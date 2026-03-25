Habitat for Humanity Project Keeps Building and Building

While others are going crazy preparing for the millennium, APRO members are rolling into it with growing momentum toward the fight against homelessness. APRO’s recent affiliation with Habitat For Humanity International has reached a grand total of $90,000. The $90,000 figure represents in kind and cash donations from dealers throughout the nation beginning with the jimmy Carter build in Houston, TX, in June 1998. APRO members are donating everything from stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, cash and even a roof.

The Texas Build

The Texas Association of Rental Agencies fulfilled its 12 stove and refrigerator donation during Austin’s Habitat build in November and December. TARA representatives Clyde DeLoach, Kelly Sayre and Lynn Clark attended the groundbreaking ceremonies, met some of the families and posed for pictures. Texas’ donation leads the nation’s state rental dealers association contributions thus far, proving once again that everything is big in Texas.

Courtney and J.J. Engeran from National Home Furnishings in Slidell, LA, participated in the ceremonies of their neighboring Habitat affiliate in Covington, LA. The Engerans presented certificates to each of the six families awarding the choice of a stove, refrigerator or washer/dryer.

Missouri’s Show Me Rent to Own owner Gary Romine raised the roof for the St. Francois County’s first Habitat For Humanity house by donating $500 for the roof. Former APRO President Kevin Quinn and his Quality Rentals partners took care of the Seattle Habitat build by donating four stoves, refrigerators, washers and dryers. The Ohio Rental Dealers Association and APRO members Gary Ferriman and Bill Wendell donated three refrigerators and stoves to the Canton, OH, build.

“The Canton Habitat affiliate is very active, so when they asked for additional appliances, we were just following up on the call from APRO and the donation from ORDA,” says Ferriman. “We felt it was a good way to support the charity and the APRO initiative. It was a fun event and a good project for our employees, especially watching the smiles on the faces of the families when we delivered the appliances”

The Charlotte Build

RentWay CEO Bill Morgenstern continued his commitment and charity with a $10,000 cash donation to Habitat For Humanity during the holidays. Morgenstern and RentWay lead the industry in charitable contributions and Habitat For Humanity participation. Along with the cash donation, RentWay also gave away 20 stoves to the Charlotte, NC, Habitat build, a contribution worth more than $5,000. Over the years, RentWay has donated literally thousands of dollars to fight homelessness Since June 1998, RentWay’s donations just to Habitat For Humanity have exceeded $35,000.

USA Rental Purchase donated a refrigerator and stove to the first Habitat For Humanity house in Pell City, AL. The donation is nothing new to USA’s owner John Abbott IV, who not only serves as a city councilman for Pell City, but also his rent-to-own store was nominated recently as the city’s small business of the year by the local chamber of commerce.

Abbott believes that this nomination reflects his business. USA Rental-Purchase donates money and / or products to everything from the local fourth of July fireworks show to the elementary school and can be seen throughout the community and the newspapers by virtue of Abbott’s philosophy of public relations.

“If a store can give one inventory item just once a year, it would greatly improve the image of the store and the industry. Our donations show the community how successful our business is and makes our customers feel good about doing business with us. It really opens people’s eyes, especially those of local community leaders.”

Abbott counts 10 different occasions just in the past year where his store, his name and / or his employees were featured in the local newspapers, including the latest donation to Habitat For Humanity.