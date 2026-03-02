APRO Scholarship Star: Seiquoya Dabney 

Seiquoya Dabney is studying business and piano at Urshan University in Missouri.

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures.

Seiquoya Dabney of Clarksville, Tennessee, is one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients, sponsored in part by Kentucky Rental Dealers Association. Seiquoya’s mother, Tomeka Twiss, has worked with Bolin Rental Purchase as an administrative assistant for the past dozen years.

“My mom is a single parent, and there are five of us kids,” Seiquoya says. “Bolin Rental Purchase gave her the opportunity to work and move higher than what had been possible, giving us a better life overall.”

Additionally, Twiss has experienced some serious health struggles over the past few years, and Seiquoya says company Owner Chris Bolin has been extremely supportive of her mom and her family.

“A couple of years ago, we weren’t sure whether my mom was going to survive,” she remembers. “During that time, Mr. Bolin continued to pay her, which helped us not drown in everything once things settled. It was a real blessing, and I’m forever grateful to Mr. Bolin and the company.”

Bolin Rental Purchase is also where Seiquoya got her first job, which taught her many lessons about business, communication, and empathy.

“It stretched me as a person, which was good for me,” says Seiquoya. “That work experience helped me realize where my strengths and weaknesses are, as well as decide what I wanted to study at university. I’ve always wanted to go into business, but Bolin helped me see what kind of culture and environment I want to create. Everyone there is like family.”

Seiquoya is currently double-majoring in organizational leadership and music at Missouri’s Urshan University, with the intent of either teaching music or becoming a music therapist.

“I love how music changes lives if you let it,” Seiquoya says. “It’s incredibly interesting to see how music affects our brains and our emotions. I have some family members on the [neurodivergence] spectrum, and I’ve learned music can be an outlet for a variety of different people.”

Seiquoya (rear R) with her mom, Tomeka Twiss (rear L), and her little sister, Shantelle (front). Seiquoya (rear C) and her siblings Jayveon (rear L), Shantelle (rear R), and Zyphier (front).

Seiquoya is only the second person in her family to pursue higher education not through the military, and the first female in her family to pursue higher education at all. During high school, she was deeply involved in student government and her church, and has continued similar interests in college; Sequoiya serves as the vice president of her freshman class at Urshan, and is a member of the Missions Club, which works to share the apostolic gospel and promote global missions. Additionally, she works two jobs – one at her school’s cafeteria and another with a St. Louis-based catering company.

Seiquoya’s impressive commitment, work ethic, and leadership skills all play key roles in her vision of her own future success – but just as importantly for her, they help lighten the emotional and financial load on her mom.

“My mother’s health is an ongoing issue,” says Seiquoya. “So I just don’t stop giving everything my all – whether it’s work, school, or relationships, I go above and beyond every time. When I fail, I get up and try again. I don’t have it all figured out, but I’m slowly making my way in this world, and doing what I can to help manage my mom’s stress. This scholarship is really helping with that, and I’m deeply grateful for it.”

APRO Scholarship applications are open through March 31, 2026 – just click here: https://www.rtohq.org/apply-for-apro-scholarship/.

Seiquoya’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort.