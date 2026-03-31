Showplace Event Shows Appreciation, Showcases Winners 

Showplace Past President Gary Ferriman (far L) is joined by other red-wearers at the event (L to R) – Jeff Johnson, Allison Manley, and Rick Hughes.

APRO member Showplace Inc. recently held its annual Employee Appreciation Day in Columbus, Ohio, hosting about 150 Showplace and RNR Tire Express employees, vendors, and guests at Scene75 Entertainment Center.

Launching Showplace’s theme for 2026, “Built to Win,” the event celebrated the company’s success over the past year, spotlighted exceptional employees with an awards ceremony, and offered plenty of opportunities for fun. Each location chose its own dress-up theme for the occasion, folks enjoyed the venue’s laser tag, go-karts, and arcade games, and dozens of prizes were given away.

“With the help of our generous vendor partners, we gave away over 100 different prizes, from gift cards to shopping sprees,” said Showplace President Keith Ferriman. “Our Employee Appreciation Day recognizes the top performers from the prior year and is our chance to have some fun together as a whole group.”

And the Awards Went to …

Store of the Year – Marion, Ohio

General Manager of the Year – Keri Littell, Mount Gilead, Ohio

Sales Team of the Year – Adam Gottfried, Jeff Stover, & Tim Thompson, Marion, Ohio

Account Manager of the Year – Rebecca Davidson, Marysville, Ohio

Product Care Specialist of the Year – Junior Williams, Ashland, Ohio

Right Hand of the Year – Kim Clay, Columbus, Ohio

Rising Star – Al Martino, Marysville, Ohio

Top Gun Award – DeAnna Jones, Marion, Ohio

SFL Award – Marion, Ohio Team

March Madness Award – Ashland, Ohio location

Vendor of the Year – Dave Arnold, e-Coast Systems

20 Years of Service – Matt Zickafoose, Kenton, Ohio

22 Years of Service – Anne Ratterman, Home Office

35 Years of Service – Rick Hughes, Home Office

Congratulations to Showplace and all its winners!