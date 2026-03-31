RNR Rolls into 2026 with New Milestones, Canadian Expansion, and Launch of DX3 Brands

RNR Tire Express storefronts like this are popping up all over, including in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.

RNR Tire Express is building on an extraordinary 2025 with more new locations – including the company’s first international expansion, into Canada – a spot on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 list, and a major structural evolution with the launch of DX3 Brands, a new multi-brand franchisor platform.

Following a record year with over $350 million in systemwide revenue and eight new U.S. store openings – between Alabama, Illinois, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas – RNR has 15 new locations in its pipeline, including sites in Idaho, Illinois, Ohio, and the company’s first international location, in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.

“Expanding into Canada is a natural next step for RNR, as we continue to grow alongside our franchisees and the communities we serve,” RNR CEO Adam Sutton said. “Our focus has always been on creating opportunities, delivering reliable service, and building a model that works for both customers and owners. We’re excited to bring that same approach to new markets and continue growing together.”

Strengthening Company Infrastructure

In order to support this growth, RNR has expanded its leadership team and operational support with Tracy Cintron as Franchise Operations Director, Samantha Hampton as National Marketing Director, and Will Jackson as the company’s People & Experience Director.

Additionally, RNR has recently partnered with Atlog, an AI-powered platform that streamlines franchise operations by automating customer support calls, assisting with customer account management, and providing franchisees with a data-driven platform to support operations.

Last year, RNR franchisees donated more than $3 million to charitable initiatives, underscoring the company’s commitment to the communities it serves.

RNR’s continuing success has once again earned it a spot on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, recognizing the company’s excellent brand strength, size and growth, franchisee support, financial stability, and costs and fees.

“What we’re seeing across our system is really a reflection of our people,” said Sutton. “Our franchisees and their teams are serving customers every day, and continuously creating experiences that move our brand forward.”

A New Phase of Growth

Building on that momentum, RNR has also announced the launch of DX3 Brands, a new multi-brand franchisor that will serve as the parent organization for RNR Tire Express while supporting the growth of additional concepts.

The move represents a strategic evolution for the company, transitioning from a single-brand franchise system into a broader platform designed to scale multiple concepts and create new opportunities for franchisees. DX3 Brands will leverage the infrastructure, operational expertise, and culture RNR has developed over more than two decades.

The platform debuts with Gigglewaters, an award-winning dining and entertainment concept that combines a full-service restaurant and bar with a one-screen classic movie theater experience, marking the first step in DX3’s multi-brand expansion strategy.

“DX3 Brands marks the next phase in our evolution,” Sutton said. “We’ve built a powerful franchise system with RNR, and now we’re leveraging that foundation to grow additional concepts and expand what’s possible for our franchise network.”