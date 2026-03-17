RTO Legend Mike Strong Takes the Mic

Mike Strong didn’t just build a business in Hutchinson, Kansas – he built a way of life that shaped his family, his employees, and the customers who came to rely on him. As owner of Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own, he turned a startup launched with limited resources into a multi-location operation rooted in hard work, relationships, and resilience. In the story of RTO Legend Mike Strong, longevity is not the headline by itself. What matters most is how he got there and who came along with him.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

RTO Legend Mike Strong Built It from the Ground Up

Before rent-to-own (RTO), Mike served two years in the Army as a medic during the Vietnam era, stationed at Tripler Hospital in Honolulu. After completing his college degree, he worked in management for Chrysler in St. Louis for about nine years. But he said it did not take long to realize he did not want his future tied to somebody else’s ladder.

After spending about a year studying the rent-to-own business with Fred Hermann, Mike made the leap. The two chose Hutchinson over another possible market and got started with what Mike described as a pickup truck, good credit, and a little bit of money. In the earliest days, they offered only Curtis Mathis electronics, and after closing the store each night, they handled deliveries themselves.

Those beginnings were leaner than Mike first let on. In the early months, Mike and Fred slept in the back of the store because they could not yet afford a place to stay. That detail says plenty about the determination behind the business. Mike kept going, even as inventory financing carried an 18 percent interest rate and later his home mortgage came in at 14.4 percent.

Adapting Through Change

Like many long-running businesses, Mike’s company had to adjust as the industry changed. One of the biggest turning points came when Curtis Mathis went bankrupt. That forced a fast pivot, but Mike turned it into an opportunity by switching brands and expanding beyond electronics into appliances and furniture.

Over the years, the business continued to evolve. In the early days, records were kept with handwritten payment cards and green bar reports, and early computers could lose their data if the table was bumped. Product lines also changed with the times, moving from VCRs and camcorders to items such as game systems, laptops, tires, and cell phones.

What set Mike apart was a willingness to listen to customers instead of limiting the business to what had always been rented. His family learned early that customers wanted more than the basics. They wanted good products, better choices, and someone willing to say yes when other places said no.

A Family Business with Shared Values

For Mike, one of the greatest rewards has been seeing the business become a true family operation. His children grew up in the store, helping with payment cards, sitting on the counter, and eventually managing locations and transitioning to leadership roles.

Mike has long believed success comes down to a strong work ethic, doing the best you can, and never giving up. He also emphasizes the importance of listening to others and being willing to admit when you are wrong.

Today, Mike’s children, Michael Strong and Angela Strong-McCool, work in the business and hold leadership roles within the company. They grew up around the stores, learning the operation from an early age while helping with small tasks along the way. What began as childhood exposure to the business eventually became full-time careers, helping lead the company forward.

Service Beyond the Store

The legacy of RTO Legend Mike Strong reaches beyond store count. Community efforts have included stuffing delivery trucks with food for local food banks and supporting schools, families, and holiday needs. Relationships built over decades have mattered just as much, including attending customers’ funerals simply to show respect. In Mike’s view, that is part of the business too.

Industry Leadership and Association Involvement

Industry involvement has long been part of Mike Strong’s story. A member of APRO for more than 32 years, he has also been active with TRIB Group and the Kansas Rental Dealer Association (KRDA), organizations that bring rent-to-own dealers together to share ideas, learn from one another, and strengthen the industry. That participation reflects the same collaborative spirit that helped shape the early years of his own business.

The Strong family’s connection to industry organizations continues today through the next generation. Michael serves as Second Vice President on the APRO Board of Directors, and Angela serves as President of the Kansas Rental Dealer Association (KRDA). Their leadership keeps the Strong family actively engaged in the broader dealer community while helping guide the continued growth of the rent-to-own industry.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

Listen on Spotify

Watch on YouTube