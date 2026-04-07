Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Association of Progressive Rental Organizations Becomes Association of Professional Rental Organizations, Highlighting 46 Years of Leadership

New Name Reflects Its Commitment to Advancing Standards and
Strengthening Trust in the Rent-to-Own Industry

AUSTIN, Texas – Founded in 1980, the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) was created to give a voice to a misunderstood industry. Today, the organization has adopted a new name, the Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), reflecting its decades-long evolution from legislative advocacy to the leader in advancing professionalism, education, and ethical standards across the rent-to-own (RTO) industry.

As the industry has matured, APRO has expanded its focus beyond lobbying and legislation to deliver tools, resources, and thought leadership that elevate professionalism and support member success. Key initiatives include:  

  • The release of The Rent-to-Own Revolution: The Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access, co-authored by APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, offers a comprehensive look at the industry’s evolution while reinforcing its role as a flexible, regulated model that expands consumer access.
  • Earlier this year, APRO announced the 50-State Lease Agreement Library, providing compliant, up-to-date lease agreements that enhance clarity and consumer protection across all 50 states.
  • APRO’s Code of Ethics guides members in maintaining transparency, accountability, and consumer-first practices, which strengthens professional standards across the industry.
  • The creation of the 47-State Model Lease-Purchase Statutory Framework established a consistent regulatory foundation for the rent-to-own industry.

APRO’s 2025 Industry Health Survey shows the U.S. RTO industry is strong and growing. In 2025, it generated $11.5 billion in revenue, serving 4.63 million households (about 1 in 29 U.S. households), and employed more than 42,000 full-time workers. Survey results also show that 89% of APRO members are optimistic about the future, with 39% very optimistic.

“The word ‘Professional’ communicates exactly who we are and where we’re going as an industry,” APRO CEO Charles Smitherman explained. “APRO members deliver a vital consumer option for millions of Americans, offering flexibility and responsible access to essential goods, while upholding the highest standards of service and ethics.”

The rebrand is not only a reflection of APRO’s history and growth, but also a promise of continued leadership and professionalism. Members have responded positively to the name change, viewing it as both a validation of their commitment and a call to further professionalize and modernize the industry.

Looking ahead, APRO plans to roll out new professional development programs, including a trust mark for dealers and certification courses for employees, designed to further strengthen credibility and consumer trust.

“From our conversations with RTO employees and customers across the U.S., we see firsthand the impact our members have on people’s lives,” Smitherman said. “Whether it’s a single parent juggling work and family, or a college student getting the essential items they need, our mission is to provide access with dignity. APRO is committed to innovation and continuous improvement, ensuring every customer can rely on our members for flexible, trustworthy solutions – no matter what life brings.”

Understanding Rent-to-Own: How the Industry Protects Consumers

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman explains the core principles of the rent-to-own (RTO) model and how the industry ensures consumer protection:

  • No Debt/No Obligation (Not a Loan): Rent-to-own is a rental transaction, not a credit-based loan. There is no debt, no interest, and no long-term obligation, allowing customers to stop at any time.
  • Flexible & Choice-Based: Customers have the flexibility to choose how they acquire items, with the options to return, reinstate, or renew at their own pace.
  • Essential Access & Dignity: The model provides immediate access to necessary household goods (like appliances and electronics) without requiring traditional credit, providing dignified, immediate ownership paths.
  • Regulated & Transparent: The industry is highly regulated, operating under specific, clear statutes in 47 states that require transparent, mandatory disclosures. 

To learn more about APRO, visit www.rtohq.org or follow the organization on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About APRO

The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), formerly Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, is the only national trade association representing the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Established in 1980 to advocate for and support the interests of RTO businesses, APRO provides its 325 member brands with essential resources, industry insights, and a strong community network. Through educational initiatives, legislative advocacy, and professional development opportunities, APRO strives to elevate the standards and success of the RTO sector, ensuring it continues to thrive and serve customers with integrity and excellence.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 