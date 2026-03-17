Rent One Leader to Focus on Risk Management  

Rent One’s new Senior Vice President of Risk Management, Keith Carrico.

Missouri-based SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One recently announced a newly expanded leadership role within the company, naming Keith Carrico as Rent One’s new Senior Vice President of Risk Management.

Carrico, who has spent more than three decades in HR, has transitioned from the company’s Vice President of Human Resources to overseeing risk-management strategy for Rent One and its affiliated companies – including RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express and LDC Properties.

“Keith has played a pivotal role in strengthening and standardizing HR practices across locations, helping create a more consistent and supportive work environment for all our coworkers,” said CEO Larry Carrico. “This transition reflects Rent One’s continuing commitment to operational excellence, fairness, and protecting the long-term success of our business.”

In this new position, Keith Carrico will collaborate closely with Rent One leadership, HR, Operations, and external partners to focus on ensuring coworker and company safety, reducing legal and operational risk, and developing policies, documentation, and leadership practices that help create a safe, fair, and consistent workplace.

“I’ve worked throughout my career to build strong teams, navigate complex employment issues, and help organizations grow responsibly,” Keith Carrico said. “With this new role, I’ll broaden that mission by anticipating risk prior to loss and solidifying the company’s long-term stability. It’s never too late to reinvent yourself, and I’m energized by the opportunity to apply decades of experience in a fresh, impactful way.”