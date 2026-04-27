Rent-A-Center Announces Amazon Collaboration 

Upbound Group, Inc. – parent company of APRO member Rent-A-Center (RAC) – recently announced a new collaboration between RAC and Amazon. Amazon customers will soon enjoy the convenience of easy order pickups and returns at RAC’s 1,700+ continental U.S. corporate-owned stores.

“We’re extremely proud to be among Amazon’s largest U.S. retail collaborations for pickups and returns, and welcome Amazon customers to enjoy the Rent-A-Center experience,” said Upbound CEO Fahmi Karam.

The agreement between the two companies will enable Amazon customers to choose to have their Amazon orders shipped to their nearest RAC location for in-store pickup, as well as to drop off label-free, box-free Amazon returns at their local RAC store. The new system is expected to be up and running by June.

“We’re excited to welcome Rent-A-Center to our growing network of pickup and return locations across the country,” said Amazon Vice President of Return and Recommerce Gopal Pillai. “Rent-A-Center’s extensive footprint and commitment to customer service make it a natural addition as we continue building a more convenient shopping experience for customers.”