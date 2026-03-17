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RTO Legend Mike Strong Takes the Mic

Mike Strong didn’t just build a business in Hutchinson, Kansas – he built a way of life that shaped his family, his employees, and the customers who came to rely on him. As owner of Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own, he turned a startup launched with limited resources into a multi-location operation rooted in hard work, relationships, and resilience. In the story of RTO Legend Mike Strong, longevity is not the headline by itself. What matters most is how he got there and who came along with him.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

RTO Legend Mike Strong Built It from the Ground Up

Before rent-to-own (RTO), Mike served two years in the Army as a medic during the Vietnam era, stationed at Tripler Hospital in Honolulu. After completing his college degree, he worked in management for Chrysler in St. Louis for about nine years. But he said it did not take long to realize he did not want his future tied to somebody else’s ladder.

After spending about a year studying the rent-to-own business with Fred Hermann, Mike made the leap. The two chose Hutchinson over another possible market and got started with what Mike described as a pickup truck, good credit, and a little bit of money. In the earliest days, they offered only Curtis Mathis electronics, and after closing the store each night, they handled deliveries themselves.

Those beginnings were leaner than Mike first let on. In the early months, Mike and Fred slept in the back of the store because they could not yet afford a place to stay. That detail says plenty about the determination behind the business. Mike kept going, even as inventory financing carried an 18 percent interest rate and later his home mortgage came in at 14.4 percent.

Adapting Through Change

Like many long-running businesses, Mike’s company had to adjust as the industry changed. One of the biggest turning points came when Curtis Mathis went bankrupt. That forced a fast pivot, but Mike turned it into an opportunity by switching brands and expanding beyond electronics into appliances and furniture.

Over the years, the business continued to evolve. In the early days, records were kept with handwritten payment cards and green bar reports, and early computers could lose their data if the table was bumped. Product lines also changed with the times, moving from VCRs and camcorders to items such as game systems, laptops, tires, and cell phones.

What set Mike apart was a willingness to listen to customers instead of limiting the business to what had always been rented. His family learned early that customers wanted more than the basics. They wanted good products, better choices, and someone willing to say yes when other places said no.

A Family Business with Shared Values

For Mike, one of the greatest rewards has been seeing the business become a true family operation. His children grew up in the store, helping with payment cards, sitting on the counter, and eventually managing locations and transitioning to leadership roles.

Mike has long believed success comes down to a strong work ethic, doing the best you can, and never giving up. He also emphasizes the importance of listening to others and being willing to admit when you are wrong.

Today, Mike’s children, Michael Strong and Angela Strong-McCool, work in the business and hold leadership roles within the company. They grew up around the stores, learning the operation from an early age while helping with small tasks along the way. What began as childhood exposure to the business eventually became full-time careers, helping lead the company forward.

Service Beyond the Store

The legacy of RTO Legend Mike Strong reaches beyond store count. Community efforts have included stuffing delivery trucks with food for local food banks and supporting schools, families, and holiday needs. Relationships built over decades have mattered just as much, including attending customers’ funerals simply to show respect. In Mike’s view, that is part of the business too.

Industry Leadership and Association Involvement

Industry involvement has long been part of Mike Strong’s story. A member of APRO for more than 32 years, he has also been active with TRIB Group and the Kansas Rental Dealer Association (KRDA), organizations that bring rent-to-own dealers together to share ideas, learn from one another, and strengthen the industry. That participation reflects the same collaborative spirit that helped shape the early years of his own business.

The Strong family’s connection to industry organizations continues today through the next generation. Michael serves as Second Vice President on the APRO Board of Directors, and Angela serves as President of the Kansas Rental Dealer Association (KRDA). Their leadership keeps the Strong family actively engaged in the broader dealer community while helping guide the continued growth of the rent-to-own industry.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 