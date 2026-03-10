What RTO Means to Me: Josh Ciesicki

Josh Ciesicki feels rent-to-own has given him much more than just an unexpectedly successful career.

“I grew up as an abused child, and was a runaway beginning at around 12 years old,” begins Josh Ciesicki, Co-Owner of Tampa, Florida-based Great Rooms Central, LLC. “I dropped out of high school, and eventually got my GED, but also got into trouble with the law and went to jail. When I got out, I was scared. I didn’t think anyone would ever take a chance on me again. But rent-to-own (RTO) did.”

In 2005, Ciesicki responded to a newspaper ad for collections at CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King, and when he interviewed, he was honest about his past. Store Manager Chris Mueller hired him anyway, and the opportunity turned Ciesicki’s life around.

He earned Account Manager of the Month several times, and within a few years, was promoted to Store Manager, helping grow three of the company’s biggest locations and improve a struggling store. In 2014, Ciesicki and Rent King Co-Owner Larry Pividal launched a partnership to open up their own Great Rooms franchise.

“A lot of people misunderstand our industry,” Ciesicki says. “Some think we take advantage of people who are struggling. But we give people access to things they need, with dignity. We care about our customers and our employees, and offer opportunities to people that others overlook. To me, RTO means second chances, and providing people with a path forward they might not otherwise have. I’m living proof of that.”

Josh Ciesicki happily represents his industry on Capitol Hill during APRO’s 2025 LegCon. Josh Ciesicki (C) receives the 2023 APRO Emerging Leader Award from APRO President Michael Bennett (L) and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (R). Josh Ciesicki (L) and RNR Tire Express’ Pete Shau (R) build relationships with lawmakers and one another while in Washington, D.C.

With rent-to-own, Ciesicki found more than just a job – he found what he had always lacked: a family that cared about and trusted him.

“Feeling wanted has always been a big deal to me,” says Ciesicki. “When kids grow up with disrupted lives or unstable situations, they often carry a feeling of being unwanted. I was searching for belonging, for structure, for connection. I had no real roots, and RTO gave me that.”

Ciesicki says rent-to-own also provided discipline, correction, and encouragement the right way.

“When I did well, I was praised,” he notes. “When I messed up, someone corrected me, but not to tear me down – to build me up. I was coached, not crushed. Someone would take me aside, talk it through, help me fix it, and say, ‘OK, now don’t do it again.’ That kind of accountability, done with respect, provided me with an environment where I could grow and thrive.”

Today, Ciesicki’s favorite part of his work is paying that forward to his own employees.

Josh Ciesicki shares his experience at the APRO Legislative Conference with his fellow RTO advocates. Josh Ciesicki with his wife Ophilia and daughter Arya during the 2024 APRO Legislative Conference. Josh Ciesicki (C) attends the 2024 FRDA Legislative Day in Tallahassee, Florida, with colleagues Pete Shau (L) and Paul Metivier (R).

“What motivates me is watching our employees succeed,” says Ciesicki. “Seeing someone gain confidence, develop skills, and move up – that’s what defines success for me now. Of course, our customers are important, and I’ve built remarkable relationships with many great people, but mentoring, coaching, and helping our employees build something for themselves is what really drives me.”

“The truth is, your childhood shapes you, no matter what,” he concludes. “But a lot of what I was missing because of mine, I found through this business. RTO has been a wonderful career, but more importantly, it has given me lasting relationships, life therapy, and somewhere to belong. I thank God for all of it – His love and mercy gave me a second chance.”

Ciesicki’s is one of thousands of stories of how rent-to-own has meaningfully impacted lives across America. Let APRO share yours by submitting your story here: https://www.rtohq.org/share-your-news/.