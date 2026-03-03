Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Health in Transit: Staying Grounded While on the Move 

There’s something uniquely disruptive about travel – not the exotic kind with lazy beaches and umbrella drinks, but the business kind. Industry events, conferences, board meetings. Days packed with sessions, dinners, small talk, and a hotel room that doesn’t smell like your routine. The result? Your health and wellness goals quietly move to the backseat… if you let them. 

But staying consistent while on the road isn’t impossible – it just requires intentionality, discipline, and a willingness to adapt. 

Adapt to What You Have 

Not every hotel gym is going to be a dream. Some feel like they were designed by someone who’s never lifted a dumbbell or run a mile. That’s okay. Adaptability is its own kind of strength. If there’s a treadmill and a couple of dumbbells, you can make it work. Better yet, lace up and run or walk outside – that’s how I explore every city I land in. 

Small, unfamiliar gyms are often an unexpected gift. They force variation. You might end up doing something you wouldn’t at home – a circuit, a set of high-rep dumbbell presses, or even bodyweight flows. Movement is the point, not perfection. 

Show Up with a Plan, Not a Feeling 

You probably won’t feel like working out. I rarely do when I’m on the road. But if I’ve already decided when I’ll hit the gym or go for that run, I’m far more likely to do it. Making the decision ahead of time removes the negotiation. You don’t have to debate whether or not to go. You just go. 

Be Strategic With Food, But Don’t Be Miserable 

Travel throws off nutrition fast. Hotel breakfast spreads, conference buffets, late-night dinners with clients – it’s a minefield of temptation. I love donuts. I love ice cream. But when I remind myself of my goals and track my intake, it’s easier to say no. Or at least to say “not every time.” 

I bring my own protein and supplements to help stay consistent and make sure I’m not relying on whatever snack mix the hotel left on the desk. I don’t obsess – I enjoy the experience of food when I travel – but I try to avoid wasting calories on things I don’t actually care about. 

15 Minutes Counts 

Some days, 90-minute workouts aren’t happening. But 15 minutes? A quick walk? A couple miles before the day starts? That’s manageable. And it counts. The perfect can’t be the enemy of the good when you’re living out of a suitcase. 

Plan, But Stay Flexible 

I always go in with a plan – an idea of what I’ll do, when I’ll do it, and how that aligns with my schedule. But I also know that travel is unpredictable. Sometimes a flight delay or an unexpected dinner throws everything off. When that happens, I don’t beat myself up. 

The point of travel is the work – the event, the meeting, the people. Health and wellness are the throughline, not the star. The key is to minimize disruption, stay on track, and not let one off day become a spiral. 

Recovery and Trade-Offs Are Part of the Journey 

Sometimes I use travel as a natural downshift. I push hard in the days leading up to a trip, build in some recovery during travel, and pick it back up when I return. Long-term health is not about rigid perfection. It’s about sustained, intentional effort. 

Challenge for the Month 

Build a Road Routine. Next time you travel – whether it’s for work or pleasure – plan your wellness like you would your itinerary. Choose when you’ll move, what you’ll bring, and how you’ll stay intentional with food. Track how it felt, what worked, and where you struggled. You might be surprised how much difference just having a plan makes. 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 