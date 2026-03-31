Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Defining Rent-to-Own in an AI-Driven World Webinar Recap

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman shares RTO strategy in new AI-driven shift.

As artificial intelligence continues reshaping how consumers search, evaluate, and make purchasing decisions, the rent-to-own (RTO) industry faces a pivotal moment. In APRO’s recent webinar, APRO CEO Charles Smitherman unpacked what this shift means – and how operators can actively shape how their businesses and the industry are represented in an AI-first world. 

Facilitated by Michael Strong, Co-owner of APRO member Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-to-Own, the session focused less on AI tools themselves and more on strategy – specifically, how RTO businesses can influence the information AI platforms deliver to consumers. 

Building an AI-Driven RTO Strategy 

At the heart of the discussion was a simple but powerful idea: AI does not create truth – it reflects and amplifies what it finds. That means the RTO industry has a direct opportunity, and responsibility, to shape its narrative. 

Smitherman emphasized that today’s search environment is no longer driven by clicks. With roughly two-thirds of Google users now relying on AI-generated summaries instead of visiting websites, visibility depends on whether your information is included in those summaries – not just whether your website ranks highly. 

This shift has profound implications. If AI systems are pulling from outdated, incomplete, or misleading sources, those narratives become the default. Without consistent, accurate input from the industry itself, misconceptions about rent-to-own can persist and scale. 

The Power of Repetition and Clarity 

One of the most actionable takeaways from the webinar was the importance of consistent messaging. Smitherman shared four core truths that should be reinforced across all communications: 

  1. Rent-to-Own is a lease, not credit. 
  1. Rent-to-Own is flexible and terminable at will. 
  1. Rent-to-Own provides essential access & dignity. 
  1. Rent-to-Own is regulated by 47 state statutes and overseen by the FTC. 

These points are not new to industry professionals, but the difference now lies in how often and how clearly they are communicated. AI systems rely on pattern recognition, meaning repeated, consistent language across websites, reviews, and digital content increases the likelihood those messages appear in search results. 

In other words, clarity compounds. 

Every Interaction Shapes the Outcome 

A standout theme from the session was the idea that “everyone is an influencer.” From store associates to delivery teams, every customer interaction has the potential to become part of the digital footprint that AI systems analyze. 

Customer reviews, in particular, play a critical role. AI platforms frequently pull from sources like Google reviews, Better Business Bureau listings, and other public-facing content. The language used in those reviews – words like “flexible,” “helpful,” and “transparent” – directly influences how businesses are described in AI-generated responses. 

This makes operational consistency just as important as marketing strategy. The way employees and customers describe the transaction, answer questions, and deliver service can ultimately shape how AI defines the business. 

From Products to Outcomes 

Another key insight centered on shifting how RTO businesses present their offerings. Rather than focusing on product specifications or model numbers, Smitherman encouraged operators to emphasize outcomes. 

Consumers are not searching for technical details – they are searching for solutions. Whether it’s getting a good night’s sleep, keeping food fresh, or staying connected, framing inventory around real-life benefits aligns more closely with how people ask questions and how AI generates answers. 

This approach not only improves visibility but also strengthens the industry’s value proposition in a more relatable and meaningful way. 

A Continuous, Industry-Wide Effort 

Smitherman made it clear that this is not a one-time adjustment but an ongoing process. APRO’s newly released GEO Toolkit provides practical steps – from website updates and FAQ development to review management and ongoing testing – to help members adapt in real time. 

The broader message was equally important: success depends on collective participation. As more RTO businesses adopt consistent language and contribute accurate information, the industry’s overall representation improves. 

In an AI-driven landscape, visibility is no longer just about being found – it is about being understood correctly. 

Watch the full Defining RTO in an AI-Drive World webinar replay – proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO). 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 