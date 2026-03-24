TRIB Minds Meet & Viva It Up Vegas-Style 

TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields addresses attendees at the awards breakfast.

TRIB Group recently held its annual Meeting of the Minds in dazzling Las Vegas, Nevada, attracting 577 attendees, spotlighting 87 exhibitors, and moving over $25 million in rent-to-own products and services.

“This year’s Meeting of the Minds had been on our and many of our members’ minds for a few years, wanting to return to Las Vegas – it did not disappoint!” said TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields. “Participants loved the Paris Hotel and Casino, and the opportunity to once again explore all Las Vegas presents – restaurants, entertainment, and of course, a little gambling.”

The week teed off on Tuesday with the Bali Hai Golf Outing, where attendees got in an early round of networking before the main event.

On Wednesday, the TRIB Board of Directors met ahead of the evening’s festivities. Later that night, attendees gathered for a high-energy Welcome Reception at Ole Red Las Vegas, a country bar featuring some of The Strip’s best live music, where networking and entertainment set the tone for the days ahead.

(L to R) Brian Hoeppner, Thomas Roupe, Diana Christiansen, and Nick Regier of Continental Rental roll into Ole Red, donning their fresh TRIB shirts. (L to R) Heather Cleek, Monica Bean, and Brooke Gaztambide light up Ole Red. (L to R) James and Jennifer Woollums of Nav-Air take in the stunning views of the Bellagio Fountains.

Thursday delivered a full slate of programming, beginning with the TRIB Group Membership Meeting & Keynote, where members voted on board leadership. Lauren Talicska of Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials was newly elected, while David David of Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental and Chad Fosdick of CR Fosdick Ent. Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase were re-elected. The group also said a fond farewell to longtime board member Mike Tissot of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own, who opted to step away from his board position.

Joe Fischer (L) and Dennis Shields (R) lead an exhibitor session on selling more in RTO.

The event’s diverse and information-rich educational sessions continued throughout the day and were well-attended, demonstrating that while rent-to-own industry members continue to sustain their individual businesses, all are eager to share, learn and grow towards a unified & strong future

Among them, a session led by APRO CEO Charles Smitherman drew standing-room-only attendance. His presentation shared details about APRO’s artificial-intelligence (AI) project, generative engine optimization (GEO) Toolkit, and efforts to positively, accurately, and consistently define RTO.

The day concluded with the always high-energy HOT Show, where calls of “Sold, Sold, Sold!” echoed throughout the room as paddles went up and orders were placed.

Lyn Leach (C) leads the charge with his signature “Sold, Sold, Sold!” as Dennis Shields (L) and David David (R) join in. Paddles go up across the room as orders are placed during the HOT Show. Ashley Emerson (L) and Lauren Jarrell (R) of Premier Rental-Purchase place their orders during the HOT Show.

A New Chapter for RTO: The Rent-to-Own Revolution Debuts

Dan Fisher (C) shows off his signed copy with authors Ryan Krass (L) and Charles Smitherman. (R)

APRO also announced the recent release of The Rent-to-Own Revolution, authored by Smitherman and Ryan Krass of WOW Brands. APRO and WOW Brands gave away 200 copies of the book during a book-signing at APRO’s exhibitor booth, while also raising almost $1,200 for the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Ending on a High Note with Awards and Exhibit Hall Connections

Friday brought the event to a close with an awards breakfast, recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations across the industry. This year’s award winners included:

James B. Baber Vendor’s Choice Award – Mark Williams , SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One

, Soaring Eagle Award – Global Furniture USA

Rising Star Award – Nektova

Rookie of the Year Award – JLR America

Top Gun Award – Ashley Furniture

Dennis L. Shields People’s Choice Award – WOW Brands

Norman W. “Slats” Slatton President’s Award – John Cleek, Jr. , Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales

, John D. Blair Vendor Hall of Honor – Whitsell and Company, P.C., Climatic Home Products, and O’Rourke Sales Company

Following breakfast, attendees moved into the exhibit hall, where they connected with vendors, explored new products, and continued conversations sparked throughout the week.