Association of Progressive Rental Organizations Becomes Association of Professional Rental Organizations, Highlighting 46 Years of Leadership

New Name Reflects Its Commitment to Advancing Standards and

Strengthening Trust in the Rent-to-Own Industry

AUSTIN, Texas – Founded in 1980, the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) was created to give a voice to a misunderstood industry. Today, the organization has adopted a new name, the Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), reflecting its decades-long evolution from legislative advocacy to the leader in advancing professionalism, education, and ethical standards across the rent-to-own (RTO) industry.

As the industry has matured, APRO has expanded its focus beyond lobbying and legislation to deliver tools, resources, and thought leadership that elevate professionalism and support member success. Key initiatives include:

The release of The Rent-to-Own Revolution: The Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access, co-authored by APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, offers a comprehensive look at the industry’s evolution while reinforcing its role as a flexible, regulated model that expands consumer access.

co-authored by APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, offers a comprehensive look at the industry’s evolution while reinforcing its role as a flexible, regulated model that expands consumer access. Earlier this year, APRO announced the 50-State Lease Agreement Library , providing compliant, up-to-date lease agreements that enhance clarity and consumer protection across all 50 states.

, providing compliant, up-to-date lease agreements that enhance clarity and consumer protection across all 50 states. APRO’s Code of Ethics guides members in maintaining transparency, accountability, and consumer-first practices, which strengthens professional standards across the industry.

guides members in maintaining transparency, accountability, and consumer-first practices, which strengthens professional standards across the industry. The creation of the 47-State Model Lease-Purchase Statutory Framework established a consistent regulatory foundation for the rent-to-own industry.

APRO’s 2025 Industry Health Survey shows the U.S. RTO industry is strong and growing. In 2025, it generated $11.5 billion in revenue, serving 4.63 million households (about 1 in 29 U.S. households), and employed more than 42,000 full-time workers. Survey results also show that 89% of APRO members are optimistic about the future, with 39% very optimistic.

“The word ‘Professional’ communicates exactly who we are and where we’re going as an industry,” APRO CEO Charles Smitherman explained. “APRO members deliver a vital consumer option for millions of Americans, offering flexibility and responsible access to essential goods, while upholding the highest standards of service and ethics.”

The rebrand is not only a reflection of APRO’s history and growth, but also a promise of continued leadership and professionalism. Members have responded positively to the name change, viewing it as both a validation of their commitment and a call to further professionalize and modernize the industry.

Looking ahead, APRO plans to roll out new professional development programs, including a trust mark for dealers and certification courses for employees, designed to further strengthen credibility and consumer trust.

“From our conversations with RTO employees and customers across the U.S., we see firsthand the impact our members have on people’s lives,” Smitherman said. “Whether it’s a single parent juggling work and family, or a college student getting the essential items they need, our mission is to provide access with dignity. APRO is committed to innovation and continuous improvement, ensuring every customer can rely on our members for flexible, trustworthy solutions – no matter what life brings.”

Understanding Rent-to-Own: How the Industry Protects Consumers

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman explains the core principles of the rent-to-own (RTO) model and how the industry ensures consumer protection:

No Debt/No Obligation (Not a Loan): Rent-to-own is a rental transaction, not a credit-based loan. There is no debt, no interest, and no long-term obligation, allowing customers to stop at any time.

Rent-to-own is a rental transaction, not a credit-based loan. There is no debt, no interest, and no long-term obligation, allowing customers to stop at any time. Flexible & Choice-Based: Customers have the flexibility to choose how they acquire items, with the options to return, reinstate, or renew at their own pace.

Customers have the flexibility to choose how they acquire items, with the options to return, reinstate, or renew at their own pace. Essential Access & Dignity: The model provides immediate access to necessary household goods (like appliances and electronics) without requiring traditional credit, providing dignified, immediate ownership paths.

The model provides immediate access to necessary household goods (like appliances and electronics) without requiring traditional credit, providing dignified, immediate ownership paths. Regulated & Transparent: The industry is highly regulated, operating under specific, clear statutes in 47 states that require transparent, mandatory disclosures.

To learn more about APRO, visit www.rtohq.org or follow the organization on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About APRO

The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), formerly Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, is the only national trade association representing the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Established in 1980 to advocate for and support the interests of RTO businesses, APRO provides its 325 member brands with essential resources, industry insights, and a strong community network. Through educational initiatives, legislative advocacy, and professional development opportunities, APRO strives to elevate the standards and success of the RTO sector, ensuring it continues to thrive and serve customers with integrity and excellence.