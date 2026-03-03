Health in Transit: Staying Grounded While on the Move 

There’s something uniquely disruptive about travel – not the exotic kind with lazy beaches and umbrella drinks, but the business kind. Industry events, conferences, board meetings. Days packed with sessions, dinners, small talk, and a hotel room that doesn’t smell like your routine. The result? Your health and wellness goals quietly move to the backseat… if you let them.

But staying consistent while on the road isn’t impossible – it just requires intentionality, discipline, and a willingness to adapt.

Adapt to What You Have

Not every hotel gym is going to be a dream. Some feel like they were designed by someone who’s never lifted a dumbbell or run a mile. That’s okay. Adaptability is its own kind of strength. If there’s a treadmill and a couple of dumbbells, you can make it work. Better yet, lace up and run or walk outside – that’s how I explore every city I land in.

Small, unfamiliar gyms are often an unexpected gift. They force variation. You might end up doing something you wouldn’t at home – a circuit, a set of high-rep dumbbell presses, or even bodyweight flows. Movement is the point, not perfection.

Show Up with a Plan, Not a Feeling

You probably won’t feel like working out. I rarely do when I’m on the road. But if I’ve already decided when I’ll hit the gym or go for that run, I’m far more likely to do it. Making the decision ahead of time removes the negotiation. You don’t have to debate whether or not to go. You just go.

Be Strategic With Food, But Don’t Be Miserable

Travel throws off nutrition fast. Hotel breakfast spreads, conference buffets, late-night dinners with clients – it’s a minefield of temptation. I love donuts. I love ice cream. But when I remind myself of my goals and track my intake, it’s easier to say no. Or at least to say “not every time.”

I bring my own protein and supplements to help stay consistent and make sure I’m not relying on whatever snack mix the hotel left on the desk. I don’t obsess – I enjoy the experience of food when I travel – but I try to avoid wasting calories on things I don’t actually care about.

15 Minutes Counts

Some days, 90-minute workouts aren’t happening. But 15 minutes? A quick walk? A couple miles before the day starts? That’s manageable. And it counts. The perfect can’t be the enemy of the good when you’re living out of a suitcase.

Plan, But Stay Flexible

I always go in with a plan – an idea of what I’ll do, when I’ll do it, and how that aligns with my schedule. But I also know that travel is unpredictable. Sometimes a flight delay or an unexpected dinner throws everything off. When that happens, I don’t beat myself up.

The point of travel is the work – the event, the meeting, the people. Health and wellness are the throughline, not the star. The key is to minimize disruption, stay on track, and not let one off day become a spiral.

Recovery and Trade-Offs Are Part of the Journey

Sometimes I use travel as a natural downshift. I push hard in the days leading up to a trip, build in some recovery during travel, and pick it back up when I return. Long-term health is not about rigid perfection. It’s about sustained, intentional effort.

Challenge for the Month

Build a Road Routine. Next time you travel – whether it’s for work or pleasure – plan your wellness like you would your itinerary. Choose when you’ll move, what you’ll bring, and how you’ll stay intentional with food. Track how it felt, what worked, and where you struggled. You might be surprised how much difference just having a plan makes.