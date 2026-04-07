Koalafi Names Moore as New CEO

West Creek Financial dba Koalafi CEO Patrick Moore

APRO associate member West Creek Financial dba Koalafi has named Patrick Moore as the consumer finance company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Moore brings decades of experience in consumer finance and point-of-sale lending, having scaled several financing platforms. Most recently, he served as CEO of Mosaic, a fintech platform focused on residential solar and home-improvement financing.

Moore said he was attracted to Koalafi’s mission-driven approach to serving non-prime consumers, building merchant relationships, and working with a strong, high-quality team.

“Koalafi has forged a strong foundation rooted in deep merchant partnerships and a commitment to exceptional customer experience,” Moore said. “I’m excited to join a talented team with a differentiated platform and a clear mission to expand access to financing.”

Boomer Muth served as interim CEO during the transition and will continue as Chair of the company’s Board of Directors.

“Patrick is the right leader for Koalafi’s next phase,” said Muth. “He combines extensive industry experience with operational rigor, and a genuine commitment to both consumers and merchants. Patrick understands long-term success in POS finance is built on trust, transparency, and consistent performance.”

How Moore Views the Koalafi-RTO Connection

According to Moore, Koalafi sees itself as a modernizing force within the rent-to-own (RTO) ecosystem, delivering greater transparency, exceptional merchant and customer experiences, and scalable technology to better serve historically underserved customers.

“Today’s consumers aren’t just looking for new ways to pay; they’re rethinking whether they want to own things at all, while prioritizing access and flexibility,” Moore said. “Many customers are focused on getting what they need today in a way that fits their cash flow, without large upfront costs or rigid financial obligations. Virtual RTO fits squarely within that shift.”