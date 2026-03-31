APRO’s Legal Hotline: What It Is, Who Answers, and When to Call 

When legal questions come up, they rarely arrive at convenient times – or with simple answers. Whether it’s a contract issue, a compliance concern, or a customer dispute, having quick access to reliable legal guidance can make all the difference.

That’s exactly why APRO offers its Legal Hotline: a practical, member-focused resource designed to provide timely, relevant support when you need it most.

What Is the APRO Legal Hotline?

The APRO Legal Hotline is a member benefit that connects you directly with the trusted legal team at Hudson Cook, LLP, who understand the Rent-To-Own (RTO) industry. It’s designed to give you accessible, real-world guidance so you can make informed decisions and reduce risk in your day-to-day operations.

Think of it as a first line of defense: a place to gut-check a situation before it becomes a bigger – and more expensive – problem.

How to Access the Hotline

Accessing the Legal Hotline is easy:

Start by going to APRO’s Legal Hotline webpage

Provide your information and as many relevant details as possible to help the legal team understand your situation

Expect a response within a reasonable timeframe, depending on the complexity of the issue

If you’re unsure whether your question qualifies – ask anyway. That’s what the hotline is there for.

Who Responds?

Questions submitted through the hotline are answered by Hudson Cook’s qualified legal professionals with deep familiarity with the Rent-To-Own industry. Typically, APRO members will be working with Justin Hosie and Dailey Wilson, both partners and trusted advisors who understand compliance with federal and state laws. That industry-specific expertise matters. Additionally, APRO retains a Wage and Hour attorney to answer your specific employment questions. You’re not getting generic legal advice – you’re getting guidance from people who understand:

Industry regulations and compliance requirements

Common operational challenges

The realities of running an RTO business

This means responses are not only legally sound, but also practical and actionable.

What Can You Use It For?

The Legal Hotline is designed to support a wide range of business-related legal questions, including:

Contracts & Agreements

Reviewing lease or rental agreement language – APRO recently unveiled our Model RTO Lease Agreement Library in partnership with Hudson Cook.

Understanding terms and conditions

Clarifying obligations and risks

Compliance & Regulations

Questions about state or federal requirements

Updates to laws affecting your business

Best practices for staying compliant

Customer Issues

Disputes with customers

Payment or return issues

Handling sensitive situations appropriately

Business Operations, including Human Resources

Human Resources questions and challenges

Policies and procedures

Documentation questions

Risk management considerations

General Legal Questions

“Can I do this?” scenarios

Interpreting legal language

Understanding potential exposure before taking action

What the Hotline Is (and Isn’t)

It’s important to understand the role of the Legal Hotline:

It is:

A fast, reliable source of legal guidance

A way to reduce uncertainty and risk

A valuable member benefit included with your APRO membership

It is not:

A replacement for retaining your own attorney

A service for ongoing legal representation

A substitute for formal legal review in high-stakes situations

In other words, it helps you get clarity quickly – and know when it’s time to escalate.

Why It Matters

Legal issues don’t just cost money – they cost time, energy, and peace of mind. Having access to knowledgeable guidance helps you avoid costly mistakes and stay compliant in a changing regulatory environment. And most importantly, it means one less thing you have to figure out on your own.

Bottom Line

APRO’s Legal Hotline is one of those benefits you may not need every day – but when you do, it’s invaluable. If you’re facing a legal question, don’t guess. Don’t wait. Use the resource that’s built specifically for you.