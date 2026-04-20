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No More Ice Cream Sandwiches – Employee Recognition Strategies Webinar Recap

What does an ice cream sandwich have to do with company culture? In a recent LEAP session cohosted by APRO and TRIB Group, that simple question opened the door to a deeper conversation about how organizations approach recognition – and where they often miss the mark.

Led by Will Jackson, People and Experience Director at APRO member RNR Tire Express, the session challenged a common assumption: that any form of celebration is good for morale. Instead, Jackson made a compelling case that poorly executed recognition can quietly erode culture rather than strengthen it.

The webinar explored how leaders can refine their employee recognition strategies to drive performance, retention, and long-term engagement.

Employee Recognition Strategies That Actually Work

At the heart of Jackson’s message was a critical distinction many leaders overlook – the difference between celebration and motivation.

“Celebration reinforces excellence. Motivation develops potential,” he explained. When leaders blur that line, they risk rewarding the wrong behaviors. Publicly celebrating average performance, for example, may feel supportive in the moment, but it can ultimately lower the bar for the entire team.

Instead, effective employee recognition strategies focus on highlighting behaviors worth repeating. High performers set the standard, and recognizing them publicly sends a clear signal about what success looks like within the organization.

Just as importantly, employees who are struggling require a different approach. Rather than public praise, they benefit more from private coaching, support, and development. This balance – celebrating excellence while motivating growth – helps maintain both accountability and morale.

Moving Beyond “Ice Cream Sandwich” Rewards

The webinar’s memorable title stems from a story many leaders can relate to: a major team accomplishment followed by a reward that felt disconnected from the effort involved. That disconnect, Jackson noted, is more common than organizations realize.

Too often, companies rely on what he called “high school rewards” – small, generic gestures like pizza parties or low-value gift cards. While appreciated, these rewards rarely reflect the level of contribution being recognized.

To elevate employee recognition strategies, Jackson outlined three essential principles:

Make it personal.
Recognition should reflect an understanding of the individual. Generic rewards can miss the mark, while personalized gestures demonstrate genuine appreciation. Even simple tools – like keeping track of team members’ preferences – can make a significant difference.

Make it premium.
The value of the reward should match the significance of the achievement. This doesn’t always mean large financial investments, but it does require intentionality. When recognition carries weight, employees feel that their contributions truly matter.

Make it public.
Public recognition reinforces culture. Celebrating employees in front of their peers not only validates their efforts but also sets a visible standard for others to follow. It transforms individual achievement into a shared benchmark for the team.

Why Recognition Matters More Than Ever

Beyond morale, effective employee recognition strategies have measurable business impact. Jackson highlighted three key outcomes: retention, repetition, and respect.

Employees who feel valued are more likely to stay. In an industry where turnover carries real costs, meaningful recognition becomes a powerful retention tool. As Jackson noted, people often leave managers, not jobs – making leadership approach a defining factor in long-term engagement.

Recognition also drives behavior. When leaders consistently highlight excellence, those behaviors become embedded in the culture. Team members understand what is expected and are more likely to rise to that standard.

Finally, strong recognition builds earned respect. While positional authority may command compliance, genuine appreciation fosters loyalty. Employees who feel seen and valued are far more likely to go above and beyond.

Building a Culture That Lasts

The webinar closed with a clear challenge for leaders across the rent-to-own industry: be intentional about what you celebrate.

Recognition is more than a moment – it’s a signal. It communicates priorities, shapes behavior, and defines culture over time. When done thoughtfully, it becomes one of the most effective tools leaders have to strengthen their teams.

For APRO members and industry professionals alike, the takeaway is simple but powerful: invest in your people with purpose, or risk losing them to someone who will.

Watch the full LEAP session replay – proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations and TRIB Group.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 