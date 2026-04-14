PrimeTime Debuts in Fort Lauderdale with Surf, Sun, & RTO Fun 

Nationwide Director of Appliances and RentDirect John Laing opens the member meeting, welcoming attendees to Fort Lauderdale.

Nationwide Marketing Group – parent organization to APRO Member Nationwide RentDirect – brought rent-to-own dealers and vendors together in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in mid-March for the company’s spring PrimeTime member conference and tradeshow.

Nationwide Director of Appliances and RentDirect John Laing launched the RTO member meeting, describing its informal theme as “changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes,” as this was the first time Fort Lauderdale hosted PrimeTime, and the overall levels of excitement and engagement seemed as high as ever.

APRO Goes All-In on AI

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman next provided an industry update, spotlighting the association’s current concentration on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to promote a positive narrative about rent-to-own.

“Seventy percent of all Google searches are resulting in no click, as a growing majority of users are coming to Google and getting the answer they seek from the AI summary at the top of the page, not clicking on links to websites,” Smitherman said. “As your trade association, we’re making significant efforts through content creation and public relations to be the authoritative source of material for these answers – so consumers understand what RTO is and how it will benefit them as a flexible, professional option for accessing essential products.”

Smitherman also discussed his recently released book – co-written with WOW Brands CEO Ryan Krass –The Rent-to-Own Revolution, as a key component of this AI-influencing strategy. Additionally, he highlighted several new APRO member benefits, including the popular Legal Hub, and the 50 State Lease Library.

“If you haven’t reviewed your lease agreement within the past two years, you have compliance risks that we can help with,” said Smitherman. “This up-to-date library of state-specific lease agreements is one of the most impactful and important member benefits APRO has ever offered.”

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman highlights the growing impact of AI on search during his industry update. Taylor Ansley introduces OneShop, highlighting features designed specifically for rent-to-own dealers. Dave Scarafiotti shares insights on the capabilities of the VersiRent RTO point-of-sale system.

RTO Gets Industry-Specific Software, Website, & Great Deals

Then Nationwide’s Vice President of Product Management Taylor Ansley and Ashley Furniture Industries’ Vice President of Marketing Erica Sparrow teamed up to introduce a collaborative effort they’ve been working toward for the past year – OneShop, a rent-to-own-focused website solution.

Finally, Nationwide RentDirect’s newest Vendor Partner, Versirent/Ideal Software Systems Inc., was introduced and their Vice President of Operations Dave Scarafiotti shared updates on the RTO point-of-sale platform and its capabilities.

The RentDirect member meeting was followed by the Palooza and Hot Show event, featuring more than 45 vendor partners presenting great deals on hundreds of products, and a 1.5-day expo with 125 vendors showing off their best and brightest.

“As always, it was fantastic to spend some quality time with our RentDirect members and help them capitalize on everything PrimeTime,” said Laing. “We were really pleased with the location and support from our team in making it an excellent experience.”