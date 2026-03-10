National TV Hosts Striking Awards Banquet 

National TV’s Store of the Year Award is presented to the Mountain Grove, Missouri, location’s team, headed by Store Manager April Reid.

APRO member National TV Sales & Rental recently held its annual Awards Banquet in Springfield, Missouri, celebrating the past year’s success, as well as many exceptional team members.

Almost 150 National TV employees and guests attended the social event held at Andy B’s Bowl Special, where bowling alleys, arcade games, and laser tag provided an evening of fun and relaxation for all.

Company Co-Owner Aaron Windsor led the awards portion of the event, welcoming special guests Co-Owner Kathy Windsor, APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, Kevin Silvers and Robby Tyson of King of Promotions, and Adam Ball of Esquire Advertising.

Congratulations to National TV’s award winners this year, which included:

Store of the Year – Mountain Grove, Missouri

Employee of the Year – Melissa Blankenship, Lebanon, Missouri

Manager of the Year – Jarred Silva, Aurora, Missouri

Assistant Manager of the Year – James Wright, Mountain Grove, Missouri

Rookie of the Year – Jeremy Hurt, Ava, Missouri

Salesman of the Year – Fidel Delagarza, Carthage, Missouri

CSR of the Year – Lisa Nunn, Mountain Grove, Missouri

Account Manager of the Year – Callen Laub, Ava, Missouri

Corporate Employee of the Year – Beth Smith, Lebanon, Missouri

Soaring Eagle Award – Roland Reyna, Versailles, Missouri

Lowest Card Close Store – Mountain Grove, Missouri

Highest Percent Revenue Increase Store – Sedalia, Missouri

Most Customer Gain Store – Aurora, Missouri

Social Media Award – Marshall, Missouri

National TV Soaring Eagle Award winner Roland Reyna of the company’s Versailles, Missouri location proudly receives his prize. National TV’s Melissa Blankenship of the company’s Lebanon, Missouri, store accepts its Employee of the Year Award. Jarred Silva of National TV’s Aurora, Missouri location wins Manager of the Year.

“The Awards Banquet is an opportunity for me and my family as a whole to express our gratitude for our employees and other partners in success,” said Aaron. “It lets us show them our appreciation, and we all have a great time and get fired up for the coming year.”