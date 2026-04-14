Mike’s Rent-To-Own Honors Its Own 

Mike’s RTO’s Concordia, Kansas, Store Manager Bethany Smith went home an evenly balanced double winner, for both Manager of the Year and Employee of the Year.

Kansas-based Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own recently held its annual companywide Awards Banquet in Salina, Kansas, honoring team members for their successes and their struggles.

All employees wore specially designed t-shirts to the event to show their full support of two coworkers who recently began battles against cancer. The back of the shirts read “In this family, no one fights alone,” along with the coworkers’ names.

Prior to the awards presentation, attendees enjoyed a meal together, followed by minute-to-win-it games and some cornhole, all interspersed with many giveaways throughout – such as utility payments, paid time off, appliances, and electronics.

“Our awards banquet is one of the events where we get to come together and celebrate as an extended family,” said company Co-Owner Angela Strong-McCool. “I know my dad (Founder Mike Strong), brother (Co-Owner Michael Strong), and I have a lot of fun with it, and our staff definitely does, too! Their loud cheering whenever finalists are announced and winners are revealed shows just how much they all support each others’ successes.”

All event participants wore these custom t-shirts to show their support for two coworkers currently battling cancer.

And the Awards Went to …

Store of the Year – Russell, Kansas

Manager of the Year AND Charley McCue Employee of the Year – Bethany Smith

Salesperson of the Year – Michah Leckliter

Collector of the Year – Denver Cherry

Rising Star – Alexxis Martinez

Rookie of the Year – Charisma Bowen

Jack of All Trades – Ben Walden

Installers of the Year – Jon Rhees & Clay Anthony Williams

Home Office Employee of the Year – Kristal Hague

10 Years of Service & Dedication – Rayne McClanahan

5 years of Service & Dedication – Steven Burns, Christina Graebner, Jack Jensen, & Brandy Wilson

Congratulations to Mike’s RTO and all its winners!