BMS Volunteers Help Dallas Unhoused

Aon and BMS team members at the company’s Dallas, Texas, Volunteer Day.

Colleagues from APRO member Benefit Marketing Solutions’ (BMS) Dallas, Texas, office – along with team members from its parent company, Aon – recently gathered for a Volunteer Day with OurCalling, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping its unsheltered neighbors.

More than 15 Aon/BMS team members – including former BMS President Susan Matthews – organized donations, gather items for unhoused “guests,” and cleaned facilities, demonstrating what a key priority community stewardship is to their company.

OurCalling serves its guests over 750 meals daily, planned and prepared by an award-winning chef, as well as providing guests with new clothing, shoes, personal items, showers and laundry access, and faith-based counseling to help them find stable housing.

“Dallas-Fort Worth has more individuals experiencing homelessness than any other area in the U.S. Southwest,” said BMS Senior Vice President James MacAlpine. “Volunteering with OurCalling was a profoundly rewarding and eye-opening experience for all involved. It highlighted the significant unhoused crisis here, and the vital role nonprofits play in giving hope and resources to the community.”

The Aon and BMS team help intake and organize items donated to OurCalling. An Aon colleague cleans the showers intended for unhoused guests at local nonprofit OurCalling. The Aon and BMS team help intake and organize items donated to OurCalling.

The team split up to process incoming donated items, locate and distribute requested items for guests, sort and gather personal care items, clean and disinfect shower areas, restock the showers with fresh towels and hygiene supplies, and even mop the floors.

“I didn’t realize our city has the highest amount of people affected by homelessness in our region of the country,” echoed team member Daniel White. “It was so rewarding to assist in offering support and resources to our neighbors in need.”