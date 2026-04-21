Hometown RTO Shows Choice Rentals NY-Style RTO

J.P. Bryant (brown jacket) fits right into the extended Hometown RTO family at the company’s Gowanda, New York, store: (L to R) Dominic Whalen (purple hoodie), Devin Austin (black hoodie), Jaydon Jimerson, Adam Harvey, Bryant, Matt Radecki, Christina Radecki, and Milo.

New York-based Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own recently hosted District Manager J.P. Bryant of Alabama-based Choice Rentals, Inc. for a two-day information-sharing visit.

Bryant contacted Hometown RTO Co-Owner Matt Radecki to request an opportunity to observe the company’s day-to-day operations and study the Hometown team’s success.

“We were simply paying it forward,” said Co-Owner Jeff Smith. “In January 2025, Mike Tissot [Owner of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own] let us come tour his operation, and it was invaluable. It helped us become the company we are today.”

Bryant was especially interested in the Hometown sales process and the company’s automatic auto-pay processing. He was also introduced to Hometown’s CRM system and marketing strategies.

“It’s always rewarding to see folks grow and have that ‘aha’ moment that will help improve their organization,” Smith said. “J.P. was impressed with our staff’s positive mental attitude and saw how it correlates to customer retention and growth. And our team learned the value of sharing ideas and was honored we were chosen as a company to visit.”

The RTO colleagues also spent some quality downtime together, touring Niagara Falls, enjoying some Buffalo Wings, and just getting to know each other.

J.P. Bryant, Choice Rentals District Manager, stands beside a promotional banner for tires while visiting a Hometown RTO store. Choice Rentals’ J.P. Bryant (R) seems right at home on the phone at Hometown RTO’s Gowanda, New York, location alongside Store Manager Adam Harvey (L). Choice Rentals’ J.P. Bryant (C) enjoys the majestic spray of Niagara Falls flanked by Hometown RTO Co-Owners Matt Radecki (L) and Jeff Smith (R).

“I’m incredibly grateful to Matt and Jeff for allowing me to visit their operation,” said Bryant. “It was great to see firsthand how their guidance and leadership have helped their company grow into a multi-unit operation that prides itself on employee growth and ultimate customer satisfaction.”

“We were an open book,” Smith concluded. “Hometown is committed to helping further the rent-to-own industry. Our doors are open to anyone who wants to visit us!”