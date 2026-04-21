Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Hometown RTO Shows Choice Rentals NY-Style RTO

A group of Hometown RTO staffers smile as they stand around J.P. Bryant wearing a Hometown hat.
J.P. Bryant (brown jacket) fits right into the extended Hometown RTO family at the company’s Gowanda, New York, store: (L to R) Dominic Whalen (purple hoodie), Devin Austin (black hoodie), Jaydon Jimerson, Adam Harvey, Bryant, Matt Radecki, Christina Radecki, and Milo.

New York-based Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own recently hosted District Manager J.P. Bryant of Alabama-based Choice Rentals, Inc. for a two-day information-sharing visit.

Bryant contacted Hometown RTO Co-Owner Matt Radecki to request an opportunity to observe the company’s day-to-day operations and study the Hometown team’s success.

“We were simply paying it forward,” said Co-Owner Jeff Smith. “In January 2025, Mike Tissot [Owner of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own] let us come tour his operation, and it was invaluable. It helped us become the company we are today.”

Bryant was especially interested in the Hometown sales process and the company’s automatic auto-pay processing. He was also introduced to Hometown’s CRM system and marketing strategies.

“It’s always rewarding to see folks grow and have that ‘aha’ moment that will help improve their organization,” Smith said. “J.P. was impressed with our staff’s positive mental attitude and saw how it correlates to customer retention and growth. And our team learned the value of sharing ideas and was honored we were chosen as a company to visit.”

The RTO colleagues also spent some quality downtime together, touring Niagara Falls, enjoying some Buffalo Wings, and just getting to know each other.

J.P. Bryant stands next to a standing banner promoting tire rental.
J.P. Bryant, Choice Rentals District Manager, stands beside a promotional banner for tires while visiting a Hometown RTO store.
Adam Harvey stands behind the counter at the Hometown RTO store he manages, while J.P. Bryant stands beside him on the phone and smiling.
Choice Rentals’ J.P. Bryant (R) seems right at home on the phone at Hometown RTO’s Gowanda, New York, location alongside Store Manager Adam Harvey (L).
Matt Radecki, J.P. Bryant, and Jeff Smith stand in front of Niagara Falls, surrounded by heavy mist.
Choice Rentals’ J.P. Bryant (C) enjoys the majestic spray of Niagara Falls flanked by Hometown RTO Co-Owners Matt Radecki (L) and Jeff Smith (R).

“I’m incredibly grateful to Matt and Jeff for allowing me to visit their operation,” said Bryant. “It was great to see firsthand how their guidance and leadership have helped their company grow into a multi-unit operation that prides itself on employee growth and ultimate customer satisfaction.”

“We were an open book,” Smith concluded. “Hometown is committed to helping further the rent-to-own industry. Our doors are open to anyone who wants to visit us!”

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 