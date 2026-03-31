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Showplace Event Shows Appreciation, Showcases Winners 

Showplace Past President Gary Ferriman (far L) is joined by other red-wearers at the event (L to R) – Jeff Johnson, Allison Manley, and Rick Hughes.

APRO member Showplace Inc. recently held its annual Employee Appreciation Day in Columbus, Ohio, hosting about 150 Showplace and RNR Tire Express employees, vendors, and guests at Scene75 Entertainment Center. 

Launching Showplace’s theme for 2026, “Built to Win,” the event celebrated the company’s success over the past year, spotlighted exceptional employees with an awards ceremony, and offered plenty of opportunities for fun. Each location chose its own dress-up theme for the occasion, folks enjoyed the venue’s laser tag, go-karts, and arcade games, and dozens of prizes were given away. 

“With the help of our generous vendor partners, we gave away over 100 different prizes, from gift cards to shopping sprees,” said Showplace President Keith Ferriman. “Our Employee Appreciation Day recognizes the top performers from the prior year and is our chance to have some fun together as a whole group.” 

And the Awards Went to …  

  • Store of the Year – Marion, Ohio 
  • General Manager of the Year – Keri Littell, Mount Gilead, Ohio 
  • Sales Team of the Year – Adam GottfriedJeff Stover, & Tim Thompson, Marion, Ohio 
  • Account Manager of the Year – Rebecca Davidson, Marysville, Ohio 
  • Product Care Specialist of the Year – Junior Williams, Ashland, Ohio 
  • Right Hand of the Year – Kim Clay, Columbus, Ohio 
  • Rising Star – Al Martino, Marysville, Ohio 
  • Top Gun Award – DeAnna Jones, Marion, Ohio 
  • SFL Award – Marion, Ohio Team 
  • March Madness Award – Ashland, Ohio location 
  • Vendor of the Year – Dave Arnold, e-Coast Systems 
  • 20 Years of Service – Matt Zickafoose, Kenton, Ohio 
  • 22 Years of Service – Anne Ratterman, Home Office 
  • 35 Years of Service – Rick Hughes, Home Office 

Congratulations to Showplace and all its winners! 

Dave Arnold from e-Coast Systems proudly shows his Vendor of the Year Award.
One Showcase team keeps it spooky with the Addams Family dress-up theme. (L to R) Destiny Stone, Jenn Waddle Cox, Brock Bryant, and Aiden Shanks.
Just a sampling of the 40 vendors who attended or contributed to the event.
Bringing the “Built to Win” spirit to life, attendees enjoy a day full of fun and camaraderie.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 