No More Ice Cream Sandwiches – Employee Recognition Strategies Webinar Recap

What does an ice cream sandwich have to do with company culture? In a recent LEAP session cohosted by APRO and TRIB Group, that simple question opened the door to a deeper conversation about how organizations approach recognition – and where they often miss the mark.

Led by Will Jackson, People and Experience Director at APRO member RNR Tire Express, the session challenged a common assumption: that any form of celebration is good for morale. Instead, Jackson made a compelling case that poorly executed recognition can quietly erode culture rather than strengthen it.

The webinar explored how leaders can refine their employee recognition strategies to drive performance, retention, and long-term engagement.

Employee Recognition Strategies That Actually Work

At the heart of Jackson’s message was a critical distinction many leaders overlook – the difference between celebration and motivation.

“Celebration reinforces excellence. Motivation develops potential,” he explained. When leaders blur that line, they risk rewarding the wrong behaviors. Publicly celebrating average performance, for example, may feel supportive in the moment, but it can ultimately lower the bar for the entire team.

Instead, effective employee recognition strategies focus on highlighting behaviors worth repeating. High performers set the standard, and recognizing them publicly sends a clear signal about what success looks like within the organization.

Just as importantly, employees who are struggling require a different approach. Rather than public praise, they benefit more from private coaching, support, and development. This balance – celebrating excellence while motivating growth – helps maintain both accountability and morale.

Moving Beyond “Ice Cream Sandwich” Rewards

The webinar’s memorable title stems from a story many leaders can relate to: a major team accomplishment followed by a reward that felt disconnected from the effort involved. That disconnect, Jackson noted, is more common than organizations realize.

Too often, companies rely on what he called “high school rewards” – small, generic gestures like pizza parties or low-value gift cards. While appreciated, these rewards rarely reflect the level of contribution being recognized.

To elevate employee recognition strategies, Jackson outlined three essential principles:

Make it personal.

Recognition should reflect an understanding of the individual. Generic rewards can miss the mark, while personalized gestures demonstrate genuine appreciation. Even simple tools – like keeping track of team members’ preferences – can make a significant difference.

Make it premium.

The value of the reward should match the significance of the achievement. This doesn’t always mean large financial investments, but it does require intentionality. When recognition carries weight, employees feel that their contributions truly matter.

Make it public.

Public recognition reinforces culture. Celebrating employees in front of their peers not only validates their efforts but also sets a visible standard for others to follow. It transforms individual achievement into a shared benchmark for the team.

Why Recognition Matters More Than Ever

Beyond morale, effective employee recognition strategies have measurable business impact. Jackson highlighted three key outcomes: retention, repetition, and respect.

Employees who feel valued are more likely to stay. In an industry where turnover carries real costs, meaningful recognition becomes a powerful retention tool. As Jackson noted, people often leave managers, not jobs – making leadership approach a defining factor in long-term engagement.

Recognition also drives behavior. When leaders consistently highlight excellence, those behaviors become embedded in the culture. Team members understand what is expected and are more likely to rise to that standard.

Finally, strong recognition builds earned respect. While positional authority may command compliance, genuine appreciation fosters loyalty. Employees who feel seen and valued are far more likely to go above and beyond.

Building a Culture That Lasts

The webinar closed with a clear challenge for leaders across the rent-to-own industry: be intentional about what you celebrate.

Recognition is more than a moment – it’s a signal. It communicates priorities, shapes behavior, and defines culture over time. When done thoughtfully, it becomes one of the most effective tools leaders have to strengthen their teams.

For APRO members and industry professionals alike, the takeaway is simple but powerful: invest in your people with purpose, or risk losing them to someone who will.

Watch the full LEAP session replay – proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations and TRIB Group.