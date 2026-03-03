Rent-2-Own Annual Meeting Inspires Employees to Lock In

R2O Manager of the Year Richie Baker (L) accepts his award from Owner Mike Tissot (R).

APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own (R2O) held its Annual Meeting in Wilmington, Ohio, in early February, with about 500 employees gathering to bond, laugh, celebrate, and – as the officially announced company theme for the year – “Lock In.”

Attendees were greeted to the event with champagne and live music, leading into a general session led by Owner Mike Tissot. Participants paid tribute to two R2O legends lost over the past year: Mary Johnson, Manager of the Bridgeport, Ohio, store; and Mike’s father and company Founder, Darrell Tissot. Darrell opened R2O in 1985, served as APRO President among other leadership positions, and became an industry icon.

Mike Tissot then turned to the company’s new “Lock In” theme for 2026.

“Lock In is a mindset that turns obligations into opportunities,” Tissot said. “We’re not locked in by contracts or by fear, but by choice, commitment, and purpose. How we step into 2026 matters, and this year, Rent-2-Own is walking through DOORS that require intention and discipline: Decisions, Opportunities, Ownership, Retention, and Standards.”



Owner Mike Tissot (R) presents Teri Bolander (C) with the R2O Lifetime Achievement Award. Bonnie Sargent (C), R2O Store Manager in Portsmouth, Ohio, was a double winner at the company’s Annual Meeting, earning both Employee of the Year and Store of the Year Awards. Jane Tissot (L) stands by her son Mike (R), now the Owner of the company founded by her late husband, Darrell.

The day continued with food, games, awards, and prizes – including two new cars, given away to employees Hannah Bath from the Greenville, Ohio, location, and Marianne Smith from the Hillsboro, Ohio, store.

Some special guests attended the R2O Annual Meeting, including (L to R) Kevin Silvers of New Generations Diamond & Jewelry Co., APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, Ben Leach and Ryan Boege of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own, and Michael Strong and Angela Strong-McCool of Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own.

Vendors were honored for their commitment to R2O’s success, and many awards were presented, including:

Store of the Year – Portsmouth, Ohio

Lifetime Achievement – Teri Bolander, Washington Court House, Ohio

Employee of the Year – Bonnie Sargent, Portsmouth, Ohio

Manager of the Year – Richie Baker, Zanesville, Ohio

Regional Manager of the Year – Mark McCown

Rookie of the Year – Shane Young, West Union, Ohio

Supporting Actors/Actresses – Jason Mayes, Service Manager, Waverly, Ohio; Amy Morrow, Collections Manager, London, Ohio; & Kristie Williams, Sales Manager, Chillicothe, Ohio

Customer Sales Rep of the Year – Kole Wheeler, Chillicothe, Ohio

Account Managers of the Year – Jaman Miller & Cinthea Wittekind, Zanesville, Ohio

Delivery Team of the Year – Frankie Lemaster & Tyler Mullins, Louisa, Ohio

Slash Award – Marianne Smith, Hillsboro, Ohio

Home Office Employees of the Year – Aaron Days (Service), Craig Dunn (Warehouse), & Courtney Woods (Purchasing)

“Rent-2-Own is planning for a successful 2026,” said Tissot. “We’ll continue to break records by choosing to Lock In, walk through DOORS with confidence, and make this year something to be proud of.”