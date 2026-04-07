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RTO Legend David P. David Takes the Mic

From the start, David P. David was shaped by work, responsibility, and an instinct for opportunity. Long before leading a multi-state rent-to-own (RTO) operation, he was driving trucks as a child, working in a family operation that included farming, retail, and seasonal businesses. That early exposure to hard work and problem-solving set the tone for a career defined by adaptability, growth, and leadership. Today, as President of Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental, his story reflects both the grit and vision that helped build the modern RTO industry.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

Early Foundations Built on Work and Opportunity

For RTO Legend David P. David, entrepreneurship wasn’t a career choice – it was a way of life from the beginning. Growing up in a family that operated a restaurant, a 200-acre truck farm, a feed and tackle store, and a gas station, he was involved in the day-to-day work from a young age. That work included large seasonal operations, shipping thousands of Christmas trees each year and traveling to Florida to set up dozens of sales lots.

That mindset carried into his early adulthood, where he explored opportunities across industries – from selling cars in Florida to managing his roommate’s barbecue restaurant. Each role added another layer of experience, but it was an opportunity back in Indiana that ultimately changed his trajectory. When Jim Hale acquired a struggling appliance store in 1980, David saw potential not just in retail, but in something new: rent-to-own.

RTO Legend David P. David and the Rise of Rental

After attending a seminar on the rent-to-own model, they launched a small rental department within their appliance business. What started as a modest setup – a few core products in a limited space – quickly revealed its potential.

David made a decisive shift. Rather than continue in traditional retail, he focused entirely on rental. He opened a new store in Columbus, Indiana, and from there continued expanding the rental side of the company. Over time, the company expanded through both organic store openings and strategic acquisitions, building a network that stretched across multiple states.

As the business continued to grow, a defining moment came when Hale made an unexpected decision. He retired at the age of 40 and asked David to take over the company. With that responsibility came both uncertainty and opportunity, as David assumed leadership and continued building the business forward.

His approach to acquisitions was grounded in practicality and people. Many deals came from relationships within the industry, often involving owners ready to exit. Integration focused on support – sending teams into new stores, training employees, and aligning operations with company culture. That emphasis on people helped ensure consistency and long-term success.

Leadership, Advocacy, and Industry Impact

Beyond store growth, David played a significant role in shaping the broader RTO landscape. He served as president of the Rental-Purchase Dealers Association of Indiana for 15 years and was deeply involved in legislative efforts focused on helping lawmakers understand the rent-to-own model and how it serves customers.

Working alongside other leaders, he helped advocate for state laws that clarified rent-to-own as a distinct model – one that allows customers to return merchandise without penalty. He traveled to multiple states to support their efforts, using Indiana’s framework as a benchmark.

David served on the APRO Board of Directors for 32 years, including two terms as president. During those years, he remained actively engaged in the association’s work. He was involved in major industry challenges, including a legal issue where regulators argued that rent-to-own should be treated as a retail sale rather than a rental business. As the issue grew beyond a single state, he worked alongside APRO leadership, including Bill Keese, Ed Winn III, and Kevin Quinn, to address what had become a national concern.

Today, he continues serving the industry as a member of the TRIB Group Board of Directors.

Building Culture That Lasts

While growth and advocacy define much of his legacy, David consistently returns to one central idea: culture. From employee appreciation events to vendor expos and family gatherings, he built an environment where people feel valued and connected.

His annual events – bringing together employees, families, and vendors – combine product exposure with large-scale company gatherings. With more than 300 employees across the organization, these events often bring together 400 to 500 people, reflecting both the size of the company and the importance placed on connection. These gatherings give store teams the opportunity to see new products and spend time together, reinforcing relationships across the organization.

David also emphasizes a customer-first philosophy rooted in flexibility and understanding. Recognizing that many customers face financial challenges, he encourages working with them. He noted that every customer will face difficult moments – whether it’s illness, unexpected expenses, or life disruptions – and believes those moments call for flexibility rather than rigid enforcement.

His goal has always been ownership – helping customers who desire ownership ultimately acquire the products they need, rather than simply renting them temporarily. He describes the business as a cycle, where customers return over time for different needs – from furniture to appliances and beyond – building long-term relationships that can span years or even generations.

A Legacy Still in Motion

Even after decades in the business, David’s focus remains forward-looking. He sees continued demand for rent-to-own, especially as consumer needs evolve. While online business is growing, he still values the in-store experience and encourages customers to engage directly with products.

As David looks ahead to the future of the business, he points to his son and son-in-law stepping into leadership roles. That next generation is what excites him most about the future of rent-to-own.

“Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.”

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 