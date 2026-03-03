National TV Acquires Eight Buddy Mac Stores 

National TV VP of Operations Jim Webb (far L) snaps a shot of the company’s new store managers: (L to R) Connie Dickerson, Tammi Slavens, Kandi Jones (front), Laicie Harris, Debbie Brake, (rear L to R) Victor Adams, Brad Curry, and Jamie Sawyer.

APRO member National TV Sales & Rental recently acquired eight new Missouri-based locations from Buddy Mac Holdings LLC dba Mac Sales & Leasing.

Finalized in early February, the deal includes locations in Caruthersville, Dexter, Farmington, Fredericktown, Park Hills, Perryville, Potosi, and Sikeston, Missouri.

“We previously had no locations in that region of the state,” said National TV Owner Aaron Windsor. “We’re now the whole market south of I-70.” The interstate highway basically bisects Missouri east to west across the middle of the state.

For Windsor, the transaction was about more than geography.

“This acquisition was about responsibility – to the customers, to the employees, and to the communities these stores have served for decades,” he said. “Many of the team members have built their careers in these locations, and many customers have trusted these stores for close to 40 years.”

Windsor hosted his eight new store managers at National TV’s Lebanon, Missouri, corporate office and warehouse last month, to welcome them to the company and assist with their training. The company plans to keep personnel in place, reinforcing continuity for customers while integrating the locations into National TV’s systems and support structure.

The acquisition brings National TV’s total Missouri store count to 27, making it the second-largest independent rental dealer in the state – a single store shy of the 28 Show-Me State locations run by SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One.