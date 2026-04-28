Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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APRO LegCon Builds Relationships on Capitol Hill 

APRO members gather before a full day of advocacy on Capitol Hill.

APRO’s Legislative Conference (LegCon), begun 32 years ago, is going stronger than ever. Held in mid-April in Washington, D.C., this year’s conference boasted 100 registered attendees, including rent-to-own (RTO) dealers and vendors, ready to do what they do best – build relationships. 

CFPB Deputy Director Geof Gradler (L) joins APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (R) for a fireside chat on regulatory priorities and the future of the agency.

Both the APRO Board of Directors and the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee met prior to the official kickoff for the event, a Welcome Reception at the beautiful Royal Sonesta Hotel, sponsored by Benefit Marketing Solutions and O’Rourke Sales Company

The next day began with a Breakfast & Keynote, sponsored by TRIB Group. A conversation between the Deputy Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Geof Gradler and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman covered a broad spectrum of topics, from the agency’s staffing and operations under the current administration to its regulatory priorities moving forward. Gradler also fielded questions from attendees related to RTO, and the importance of the industry self-regulating via solid ethics and best practices. 

Following a group photo at the U.S. Capitol, APRO members split into 18 teams and spent the remainder of the day on the Hill, meeting with Congressional lawmakers and staffmembers. More than 30 first-time LegCon attendees – including 18 new legislative fellows, nine rental dealers, and five vendors – helped complete 111 scheduled meetings with offices representing 24 states. 

(L to R) Chris Posey, Matt Radecki, Jeff Smith, and David Parker of Hometown Rent-to-Own represent their communities on Capitol Hill.
Advocacy in action as the Georgia and North Carolina team meets with Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) during LegCon.
Sean Wissel (striped tie) meets with Rep. John H. Rutherford (R-FL) to discuss how rent-to-own serves constituents in his district.

How All LegCon Participants Play a Key Role 

At the end of the day, a Debrief Dinner was held, sponsored by Ashley Furniture Industries. Longtime LegCon veteran Shannon Strunk of Baber Strunk Enterprises spoke to the group about the great value of the event and individual participation in it for the industry as a whole.  

“What you did today was unbelievably important,” Strunk told attendees. “If some sort of legislation dealing with rent-to-own comes across the desks of the representatives or senators you’ve met with and built relationships with, you’re going to be the one they think about, and you’re hopefully going to be the one they call and say, ‘What does this mean? How does this affect you? How does this impact our district or state?’ And you get to tell them the real story. That is invaluable.” 

Several attendees also spoke about their positive experiences with the conference. Additionally, Smitherman gave a special shoutout to all the conference sponsors. 

“For events like LegCon, our sponsors’ support can’t always be measured by a straightforward return-on-investment,” said Smitherman. “But the financial and time investments made by these organizations and their leaders reflect a shared commitment to APRO’s mission and to the customers our members serve every day.”

Bill French engages the audience during the LegCon Debrief Dinner, highlighting the importance of industry advocacy.
Industry connections in action – (L to R) Chad Fosdick, Jerry Marshall, and Pete Shau at LegCon.
Building relationships beyond the Hill – (L to R) Lauren Talicska, Monica Bean, and Aaron Windsor during the networking social.

In addition to the reception, breakfast, and dinner sponsors, other supporters of this year’s conference included Hudson Cook LLP, Nationwide RentDirect, Versirent/Ideal Software Systems, Crown Point CPAs, Esquire Advertising, GE Appliances – a Haier Company, High Touch Technologies, Nektova, Southerland, and Vox-Pop-Uli. Additionally, many member companies and state associations sponsored this year’s class of legislative fellows, including Ashley Furniture Industries, Benefit Marketing Solutions, RNR Tire ExpressRTO Reinsurance ConceptsSlumba, and the following state rental dealer associations: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa-Nebraska, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas, and Tennessee. 

“The Legislative Conference reflects rent-to-own at its best, with representation from every corner of our industry,” Smitherman concluded. “Publicly traded companies, franchisors, single-store operators, and long-term veterans teaming up with first-time participants. Strength in Unity is our mantra for this event, and this year’s conference demonstrated these words in action.” 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 