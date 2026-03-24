RTO Legend Darrell Tissot – A Legacy Remembered 

RTO Legend Darrell Tissot built more than a business. He built people. In Episode 16 of the RTO Legends Podcast Series, his son, Mike Tissot, reflects on the life and influence of the founder of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own, sharing the principles, risks, and relationships that shaped four decades in the rent-to-own industry.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

RTO Legend Darrell Tissot: A Builder at Heart

Long before rent-to-own, Darrell was a builder in the most literal sense. Mike recalls growing up moving from house to house as his father constructed one home after another, selling each and starting again. That entrepreneurial instinct never left him.

In 1985, after a conversation on a Little League baseball field with another coach who was exploring rent-to-own, Darrell decided to give it a try. Funding was difficult. Banks hesitated. Early financing carried steep rates. But he pressed forward, launching his first store in a small service station south of Hillsboro, Ohio, stocking VCRs, appliances, and a handful of furniture pieces.

Furniture, in fact, became one of his early convictions. At a time when electronics dominated, he believed furniture would be central to the industry’s future. He bought truckloads from markets like Tupelo, sometimes before he knew exactly how he would pay for them. That willingness to think bigger – and trust his instincts – became a defining trait.

Principles That Powered 40 Years

Darrell’s approach was grounded in both care and discipline. He tracked months to recover cost on inventory, understanding that cash flow determined survival. He believed in growing same-store sales before adding locations. If the foundation was not strong, expansion had no business proceeding.

But numbers alone did not define him.

He empowered store-level leadership, giving managers autonomy to make decisions close to the customer. He believed the best choices were made by those serving the community directly. That philosophy continues today, with long-tenured managers building relationships that span generations.

His son describes him as nurturing yet objective. He would lay out what was possible, then show the path to get there. It was not theory. It was practical leadership backed by belief in people.

Advocacy, Unity, and Industry Leadership

Darrell’s impact extended far beyond his own stores. He served on the APRO Board of Directors from 1991 to 1999 and was president of both APRO and TRIB Group. He believed deeply in industry unity and collective buying strength, especially in the early years when vendors were hesitant to work with rent-to-own operators.

In Ohio, he was part of a tight-knit group of dealers committed to protecting the industry at the state and federal levels. He participated in efforts during the Henry B. Gonzalez era to ensure rent-to-own was classified as a lease rather than a credit sale – a protection that is critical for the industry’s survival.

He also supported the development of Ohio’s state laws, helping establish regulatory frameworks that provided clarity and stability. For Darrell, advocacy was not optional. It was stewardship.

And yet, awards never motivated him. He received the President’s Award of Excellence and the Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award, but according to Mike, the recognition itself meant little to him. What mattered were the relationships – the people he mentored, the operators he encouraged, the customers whose lives were improved.

A Platform for People

For Darrell, Rent-2-Own was never about personal visibility. He did not seek to be the face of the company. He wanted customers to rent from their local manager, not from him. He preferred building the platform and allowing others to shine.

That platform extended into communities. From long-standing support of Camp Dovetail to empowering employees and customers who became community advocates, his influence rippled outward. The company’s 40 Days of Kindness initiative, launched in celebration of 40 years in business, reflects the spirit he modeled – giving back locally, consistently, and intentionally.

In 2025, Darrell passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s, but his legacy remains embedded in both structure and spirit. His son recalls a simple, consistent gesture – hands on his shoulders, eye to eye, saying, “You know how proud I am of you, don’t you?” That combination of love and encouragement shaped not only a business, but a culture.

The story of RTO Legend Darrell Tissot is not simply about store count or awards. It is about what was possible – proving that small-town operators could build lasting companies, mentor future leaders, and protect an industry for generations to come.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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