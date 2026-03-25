Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Positive Press / Negative Press

► Terry Fleck of NAFCO, a finance company for smaller RTO dealers, says that “there’s enormous opportunity out there” for RTO start-ups. Fleck was interviewed by Furniture Today in December. Due to the high number of mergers and acquisitions, there exist many experienced RTO dealers who are ready and willing to start over with stores of their own.

Fleck was quoted as saying that, “We’re just seeing the ramp-up now. But there are a lot of locations that still don’t have stores, there are plenty of qualified operators for new start-ups and there’s a lot of financing available for this.” He also estimated that the industry’s current 7,500 store count will grow to 11,000 or 12,000 in the next five to 10 years.

► New Jersey RTO dealers have offered up satisfied customers who have been willing to be interviewed and/or testify on the industry’s behalf before the Legislature. In articles appearing in the Trenton, NJ, Times, and the Newark, NJ, Star-Ledger, for example, happy customers were profiled by reporters covering the industry’s efforts before the New Jersey Legislature. Both stories began with interviews of satisfied customers. One of the customers was quoted as saying, “I’m not poor. I live in Montclair. I have a good job.”

► Rentown USA in Springfield, OR, was recently featured in the Springfield News. The story was positive in that it focused entirely on the benefits of leasing, full disclosure of prices to customers and that customers have a choice in whether they choose to lease or not. The reporter interviewed two employees, both of whom were former store customers. Rentown Assistant Manager Lisa Berg was quoted as saying, “For someone who just got a divorce or just moved to town and has stuff in storage, or for someone who filed bankruptcy and may not have established credit, this is a good option.”

This line graph tracks the performance of several publicly traded Rent-to-Own (RTO) stocks between March 1998 and February 1999. It illustrates a period of significant volatility in the industry, highlighting the divergent paths of companies like Rent-A-Center, which saw a sharp late-year surge, and others that experienced steady declines.

► Kudos to RentWay and to Gary Bryant of Jones Rent-To-Own in Indianapolis for their charitable spirit! RentWay awarded a house full of furniture in a national sweepstakes drawing to Chicago Heights rental customer Mae Turner. Turner’s odds of winning the sweepstakes were 1 in 250,000 as about 400 RentWay stores participating averaging about 750 to 800 entries each. She has been a loyal RTO customer for 15 years and doesn’t plan to stop shopping at RentWay, even with a house full of furniture, Turner says in an Alsip-Blue Island (Illinois) Star News article. “It will be little odds and ends stuff,” she says.

“They won’t lose me. Sometimes you might need bed sets or mattresses. They just got me as one of their family.”

► Gary Bryant of Jones Rent-To-Own in New Castle, IN, stepped up to the plate to help a family of 15 (a mother and 14 adopted children), who had been displaced due to extensive repairs to their home. The Dodd family home caught on fire in early November. After being invited to stay in a local church annex, the family obtained furniture from Jones Rent-To-Own.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for everything that people have done for us,” says Dodd in an article appearing in the New Castle Courier Times. “Gary Bryant, owner of Jones Rent-To-Own, made sure we had furniture to rent and the church let us rent this house, enabling the children to stay in the same schools…”

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 