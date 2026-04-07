Buddy’s Celebrates Top Performers

BHF top-performing team members are all number one from the company’s perspective.

Florida-based BHF Operating Company, LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings recently held is annual Top Performance Awards Ceremony at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center in Orlando, Florida. BHF’s leadership team and top-performing managers gathered for a strike-ing day of recognition, fun, and goal-setting for the coming year.

The day began with CEO Michael Bennett offering opening remarks on BHF’s growth, including the company’s recent acquisition by Skyline Investors LLC. Director of Corporate Store Operations Phil Hamer and the BHF regional support team discussed direction for the year ahead, then Bennett and Hamer presented awards for the company’s top performers – including store of the year, peak performance stars, top collector, top sales performer, most improved store, and million-dollar stores.

Million-dollar stores were among those recognized at the Buddy’s Top Performance Awards Ceremony.

The whole team enjoyed a luncheon followed by afternoon full of setting ‘em up and knocking ‘em down together, creating more company camaraderie.

“Today is a celebration of what’s possible when talent, grit, and commitment come together,” said Bennett. “Our top performers didn’t just meet expectations in 2025; they raised the standard for our entire organization. I’m incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished, given the challenges we have endured. I am even more excited about where we’re headed. The momentum we’ve built isn’t slowing down, it’s accelerating into an even stronger, more dynamic future.”

Later on in the year, Buddy’s will host its Peak Performance Leadership Meeting along with its 23 other franchise companies, representing over 200 stores nationwide.