Hometown Rent To Own Honors Employees

APRO member Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own recently held its third annual Employee Awards Ceremony at the Northwest Ice Arena in Jamestown, New York. The event began with a Q1 meeting for managers only, followed by an icy celebration for the whole company.
All 30 Hometown employees enjoyed a catered dinner, random giveaways with prizes like free paid time off and gifts, the awards ceremony, and some fun out on the ice in sliding bumper cars!
“Treat employees like they make a difference, and they will,” said Hometown Co-Owner Matt Radecki.
Congratulations to Hometown Rent To Own’s award-winning employee individuals and teams, which included:
- Store of the Year – Salamanca, New York
- Employee of the Year – Adam Harvey, Gowanda, New York
- Manager of the Year – John Carroll, Salamanca, New York
- Rookie of the Year – Jaydon Jimerson, Gowanda, New York
- Top Salesperson – Branden Hecei, Corry, Pennsylvania
- Most Dedicated Employee – John Carroll, Salamanca, New York
- Rising Star – Zach Titch, Corry, Pennsylvania
- Overperforming Store – Gowanda, New York
- Best-Looking Store – Corry, Pennsylvania
- Most Improved Store – Salamanca, New York
- Largest Profit Growth – Corry, Pennsylvania
- Largest Revenue Growth – Corry, Pennsylvania
- Largest BOR Growth – Gowanda, New York
- Largest Customer Growth – Gowanda, New York
“At Hometown RTO, our goal is to build more than a business,” said Co-Owner Jeff Smith. “We want to create a destination workplace where people are proud to work, grow, and build their future.”