Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Certified Refurbished Products and What They Mean for RTO

As inventory costs rise and consumers grow more value-conscious, rent-to-own (RTO) dealers are asking sharper questions about sourcing, reliability, and long-term margins. In this episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau sits down with APRO member Clover Returns Management Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Paul Adamson to unpack what certified refurbished products really mean for the RTO industry. 

Rather than glossing over the concept, Shau presses into the details dealers care about most: failure rates, warranty timelines, supply consistency, and whether refurbished truly performs like new. 

Certified Refurbished Products in the RTO Industry 

Adamson explains that certified refurbished products are not simply cleaned-up returns. Each unit goes through structured testing protocols, documented engineering standards, parts replacement when necessary, and performance validation before being repackaged and warrantied. In many cases, he notes, refurbished units receive more individual inspection than products coming straight off an assembly line. 

For RTO operators, the appeal is clear. Certified refurbished products can offer a cost advantage over new retail pricing. That margin flexibility allows dealers to protect profitability while still delivering recognizable premium brands to customers. 

Shau also raises an important operational question: what happens when something fails? Adamson outlines a one-year dealer warranty runway, with 90 days of consumer coverage once the item is rented. He emphasizes that refurbished failure rates often trend lower than new products because defective units are filtered out during the reverse supply chain process. 

Still, the conversation remains balanced. Adamson cautions dealers about certain categories, particularly large battery products like e-bikes or portable power stations, where degradation and shipping compliance add complexity. On the opportunity side, he highlights premium countertop appliances, especially coffee and ice makers, as strong candidates for RTO stores seeking aspirational yet accessible inventory. 

Another key takeaway is feedback. Shau underscores the value of dealer input from the field, suggesting structured feedback loops to improve product performance over time. That kind of collaboration could strengthen both supplier relationships and long-term inventory strategy. 

At its core, the discussion reframes certified refurbished products not as a discount alternative, but as a strategic inventory tool. With proper testing, warranty backing, and distribution partnerships, they can offer dealers flexibility in a pricing-sensitive market while expanding access to trusted brands. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

Listen on Spotify 

Watch on YouTube 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 