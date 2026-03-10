National TV Hosts Striking Awards Banquet 

APRO member National TV Sales & Rental recently held its annual Awards Banquet in Springfield, Missouri, celebrating the past year’s success, as well as many exceptional team members.
Almost 150 National TV employees and guests attended the social event held at Andy B’s Bowl Special, where bowling alleys, arcade games, and laser tag provided an evening of fun and relaxation for all.
Company Co-Owner Aaron Windsor led the awards portion of the event, welcoming special guests Co-Owner Kathy Windsor, APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, Kevin Silvers and Robby Tyson of King of Promotions, and Adam Ball of Esquire Advertising.
Congratulations to National TV’s award winners this year, which included:
- Store of the Year – Mountain Grove, Missouri
- Employee of the Year – Melissa Blankenship, Lebanon, Missouri
- Manager of the Year – Jarred Silva, Aurora, Missouri
- Assistant Manager of the Year – James Wright, Mountain Grove, Missouri
- Rookie of the Year – Jeremy Hurt, Ava, Missouri
- Salesman of the Year – Fidel Delagarza, Carthage, Missouri
- CSR of the Year – Lisa Nunn, Mountain Grove, Missouri
- Account Manager of the Year – Callen Laub, Ava, Missouri
- Corporate Employee of the Year – Beth Smith, Lebanon, Missouri
- Soaring Eagle Award – Roland Reyna, Versailles, Missouri
- Lowest Card Close Store – Mountain Grove, Missouri
- Highest Percent Revenue Increase Store – Sedalia, Missouri
- Most Customer Gain Store – Aurora, Missouri
- Social Media Award – Marshall, Missouri
“The Awards Banquet is an opportunity for me and my family as a whole to express our gratitude for our employees and other partners in success,” said Aaron. “It lets us show them our appreciation, and we all have a great time and get fired up for the coming year.”