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RTO Legend Darrell Tissot – A Legacy Remembered 

RTO Legend Darrell Tissot built more than a business. He built people. In Episode 16 of the RTO Legends Podcast Series, his son, Mike Tissot, reflects on the life and influence of the founder of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own, sharing the principles, risks, and relationships that shaped four decades in the rent-to-own industry. 

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations. 

RTO Legend Darrell Tissot: A Builder at Heart 

Long before rent-to-own, Darrell was a builder in the most literal sense. Mike recalls growing up moving from house to house as his father constructed one home after another, selling each and starting again. That entrepreneurial instinct never left him. 

In 1985, after a conversation on a Little League baseball field with another coach who was exploring rent-to-own, Darrell decided to give it a try. Funding was difficult. Banks hesitated. Early financing carried steep rates. But he pressed forward, launching his first store in a small service station south of Hillsboro, Ohio, stocking VCRs, appliances, and a handful of furniture pieces. 

Furniture, in fact, became one of his early convictions. At a time when electronics dominated, he believed furniture would be central to the industry’s future. He bought truckloads from markets like Tupelo, sometimes before he knew exactly how he would pay for them. That willingness to think bigger – and trust his instincts – became a defining trait. 

Principles That Powered 40 Years 

Darrell’s approach was grounded in both care and discipline. He tracked months to recover cost on inventory, understanding that cash flow determined survival. He believed in growing same-store sales before adding locations. If the foundation was not strong, expansion had no business proceeding. 

But numbers alone did not define him. 

He empowered store-level leadership, giving managers autonomy to make decisions close to the customer. He believed the best choices were made by those serving the community directly. That philosophy continues today, with long-tenured managers building relationships that span generations. 

His son describes him as nurturing yet objective. He would lay out what was possible, then show the path to get there. It was not theory. It was practical leadership backed by belief in people. 

Advocacy, Unity, and Industry Leadership 

Darrell’s impact extended far beyond his own stores. He served on the APRO Board of Directors from 1991 to 1999 and was president of both APRO and TRIB Group. He believed deeply in industry unity and collective buying strength, especially in the early years when vendors were hesitant to work with rent-to-own operators. 

In Ohio, he was part of a tight-knit group of dealers committed to protecting the industry at the state and federal levels. He participated in efforts during the Henry B. Gonzalez era to ensure rent-to-own was classified as a lease rather than a credit sale – a protection that is critical for the industry’s survival. 

He also supported the development of Ohio’s state laws, helping establish regulatory frameworks that provided clarity and stability. For Darrell, advocacy was not optional. It was stewardship. 

And yet, awards never motivated him. He received the President’s Award of Excellence and the Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award, but according to Mike, the recognition itself meant little to him. What mattered were the relationships – the people he mentored, the operators he encouraged, the customers whose lives were improved. 

A Platform for People 

For Darrell, Rent-2-Own was never about personal visibility. He did not seek to be the face of the company. He wanted customers to rent from their local manager, not from him. He preferred building the platform and allowing others to shine. 

That platform extended into communities. From long-standing support of Camp Dovetail to empowering employees and customers who became community advocates, his influence rippled outward. The company’s 40 Days of Kindness initiative, launched in celebration of 40 years in business, reflects the spirit he modeled – giving back locally, consistently, and intentionally. 

In 2025, Darrell passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s, but his legacy remains embedded in both structure and spirit. His son recalls a simple, consistent gesture – hands on his shoulders, eye to eye, saying, “You know how proud I am of you, don’t you?” That combination of love and encouragement shaped not only a business, but a culture. 

The story of RTO Legend Darrell Tissot is not simply about store count or awards. It is about what was possible – proving that small-town operators could build lasting companies, mentor future leaders, and protect an industry for generations to come. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 