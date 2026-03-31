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RTO Legend “Tiger” John Cleek, Sr. – A Legacy Remembered

The story of “Tiger” John Cleek, Sr. is one of resilience shaped by tragedy, fueled by conviction, and carried forward through generations. Known to most as “Tiger,” he built more than a business in Missouri – he built a reputation rooted in honesty, community, and an unwavering belief in the rent-to-own model. Through the reflections of his son, John Cleek, Jr., that legacy comes into sharp focus, revealing not just what he accomplished, but how he lived. 

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations. 

A Foundation Built in Adversity 

The roots of RTO Legend John Cleek, Sr. trace back to a family business founded in 1956 as Cleek’s Appliance and Food Service. But the defining moment came years later, when a devastating plane crash claimed the life of his father. At just 23 years old, Cleek, Sr. was suddenly responsible for his family, the business, and a future that had been completely rewritten overnight. 

“There wasn’t any quit in my father,” Cleek, Jr. recalled. “There wasn’t any other option either. He just had to figure out a way to make it work.” 

With no safety net and no margin for error, he pushed forward. The business survived because it had to. And in that survival, the foundation of his leadership was forged – one rooted in grit, responsibility, and a refusal to back down when it mattered most. 

Principles That Defined a Career 

Cleek, Sr. didn’t just run a business – he lived by a set of principles that guided every decision. Passed down from his own father and carried forward through the company, those rules were simple but uncompromising: tell the truth, keep growing, and treat people the right way. 

“Never say anything you have to remember,” his son explained, reflecting one of the core values. “If you always tell the truth, it always comes back to you.” 

These principles weren’t theoretical. They showed up in everyday interactions – with employees, customers, and the broader community. Whether it was taking extra time with a customer, celebrating someone paying off an account, or simply making people feel seen, Cleek, Sr. understood that the business was ultimately about people. 

In one moment that stayed with his son, a customer became emotional after being congratulated for completing her payments. “She said, ‘I’ve never had anybody in my life tell me they were proud of me.’” It was a small interaction, but it reflected something much larger about how he approached the business. 

RTO Legend John Cleek, Sr. and Industry Leadership 

While his impact at the store level was undeniable, Cleek, Sr.’s influence extended far beyond his own company. He was a driving force behind the creation of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) and remained deeply involved in industry advocacy throughout his career. 

He later served on the APRO board of directors and was elected president in 2008 – a role that demanded extraordinary time and energy during a critical period for the industry. According to his son, his days were consumed with advocacy efforts, working alongside leaders and lobbyists to advance federal legislation. 

“He literally from sun up to sun down was working on APRO,” Cleek, Jr. said. 

His belief in grassroots advocacy became one of his defining contributions. He traveled across the country, often at his own expense, helping establish and strengthen state associations. Under his influence, the number of active state associations grew significantly, creating a stronger, more unified industry voice. 

“He felt that this is a grassroots thing,” his son explained. “You’ve got to make sure you’ve got business taken care of at home first.” 

That philosophy – build strength locally to create impact nationally – remains a cornerstone of the industry today. 

A Legacy Carried Forward 

Beyond titles, awards, and leadership roles, Cleek, Sr.’s legacy lives in the way he made people feel and the standards he set. He believed deeply in the value of rent-to-own, not just as a business model, but as a service that could improve lives. 

“He believed in serving customers and improving their lives with our products and services,” his son shared. 

That belief extended into the community as well. From supporting local organizations to helping customers in moments of need, his approach was consistent – give back, show up, and do the right thing. 

For Cleek, Jr., that legacy is both personal and professional. After working alongside his father for decades, he now carries those lessons forward as owner of Cleek’s Home Furnishings, continuing the work his grandfather and father started while honoring the values that built it. 

“The best thing for me was the opportunity that I got to work with my father,” he reflected. “Cherish every day, cherish every moment. Just know that it might be the last.” 

That perspective underscores what makes John Cleek, Sr.’s legacy endure. His legacy isn’t confined to the past – it lives on in the people he influenced, the organizations he strengthened, and the example he set for those who continue the work. 

“Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.” 

Listen on Spotify 

Watch on YouTube 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 