Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Relationships and Reinvention in RTO

In this episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast sits down with APRO member Kevin Silvers of New Generations Diamond & Jewelry Co. and King of Promotions for a lively, insightful conversation about longevity, adaptability, and the power of relationships in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry.

Silvers’ journey is anything but ordinary. From caddying for legends like Arnold Palmer and Michael Jordan to building a reputation as one of the most connected vendors in RTO, his story is rooted in experience, curiosity, and a genuine love for people.

RTO Relationships and Reinvention

At the heart of Silvers’ success is a simple but powerful philosophy: relationships come first. He emphasizes that true success in RTO isn’t about pushing products but about understanding people. “You should never sell anybody before you know them,” he explains, highlighting the importance of trust and connection in long-term business growth.

That mindset has carried him through decades of industry evolution. From early days in jewelry manufacturing to pioneering promotional solutions through King of Promotions, Silvers has consistently adapted to changing market dynamics. His ability to reinvent himself and his approach has been key to staying relevant in a fast-moving industry.

Reinvention, he notes, isn’t a one-time event. It’s a daily practice. Whether it’s embracing new product categories, exploring different business models like finance stores, or refining promotional strategies, Silvers believes growth comes from staying open and continuously learning.

Building Value Beyond Core Products

The conversation also dives into the realities of the RTO business. Silvers shares that success requires daily effort, strong operational discipline, and a willingness to evolve. He points out that while technology and AI are shaping the future, RTO will always remain a people-driven business, with relationships at its core.

Beyond strategy, Silvers brings humor and authenticity to the discussion, recalling everything from wild store visits involving alligators to lessons learned from thousands of in-store interactions. These moments reinforce a central theme: the RTO industry is built on real people, real challenges, and real connections.

For new vendors entering the space, Silvers offers straightforward advice: be patient, be genuine, and don’t take rejection personally. Longevity comes from consistency, value, and a sincere commitment to helping others succeed.

Ultimately, this episode is a reminder that while products and strategies may change, the foundation of success in RTO remains the same: strong relationships and a willingness to reinvent.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

Listen on Spotify

Watch on YouTube

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 