RTO Legend Trooper Earle Takes the Mic

Trooper Earle, Owner of The Premier Companies, has spent more than four decades building, rebuilding, and strengthening his place in the rent-to-own industry. From his start in 1983 to leading a national franchise organization, his career reflects steady evolution, hard-earned lessons, and a long view of what it takes to sustain success. In Episode 17, RTO Legend Trooper Earle looks back on the decisions and turning points that shaped that journey.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

RTO Legend Trooper Earle: Catching the “Bug”

Earle’s introduction to rent-to-own came through his brother, who encouraged him to interview with a ColorTyme franchisee looking for a manager. What began as a manager trainee role quickly accelerated. Within two years, he was offered a junior equity position and opened his first store in Fredericksburg, Virginia in 1985.

Growth came fast. In less than 18 months, he expanded from one store to four. Eventually, he reached five locations and made a bold move – buying out his partners with bank financing. At the time, he went from 22 percent ownership to 100 percent, backed by more than $1 million in loans. Within nine months of further expansion, he became the third-largest ColorTyme franchisee in the country with 16 locations.

It was an aggressive rise built on sweat equity, long hours, and a growing understanding of the financial mechanics behind the business.

Learning to Read the Numbers

One of the most pivotal moments in Earle’s career came when he met CPA Dan Whitsell. Bringing 16 financial statements to their first meeting, Earle watched as Whitsell identified operational weaknesses – and even theft – directly from the numbers.

That experience reshaped his approach. He learned to read financial statements not just for totals, but for trends and relationships. Revenue patterns, cost shifts, inconsistencies – they all told a story. It became a defining strength and later a cornerstone of how he mentors franchisees.

For RTO Legend Trooper Earle, understanding the numbers meant understanding the business. It also gave lenders confidence. He could show banks, on paper, how loans would be repaid. That credibility helped secure the capital needed for expansion, including SBA 7(a) loans that later became central to Premier’s growth model.

From ColorTyme to Premier

The early 1990s brought turbulence. When financing relationships shifted and funding tightened, Earle negotiated his exit from ColorTyme, selling back 11 stores and retaining five original locations.

Around that time, another former ColorTyme franchisee formed Premier Rental. Earle joined as the first licensee. Within a short period, the organization grew to approximately 50 stores before industry consolidation swept through. Publicly traded companies began acquiring aggressively, and nearly all licensees sold – except Earle.

Rather than exit, he purchased the rights to the Premier name and continued independently. What followed was a steady rebuild. Licensees found him. Growth returned. By 2005, he transitioned from licensing to formal franchising, investing heavily in structure and compliance.

Expansion was not always linear. The 2008 banking crisis forced retrenchment. Diversified ventures in wheels, auto, and cash services were eventually narrowed back to core home furnishings. Store counts fluctuated. But survival often came down to one mindset: just figure it out.

Building Systems That Sustain

By the mid-2010s, Earle recognized another inflection point. Growth required more than strong operators – it required systems. From 2015 to 2018, Premier invested heavily in technology, website development, and a comprehensive training platform known as Premier University.

The fully interactive program standardized training across locations, creating certification pathways for store personnel and corporate staff alike. Combined with a national training center established above a Texas City store, Premier deepened its commitment to in-person development and mentorship.

Funding support remained a defining differentiator. Unlike many franchise models that prioritized investors with significant net worth, Premier focused on seasoned operators. The organization actively assists with capital sourcing, often coordinating SBA financing and, in some cases, providing direct investment support.

Today, The Premier Companies operates approximately 47 locations with about 33 franchise owners, some operating multiple stores. The model continues to emphasize profitability, operator accountability, and long-term sustainability.

A Legacy Still in Motion

After more than 40 years in rent-to-own, Earle is transitioning toward a chairman role over the next five to ten years. His focus is shifting toward mentoring franchisees, supporting leadership transitions, and preserving the systems that underpin the organization.

He speaks openly about energy, passion, and relationships. Technology matters, he acknowledges, but so do face-to-face conversations. So does building trust with banks before capital is needed. So does loving the work enough to bring energy every day.

RTO Legend Trooper Earle’s story is not one of uninterrupted growth. It is one of adaptation – through partnership disputes, financing disruptions, industry consolidation, and economic downturns. Through it all, he remained committed to helping operators succeed and building a franchise culture rooted in accountability and connection.

“Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.”

