Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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TRIB Minds Meet & Viva It Up Vegas-Style 

TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields addresses attendees at the awards breakfast.

TRIB Group recently held its annual Meeting of the Minds in dazzling Las Vegas, Nevada, attracting 577 attendees, spotlighting 87 exhibitors, and moving over $25 million in rent-to-own products and services. 

“This year’s Meeting of the Minds had been on our and many of our members’ minds for a few years, wanting to return to Las Vegas – it did not disappoint!” said TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields. “Participants loved the Paris Hotel and Casino, and the opportunity to once again explore all Las Vegas presents – restaurants, entertainment, and of course, a little gambling.” 

The week teed off on Tuesday with the Bali Hai Golf Outing, where attendees got in an early round of networking before the main event.

On Wednesday, the TRIB Board of Directors met ahead of the evening’s festivities. Later that night, attendees gathered for a high-energy Welcome Reception at Ole Red Las Vegas, a country bar featuring some of The Strip’s best live music, where networking and entertainment set the tone for the days ahead.

Brian Hoeppner, Thomas Roupe, Diana Christiansen, and Nick Regier from Continental Rental wearing TRIB shirts on an escalator at Ole Red Las Vegas with Paris Las Vegas in the background.
(L to R) Brian Hoeppner, Thomas Roupe, Diana Christiansen, and Nick Regier of Continental Rental roll into Ole Red, donning their fresh TRIB shirts.
Heather Cleek, Monica Bean, and Brooke Gaztambide smiling together at Ole Red Las Vegas during the TRIB event.
(L to R) Heather Cleek, Monica Bean, and Brooke Gaztambide light up Ole Red.
James and Jennifer Woollums of Nav-Air seated on the Ole Red Las Vegas balcony with the Bellagio Fountains and Strip lights in the background.
(L to R) James and Jennifer Woollums of Nav-Air take in the stunning views of the Bellagio Fountains.

Thursday delivered a full slate of programming, beginning with the TRIB Group Membership Meeting & Keynote, where members voted on board leadership. Lauren Talicska of Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials was newly elected, while David David of Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental and Chad Fosdick of CR Fosdick Ent. Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase were re-elected. The group also said a fond farewell to longtime board member Mike Tissot of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own, who opted to step away from his board position.

Dennis Shields and Joe Fischer presenting an Exhibitor Only session titled How to Sell More in RTO.
Joe Fischer (L) and Dennis Shields (R) lead an exhibitor session on selling more in RTO.

The event’s diverse and information-rich educational sessions continued throughout the day and were well-attended, demonstrating that while rent-to-own industry members continue to sustain their individual businesses, all are eager to share, learn and grow towards a unified & strong future 

Among them, a session led by APRO CEO Charles Smitherman drew standing-room-only attendance. His presentation shared details about APRO’s artificial-intelligence (AI) project, generative engine optimization (GEO) Toolkit, and efforts to positively, accurately, and consistently define RTO. 

The day concluded with the always high-energy HOT Show, where calls of “Sold, Sold, Sold!” echoed throughout the room as paddles went up and orders were placed.

Lyn Leach calling out “Sold, Sold, Sold!” during the HOT Show with Dennis Shields and David David joining him on stage.
Lyn Leach (C) leads the charge with his signature “Sold, Sold, Sold!” as Dennis Shields (L) and David David (R) join in.
Attendees raising paddles to place orders during the high-energy HOT Show at TRIB Meeting of the Minds.
Paddles go up across the room as orders are placed during the HOT Show.
Ashley Emerson and Lauren Jarrell from Premier Rental-Purchase raising paddles to place orders during the HOT Show.
Ashley Emerson (L) and Lauren Jarrell (R) of Premier Rental-Purchase place their orders during the HOT Show.

A New Chapter for RTO: The Rent-to-Own Revolution Debuts

Dan Fisher posing with a signed copy of The Rent-to-Own Revolution alongside Ryan Krass and Charles Smitherman at the APRO booth.
Dan Fisher (C) shows off his signed copy with authors Ryan Krass (L) and Charles Smitherman. (R)

APRO also announced the recent release of The Rent-to-Own Revolution, authored by Smitherman and Ryan Krass of WOW Brands. APRO and WOW Brands gave away 200 copies of the book during a book-signing at APRO’s exhibitor booth, while also raising almost $1,200 for the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund. 

Ending on a High Note with Awards and Exhibit Hall Connections

Friday brought the event to a close with an awards breakfast, recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations across the industry. This year’s award winners included:

  • James B. Baber Vendor’s Choice AwardMark Williams, SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One
  • Soaring Eagle AwardGlobal Furniture USA
  • Rising Star AwardNektova
  • Rookie of the Year AwardJLR America
  • Top Gun Award Ashley Furniture
  • Dennis L. Shields People’s Choice AwardWOW Brands
  • Norman W. “Slats” Slatton President’s AwardJohn Cleek, Jr., Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales
  • John D. Blair Vendor Hall of HonorWhitsell and Company, P.C., Climatic Home Products, and O’Rourke Sales Company

Following breakfast, attendees moved into the exhibit hall, where they connected with vendors, explored new products, and continued conversations sparked throughout the week.

Four women seated at a table in the exhibit hall reviewing products and placing an order during TRIB Meeting of the Minds.
The exhibit hall serves as a hub of activity as attendees connect with vendors, evaluate products, and finalize orders.
Larry Pividal (seated) and Bill Hartwell of CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King test out a new game system on the show floor.
TRIB Group staff posing together at their booth after hosting a successful event, featuring Luis Ocadiz, Jenifer Moore, Dennis Shields, and Ryan Cowens.
TRIB Group staff proudly hosted another successful event: (L to R) Luis Ocadiz, Jenifer Moore, Dennis Shields, and Ryan Cowens.

Upcoming Events

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 