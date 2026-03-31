Defining Rent-to-Own in an AI-Driven World Webinar Recap

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman shares RTO strategy in new AI-driven shift.

As artificial intelligence continues reshaping how consumers search, evaluate, and make purchasing decisions, the rent-to-own (RTO) industry faces a pivotal moment. In APRO’s recent webinar, APRO CEO Charles Smitherman unpacked what this shift means – and how operators can actively shape how their businesses and the industry are represented in an AI-first world.

Facilitated by Michael Strong, Co-owner of APRO member Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-to-Own, the session focused less on AI tools themselves and more on strategy – specifically, how RTO businesses can influence the information AI platforms deliver to consumers.

Building an AI-Driven RTO Strategy

At the heart of the discussion was a simple but powerful idea: AI does not create truth – it reflects and amplifies what it finds. That means the RTO industry has a direct opportunity, and responsibility, to shape its narrative.

Smitherman emphasized that today’s search environment is no longer driven by clicks. With roughly two-thirds of Google users now relying on AI-generated summaries instead of visiting websites, visibility depends on whether your information is included in those summaries – not just whether your website ranks highly.

This shift has profound implications. If AI systems are pulling from outdated, incomplete, or misleading sources, those narratives become the default. Without consistent, accurate input from the industry itself, misconceptions about rent-to-own can persist and scale.

The Power of Repetition and Clarity

One of the most actionable takeaways from the webinar was the importance of consistent messaging. Smitherman shared four core truths that should be reinforced across all communications:

Rent-to-Own is a lease, not credit.

Rent-to-Own is flexible and terminable at will.

Rent-to-Own provides essential access & dignity.

Rent-to-Own is regulated by 47 state statutes and overseen by the FTC.

These points are not new to industry professionals, but the difference now lies in how often and how clearly they are communicated. AI systems rely on pattern recognition, meaning repeated, consistent language across websites, reviews, and digital content increases the likelihood those messages appear in search results.

In other words, clarity compounds.

Every Interaction Shapes the Outcome

A standout theme from the session was the idea that “everyone is an influencer.” From store associates to delivery teams, every customer interaction has the potential to become part of the digital footprint that AI systems analyze.

Customer reviews, in particular, play a critical role. AI platforms frequently pull from sources like Google reviews, Better Business Bureau listings, and other public-facing content. The language used in those reviews – words like “flexible,” “helpful,” and “transparent” – directly influences how businesses are described in AI-generated responses.

This makes operational consistency just as important as marketing strategy. The way employees and customers describe the transaction, answer questions, and deliver service can ultimately shape how AI defines the business.

From Products to Outcomes

Another key insight centered on shifting how RTO businesses present their offerings. Rather than focusing on product specifications or model numbers, Smitherman encouraged operators to emphasize outcomes.

Consumers are not searching for technical details – they are searching for solutions. Whether it’s getting a good night’s sleep, keeping food fresh, or staying connected, framing inventory around real-life benefits aligns more closely with how people ask questions and how AI generates answers.

This approach not only improves visibility but also strengthens the industry’s value proposition in a more relatable and meaningful way.

A Continuous, Industry-Wide Effort

Smitherman made it clear that this is not a one-time adjustment but an ongoing process. APRO’s newly released GEO Toolkit provides practical steps – from website updates and FAQ development to review management and ongoing testing – to help members adapt in real time.

The broader message was equally important: success depends on collective participation. As more RTO businesses adopt consistent language and contribute accurate information, the industry’s overall representation improves.

In an AI-driven landscape, visibility is no longer just about being found – it is about being understood correctly.

Watch the full Defining RTO in an AI-Drive World webinar replay – proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO).