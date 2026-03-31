RTO Legend “Tiger” John Cleek, Sr. – A Legacy Remembered

The story of “Tiger” John Cleek, Sr. is one of resilience shaped by tragedy, fueled by conviction, and carried forward through generations. Known to most as “Tiger,” he built more than a business in Missouri – he built a reputation rooted in honesty, community, and an unwavering belief in the rent-to-own model. Through the reflections of his son, John Cleek, Jr., that legacy comes into sharp focus, revealing not just what he accomplished, but how he lived.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

A Foundation Built in Adversity

The roots of RTO Legend John Cleek, Sr. trace back to a family business founded in 1956 as Cleek’s Appliance and Food Service. But the defining moment came years later, when a devastating plane crash claimed the life of his father. At just 23 years old, Cleek, Sr. was suddenly responsible for his family, the business, and a future that had been completely rewritten overnight.

“There wasn’t any quit in my father,” Cleek, Jr. recalled. “There wasn’t any other option either. He just had to figure out a way to make it work.”

With no safety net and no margin for error, he pushed forward. The business survived because it had to. And in that survival, the foundation of his leadership was forged – one rooted in grit, responsibility, and a refusal to back down when it mattered most.

Principles That Defined a Career

Cleek, Sr. didn’t just run a business – he lived by a set of principles that guided every decision. Passed down from his own father and carried forward through the company, those rules were simple but uncompromising: tell the truth, keep growing, and treat people the right way.

“Never say anything you have to remember,” his son explained, reflecting one of the core values. “If you always tell the truth, it always comes back to you.”

These principles weren’t theoretical. They showed up in everyday interactions – with employees, customers, and the broader community. Whether it was taking extra time with a customer, celebrating someone paying off an account, or simply making people feel seen, Cleek, Sr. understood that the business was ultimately about people.

In one moment that stayed with his son, a customer became emotional after being congratulated for completing her payments. “She said, ‘I’ve never had anybody in my life tell me they were proud of me.’” It was a small interaction, but it reflected something much larger about how he approached the business.

RTO Legend John Cleek, Sr. and Industry Leadership

While his impact at the store level was undeniable, Cleek, Sr.’s influence extended far beyond his own company. He was a driving force behind the creation of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) and remained deeply involved in industry advocacy throughout his career.

He later served on the APRO board of directors and was elected president in 2008 – a role that demanded extraordinary time and energy during a critical period for the industry. According to his son, his days were consumed with advocacy efforts, working alongside leaders and lobbyists to advance federal legislation.

“He literally from sun up to sun down was working on APRO,” Cleek, Jr. said.

His belief in grassroots advocacy became one of his defining contributions. He traveled across the country, often at his own expense, helping establish and strengthen state associations. Under his influence, the number of active state associations grew significantly, creating a stronger, more unified industry voice.

“He felt that this is a grassroots thing,” his son explained. “You’ve got to make sure you’ve got business taken care of at home first.”

That philosophy – build strength locally to create impact nationally – remains a cornerstone of the industry today.

A Legacy Carried Forward

Beyond titles, awards, and leadership roles, Cleek, Sr.’s legacy lives in the way he made people feel and the standards he set. He believed deeply in the value of rent-to-own, not just as a business model, but as a service that could improve lives.

“He believed in serving customers and improving their lives with our products and services,” his son shared.

That belief extended into the community as well. From supporting local organizations to helping customers in moments of need, his approach was consistent – give back, show up, and do the right thing.

For Cleek, Jr., that legacy is both personal and professional. After working alongside his father for decades, he now carries those lessons forward as owner of Cleek’s Home Furnishings, continuing the work his grandfather and father started while honoring the values that built it.

“The best thing for me was the opportunity that I got to work with my father,” he reflected. “Cherish every day, cherish every moment. Just know that it might be the last.”

That perspective underscores what makes John Cleek, Sr.’s legacy endure. His legacy isn’t confined to the past – it lives on in the people he influenced, the organizations he strengthened, and the example he set for those who continue the work.

“Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.”

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