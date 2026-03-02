Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
APRO Scholarship Star: Seiquoya Dabney 

Seiquoya Dabney is studying business and piano at Urshan University in Missouri. 

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures. 

Seiquoya Dabney of Clarksville, Tennessee, is one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients, sponsored in part by Kentucky Rental Dealers Association. Seiquoya’s mother, Tomeka Twiss, has worked with Bolin Rental Purchase as an administrative assistant for the past dozen years. 

“My mom is a single parent, and there are five of us kids,” Seiquoya says. “Bolin Rental Purchase gave her the opportunity to work and move higher than what had been possible, giving us a better life overall.” 

Additionally, Twiss has experienced some serious health struggles over the past few years, and Seiquoya says company Owner Chris Bolin has been extremely supportive of her mom and her family. 

“A couple of years ago, we weren’t sure whether my mom was going to survive,” she remembers. “During that time, Mr. Bolin continued to pay her, which helped us not drown in everything once things settled. It was a real blessing, and I’m forever grateful to Mr. Bolin and the company.” 

Bolin Rental Purchase is also where Seiquoya got her first job, which taught her many lessons about business, communication, and empathy. 

“It stretched me as a person, which was good for me,” says Seiquoya. “That work experience helped me realize where my strengths and weaknesses are, as well as decide what I wanted to study at university. I’ve always wanted to go into business, but Bolin helped me see what kind of culture and environment I want to create. Everyone there is like family.” 

Seiquoya is currently double-majoring in organizational leadership and music at Missouri’s Urshan University, with the intent of either teaching music or becoming a music therapist. 

“I love how music changes lives if you let it,” Seiquoya says. “It’s incredibly interesting to see how music affects our brains and our emotions. I have some family members on the [neurodivergence] spectrum, and I’ve learned music can be an outlet for a variety of different people.” 

Seiquoya (rear R) with her mom, Tomeka Twiss (rear L), and her little sister, Shantelle (front). 
Seiquoya (rear C) and her siblings Jayveon (rear L), Shantelle (rear R), and Zyphier (front). 

Seiquoya is only the second person in her family to pursue higher education not through the military, and the first female in her family to pursue higher education at all. During high school, she was deeply involved in student government and her church, and has continued similar interests in college; Sequoiya serves as the vice president of her freshman class at Urshan, and is a member of the Missions Club, which works to share the apostolic gospel and promote global missions. Additionally, she works two jobs – one at her school’s cafeteria and another with a St. Louis-based catering company.  

Seiquoya’s impressive commitment, work ethic, and leadership skills all play key roles in her vision of her own future success – but just as importantly for her, they help lighten the emotional and financial load on her mom. 

“My mother’s health is an ongoing issue,” says Seiquoya. “So I just don’t stop giving everything my all – whether it’s work, school, or relationships, I go above and beyond every time. When I fail, I get up and try again. I don’t have it all figured out, but I’m slowly making my way in this world, and doing what I can to help manage my mom’s stress. This scholarship is really helping with that, and I’m deeply grateful for it.” 

APRO Scholarship applications are open through March 31, 2026 – just click here: https://www.rtohq.org/apply-for-apro-scholarship/.

Seiquoya’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 