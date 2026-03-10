Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
What RTO Means to Me: Josh Ciesicki

Josh Ciesicki feels rent-to-own has given him much more than just an unexpectedly successful career. 

“I grew up as an abused child, and was a runaway beginning at around 12 years old,” begins Josh Ciesicki, Co-Owner of Tampa, Florida-based Great Rooms Central, LLC. “I dropped out of high school, and eventually got my GED, but also got into trouble with the law and went to jail. When I got out, I was scared. I didn’t think anyone would ever take a chance on me again. But rent-to-own (RTO) did.” 

In 2005, Ciesicki responded to a newspaper ad for collections at CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King, and when he interviewed, he was honest about his past. Store Manager Chris Mueller hired him anyway, and the opportunity turned Ciesicki’s life around. 

He earned Account Manager of the Month several times, and within a few years, was promoted to Store Manager, helping grow three of the company’s biggest locations and improve a struggling store. In 2014, Ciesicki and Rent King Co-Owner Larry Pividal launched a partnership to open up their own Great Rooms franchise. 

“A lot of people misunderstand our industry,” Ciesicki says. “Some think we take advantage of people who are struggling. But we give people access to things they need, with dignity. We care about our customers and our employees, and offer opportunities to people that others overlook. To me, RTO means second chances, and providing people with a path forward they might not otherwise have. I’m living proof of that.” 

Josh Ciesicki happily represents his industry on Capitol Hill during APRO’s 2025 LegCon. 
Josh Ciesicki (C) receives the 2023 APRO Emerging Leader Award from APRO President Michael Bennett (L) and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (R). 
Josh Ciesicki (L) and RNR Tire Express’ Pete Shau (R) build relationships with lawmakers and one another while in Washington, D.C.

With rent-to-own, Ciesicki found more than just a job – he found what he had always lacked: a family that cared about and trusted him. 

“Feeling wanted has always been a big deal to me,” says Ciesicki. “When kids grow up with disrupted lives or unstable situations, they often carry a feeling of being unwanted. I was searching for belonging, for structure, for connection. I had no real roots, and RTO gave me that.” 

Ciesicki says rent-to-own also provided discipline, correction, and encouragement the right way. 

“When I did well, I was praised,” he notes. “When I messed up, someone corrected me, but not to tear me down – to build me up. I was coached, not crushed. Someone would take me aside, talk it through, help me fix it, and say, ‘OK, now don’t do it again.’ That kind of accountability, done with respect, provided me with an environment where I could grow and thrive.” 

Today, Ciesicki’s favorite part of his work is paying that forward to his own employees. 

Josh Ciesicki shares his experience at the APRO Legislative Conference with his fellow RTO advocates.
Josh Ciesicki with his wife Ophilia and daughter Arya during the 2024 APRO Legislative Conference. 
Josh Ciesicki (C) attends the 2024 FRDA Legislative Day in Tallahassee, Florida, with colleagues Pete Shau (L) and Paul Metivier (R).

“What motivates me is watching our employees succeed,” says Ciesicki. “Seeing someone gain confidence, develop skills, and move up – that’s what defines success for me now. Of course, our customers are important, and I’ve built remarkable relationships with many great people, but mentoring, coaching, and helping our employees build something for themselves is what really drives me.”

“The truth is, your childhood shapes you, no matter what,” he concludes. “But a lot of what I was missing because of mine, I found through this business. RTO has been a wonderful career, but more importantly, it has given me lasting relationships, life therapy, and somewhere to belong. I thank God for all of it – His love and mercy gave me a second chance.” 

Ciesicki’s is one of thousands of stories of how rent-to-own has meaningfully impacted lives across America. Let APRO share yours by submitting your story here: https://www.rtohq.org/share-your-news/.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 