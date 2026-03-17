Hometown Rent To Own Honors Employees

All 30 Hometown Rent To Own employees enjoyed a fun evening at Jamestown, New York’s Northwest Ice Arena.

APRO member Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own recently held its third annual Employee Awards Ceremony at the Northwest Ice Arena in Jamestown, New York. The event began with a Q1 meeting for managers only, followed by an icy celebration for the whole company.

All 30 Hometown employees enjoyed a catered dinner, random giveaways with prizes like free paid time off and gifts, the awards ceremony, and some fun out on the ice in sliding bumper cars!

“Treat employees like they make a difference, and they will,” said Hometown Co-Owner Matt Radecki.

Congratulations to Hometown Rent To Own’s award-winning employee individuals and teams, which included:

Salamanca Store Manager John Carroll (third from L) proudly receives the Most Dedicated Employee Award from company leadership. Gowanda Store Manager Adam Harvey is awarded Employee of the Year. The team from Salamanca was honored with both Store of the Year and Most Improved Store.

Store of the Year – Salamanca, New York

Employee of the Year – Adam Harvey, Gowanda, New York

Manager of the Year – John Carroll, Salamanca, New York

Rookie of the Year – Jaydon Jimerson, Gowanda, New York

Top Salesperson – Branden Hecei, Corry, Pennsylvania

Most Dedicated Employee – John Carroll, Salamanca, New York

Rising Star – Zach Titch, Corry, Pennsylvania

Overperforming Store – Gowanda, New York

Best-Looking Store – Corry, Pennsylvania

Most Improved Store – Salamanca, New York

Largest Profit Growth – Corry, Pennsylvania

Largest Revenue Growth – Corry, Pennsylvania

Largest BOR Growth – Gowanda, New York

Largest Customer Growth – Gowanda, New York

“At Hometown RTO, our goal is to build more than a business,” said Co-Owner Jeff Smith. “We want to create a destination workplace where people are proud to work, grow, and build their future.”