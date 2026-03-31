Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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APRO’s Legal Hotline: What It Is, Who Answers, and When to Call 

When legal questions come up, they rarely arrive at convenient times – or with simple answers. Whether it’s a contract issue, a compliance concern, or a customer dispute, having quick access to reliable legal guidance can make all the difference. 

That’s exactly why APRO offers its Legal Hotline: a practical, member-focused resource designed to provide timely, relevant support when you need it most. 

What Is the APRO Legal Hotline? 

The APRO Legal Hotline is a member benefit that connects you directly with the trusted legal team at Hudson Cook, LLP, who understand the Rent-To-Own (RTO) industry. It’s designed to give you accessible, real-world guidance so you can make informed decisions and reduce risk in your day-to-day operations. 

Think of it as a first line of defense: a place to gut-check a situation before it becomes a bigger – and more expensive – problem. 

How to Access the Hotline 

Accessing the Legal Hotline is easy: 

  • Provide your information and as many relevant details as possible to help the legal team understand your situation 
  • Expect a response within a reasonable timeframe, depending on the complexity of the issue 

If you’re unsure whether your question qualifies – ask anyway. That’s what the hotline is there for. 

Who Responds? 

Questions submitted through the hotline are answered by Hudson Cook’s qualified legal professionals with deep familiarity with the Rent-To-Own industry. Typically, APRO members will be working with Justin Hosie and Dailey Wilson, both partners and trusted advisors who understand compliance with federal and state laws. That industry-specific expertise matters. Additionally, APRO retains a Wage and Hour attorney to answer your specific employment questions. You’re not getting generic legal advice – you’re getting guidance from people who understand: 

  • Industry regulations and compliance requirements 
  • Common operational challenges 
  • The realities of running an RTO business 

This means responses are not only legally sound, but also practical and actionable. 

What Can You Use It For? 

The Legal Hotline is designed to support a wide range of business-related legal questions, including: 

Contracts & Agreements 

  • Understanding terms and conditions 
  • Clarifying obligations and risks 

Compliance & Regulations 

  • Questions about state or federal requirements 
  • Updates to laws affecting your business 
  • Best practices for staying compliant 

Customer Issues 

  • Disputes with customers 
  • Payment or return issues 
  • Handling sensitive situations appropriately 

Business Operations, including Human Resources 

  • Human Resources questions and challenges 
  • Policies and procedures 
  • Documentation questions 
  • Risk management considerations 

General Legal Questions 

  • “Can I do this?” scenarios 
  • Interpreting legal language 
  • Understanding potential exposure before taking action 

What the Hotline Is (and Isn’t) 

It’s important to understand the role of the Legal Hotline: 

It is: 

  • A fast, reliable source of legal guidance 
  • A way to reduce uncertainty and risk 
  • A valuable member benefit included with your APRO membership 

It is not: 

  • A replacement for retaining your own attorney 
  • A service for ongoing legal representation 
  • A substitute for formal legal review in high-stakes situations 

In other words, it helps you get clarity quickly – and know when it’s time to escalate. 

Why It Matters 

Legal issues don’t just cost money – they cost time, energy, and peace of mind. Having access to knowledgeable guidance helps you avoid costly mistakes and stay compliant in a changing regulatory environment. And most importantly, it means one less thing you have to figure out on your own. 

Bottom Line 

APRO’s Legal Hotline is one of those benefits you may not need every day – but when you do, it’s invaluable. If you’re facing a legal question, don’t guess. Don’t wait. Use the resource that’s built specifically for you. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 