunk, Gulf Breeze Investments, dba RNR Tire Express. “Ernie clearly understood what the transaction was versus what it was thought to be, and so he was very good in Washington.”

The stories shared aren’t about obligation – they’re about willingness. Ernie showed up, even when he didn’t have to, because he believed in supporting others.

That mindset came through in the way he approached decisions, both big and small. “If it’s the right thing for the industry… let’s do it,” Larry Sutton of RNR Tire Express recalled Ernie saying.

That perspective reflects a broader commitment, one that places the industry and its people above individual gain.

RTO Legend Ernie Lewallen

To call Ernie a legend in the rent-to-own industry isn’t about status – it’s about influence.

“I think his lasting legacy will be APRO,” said David Harrison, Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express. “He was more passionate about that than he was about his own business a lot of times. He really poured his heart and soul into that.

His contributions weren’t passive. They were active, visible, and rooted in advocacy.

“Ernie was a true legend of the industry,” added APRO CEO Charles Smitherman. “Always one that was willing to share his knowledge… a legend that really truly cared for the industry.”

What stands out is not just what he did, but how he did it – with openness and a genuine investment in others.

A Life of Conviction and Character

Those who knew Ernie also remember the strength of his convictions and the personality that came with them.

“When he believed in something, there was no talking him out of it,” remembered Sutton. “If he believed it, he was going to make it happen.”

That determination was paired with a sense of humor and a spirited nature.

“When you tell Ernie not to do something, that was a license to do it,” laughed Rose.

And yet, there was balance in how he carried himself.

“He’s a very vocal person, opinionated,” continued Larry Carrico, Rent One. “But he’s also kind, he’s soft.”

A Legacy Rooted in Family

Beyond the industry, Ernie’s identity as a husband and father remained central.

“He was a family man first, a God-fearing man for sure,” remembered Rose. “He represented his family extremely well – proud of his three daughters and his wife Debbie immensely.”

That foundation adds depth to the legacy described throughout the montage. The same qualities that defined his work – care, presence, and commitment – were reflected in his family life.

In the end, the clearest measure of RTO Legend Ernie Lewallen is found in the consistency of these reflections. Across voices and experiences, the message remains the same: he showed up, he cared deeply, and he made a lasting impact on the people around him and the industry he helped shape.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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