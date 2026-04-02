Relationships and Reinvention in RTO

In this episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast sits down with APRO member Kevin Silvers of New Generations Diamond & Jewelry Co. and King of Promotions for a lively, insightful conversation about longevity, adaptability, and the power of relationships in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry.

Silvers’ journey is anything but ordinary. From caddying for legends like Arnold Palmer and Michael Jordan to building a reputation as one of the most connected vendors in RTO, his story is rooted in experience, curiosity, and a genuine love for people.

RTO Relationships and Reinvention

At the heart of Silvers’ success is a simple but powerful philosophy: relationships come first. He emphasizes that true success in RTO isn’t about pushing products but about understanding people. “You should never sell anybody before you know them,” he explains, highlighting the importance of trust and connection in long-term business growth.

That mindset has carried him through decades of industry evolution. From early days in jewelry manufacturing to pioneering promotional solutions through King of Promotions, Silvers has consistently adapted to changing market dynamics. His ability to reinvent himself and his approach has been key to staying relevant in a fast-moving industry.

Reinvention, he notes, isn’t a one-time event. It’s a daily practice. Whether it’s embracing new product categories, exploring different business models like finance stores, or refining promotional strategies, Silvers believes growth comes from staying open and continuously learning.

Building Value Beyond Core Products

The conversation also dives into the realities of the RTO business. Silvers shares that success requires daily effort, strong operational discipline, and a willingness to evolve. He points out that while technology and AI are shaping the future, RTO will always remain a people-driven business, with relationships at its core.

Beyond strategy, Silvers brings humor and authenticity to the discussion, recalling everything from wild store visits involving alligators to lessons learned from thousands of in-store interactions. These moments reinforce a central theme: the RTO industry is built on real people, real challenges, and real connections.

For new vendors entering the space, Silvers offers straightforward advice: be patient, be genuine, and don’t take rejection personally. Longevity comes from consistency, value, and a sincere commitment to helping others succeed.

Ultimately, this episode is a reminder that while products and strategies may change, the foundation of success in RTO remains the same: strong relationships and a willingness to reinvent.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

Listen on Spotify

Watch on YouTube