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RNR Rolls into 2026 with New Milestones, Canadian Expansion, and Launch of DX3 Brands

A RNR Tire Express store exterior.
RNR Tire Express storefronts like this are popping up all over, including in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. 

RNR Tire Express is building on an extraordinary 2025 with more new locations – including the company’s first international expansion, into Canada – a spot on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 list, and a major structural evolution with the launch of DX3 Brands, a new multi-brand franchisor platform.

Following a record year with over $350 million in systemwide revenue and eight new U.S. store openings – between Alabama, Illinois, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas – RNR has 15 new locations in its pipeline, including sites in Idaho, Illinois, Ohio, and the company’s first international location, in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. 

“Expanding into Canada is a natural next step for RNR, as we continue to grow alongside our franchisees and the communities we serve,” RNR CEO Adam Sutton said. “Our focus has always been on creating opportunities, delivering reliable service, and building a model that works for both customers and owners. We’re excited to bring that same approach to new markets and continue growing together.” 

Strengthening Company Infrastructure 

In order to support this growth, RNR has expanded its leadership team and operational support with Tracy Cintron as Franchise Operations Director, Samantha Hampton as National Marketing Director, and Will Jackson as the company’s People & Experience Director. 

Additionally, RNR has recently partnered with Atlog, an AI-powered platform that streamlines franchise operations by automating customer support calls, assisting with customer account management, and providing franchisees with a data-driven platform to support operations. 

Tires are displayed in a red, black, and silver showroom.
RNR male employee and woman customer shake hands over a sales counter.
Last year, RNR franchisees donated more than $3 million to charitable initiatives, underscoring the company’s commitment to the communities it serves. 

RNR’s continuing success has once again earned it a spot on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, recognizing the company’s excellent brand strength, size and growth, franchisee support, financial stability, and costs and fees. 

“What we’re seeing across our system is really a reflection of our people,” said Sutton. “Our franchisees and their teams are serving customers every day, and continuously creating experiences that move our brand forward.” 

A New Phase of Growth

DX3 Brands Logo

Building on that momentum, RNR has also announced the launch of DX3 Brands, a new multi-brand franchisor that will serve as the parent organization for RNR Tire Express while supporting the growth of additional concepts.

The move represents a strategic evolution for the company, transitioning from a single-brand franchise system into a broader platform designed to scale multiple concepts and create new opportunities for franchisees. DX3 Brands will leverage the infrastructure, operational expertise, and culture RNR has developed over more than two decades.

The platform debuts with Gigglewaters, an award-winning dining and entertainment concept that combines a full-service restaurant and bar with a one-screen classic movie theater experience, marking the first step in DX3’s multi-brand expansion strategy.

“DX3 Brands marks the next phase in our evolution,” Sutton said. “We’ve built a powerful franchise system with RNR, and now we’re leveraging that foundation to grow additional concepts and expand what’s possible for our franchise network.”

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 