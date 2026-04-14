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RTO Legend Ernie Lewallen – A Legacy Remembered 

RTO Legend Ernie Lewallen,  the very first franchisee of RNR Tire Express, left a mark on the rent-to-own industry that can best be understood through the people who knew him. In a montage of reflections following his passing on January 21, 2026, colleagues and friends describe a man whose presence, leadership, and relationships shaped not only businesses but the broader RTO community. 

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations. 

A Presence That Filled the Room 

Again and again, those remembering Ernie return to the same idea: he was someone you felt the moment he walked in. 

“Loud,” said Trent Agin of SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One. “His voice carried through a room, and you knew if Ernie was in a room when you walked into the room.” 

Whether it was his energy, his humor, or simply the way he engaged with people, Ernie left an impression that lingered. He didn’t just join conversations – he transformed them. 

“Ernie was just somebody that in a crowded room you gravitated to him,” added Jonathan Rose of RNR of Virginia LLC dba RNR Tire Express. “He would clear the people out of the way and go stick out his hand and shake it and give you a big bear hug and tell you who he was. He would find out what you were interested in, and he would talk to you like there’s nobody else in the room.” 

That kind of presence made people feel known. In rooms full of industry peers, Ernie made interactions personal. 

Relationships That Defined His Legacy 

If there is a throughline in every reflection, it’s this: Ernie prioritized people. 

“He would go to meetings that weren’t his to help people,” said Shannon StrunkGulf Breeze Investments, dba RNR Tire Express. “Ernie clearly understood what the transaction was versus what it was thought to be, and so he was very good in Washington.” 

The stories shared aren’t about obligation – they’re about willingness. Ernie showed up, even when he didn’t have to, because he believed in supporting others. 

That mindset came through in the way he approached decisions, both big and small. “If it’s the right thing for the industry… let’s do it,” Larry Sutton of RNR Tire Express recalled Ernie saying. 

That perspective reflects a broader commitment, one that places the industry and its people above individual gain. 

RTO Legend Ernie Lewallen 

To call Ernie a legend in the rent-to-own industry isn’t about status – it’s about influence. 

“I think his lasting legacy will be APRO,” said David HarrisonRental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express. “He was more passionate about that than he was about his own business a lot of times. He really poured his heart and soul into that. 

His contributions weren’t passive. They were active, visible, and rooted in advocacy. 

“Ernie was a true legend of the industry,” added APRO CEO Charles Smitherman. “Always one that was willing to share his knowledge… a legend that really truly cared for the industry.”  

What stands out is not just what he did, but how he did it – with openness and a genuine investment in others. 

A Life of Conviction and Character 

Those who knew Ernie also remember the strength of his convictions and the personality that came with them. 

“When he believed in something, there was no talking him out of it,” remembered Sutton. “If he believed it, he was going to make it happen.” 

That determination was paired with a sense of humor and a spirited nature. 

“When you tell Ernie not to do something, that was a license to do it,” laughed Rose. 

And yet, there was balance in how he carried himself. 

“He’s a very vocal person, opinionated,” continued Larry Carrico, Rent One. “But he’s also kind, he’s soft.” 

A Legacy Rooted in Family 

Beyond the industry, Ernie’s identity as a husband and father remained central. 

“He was a family man first, a God-fearing man for sure,” remembered Rose. “He represented his family extremely well – proud of his three daughters and his wife Debbie immensely.” 

That foundation adds depth to the legacy described throughout the montage. The same qualities that defined his work – care, presence, and commitment – were reflected in his family life. 

In the end, the clearest measure of RTO Legend Ernie Lewallen is found in the consistency of these reflections. Across voices and experiences, the message remains the same: he showed up, he cared deeply, and he made a lasting impact on the people around him and the industry he helped shape. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 