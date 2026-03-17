Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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APRO Scholarship Star: Miranda Stone 

APRO Scholarship recipient Miranda Stone is sponsored in part by the Ohio Rental Dealers Association. 

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures. 

Miranda Stone of Galion, Ohio, is one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients, sponsored in part by the Ohio Rental Dealers Association. Valedictorian of her high school (with a GPA of 5.33!), Miranda expertly balances her studies, athletics, and other responsibilities. 

“I’ve got a personal promise that I never settle for less than my best,” Miranda says. “In high school, I was involved in student council, National Honor Society, and was selected to represent my school at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar. I earned honors in swimming and track & field, and performed more than 150 hours of community service as a youth mentor and assistant swim team coach.” 

The Miranda’s Custom Crafts booth at The Stalls at Pickwick Place in Bucyrus, Ohio. 

Additionally, Miranda launched her own business, Miranda’s Custom Crafts, which feeds her passion for design. She creates meaningful, unique pieces like cards, magnets, and stickers, customized for individual customer preferences. Miranda showcases her products via social media, and in person at a local market, The Stalls at Pickwick Place. 

High-achieving Miranda gained not only the opportunity for an APRO scholarship, but also some important life insights through her stepfather, Nathan Teeters, who is currently General Manager of Showplace Inc.’s Bucyrus, Ohio, store. 

In 2022, Teeters – then engaged to Miranda’s mom Mandy – packed up and moved in with their family, without a job and with a lot of uncertainty about his future. 

“Watching my stepdad leave behind everything familiar – his hometown, his job, and the life he knew – didn’t seem like a brave leap at first; it looked more like a fall,” says Miranda. “But over time, it became one of the clearest examples I’ve seen of courage, growth, and resilience.” 

As Teeters job hunted without success, Miranda witnessed the weight of unemployment wearing him down. Then came Showplace. 

“Nate didn’t find just employment there; he found a new version of himself,” Miranda says. “He reconnected with the confident, driven man he had been, and I got to witness that transformation firsthand. He built lasting friendships, developed new skills, and quickly rose through the ranks. What he found at Showplace wasn’t just a job; it was a second chance.” 

Miranda Stone’s family (L to R): stepbrother-in-law Dylan Girardot, stepsister Alyssa Girardot holding nephew Ryder Girardot, stepsister Ashley Teeters holding nephew Jaxon Girardot, stepdad Nate Teeters, mom Mandy Teeters, brother Aidan Stone, and Miranda. 

Miranda began her college career at Duke University, maintaining a 4.0 GPA in a highly rigorous academic atmosphere. But because of Nate’s experience, Miranda recognized that Duke wasn’t quite the right fit for her, and transferred to Ohio’s Ashland University following her freshman year. 

“Ashland offers a more focused, supportive academic environment,” says Miranda, “where I feel encouraged to grow both personally and professionally. With smaller class sizes and closer connections to faculty, Ashland aligns better with my goals.” 

Miranda is now studying accounting at Ashland, with an ultimate career objective of becoming a company’s Chief Financial Officer. She enjoys working with numbers and analyzing data, and using that information to help guide strategic decisions. So Miranda feels she’s now on the right path, thanks in part to her stepdad, Nate. 

Miranda Stone impressively hurls a 20-pound weight during a weight-throwing competition. 

“Watching his journey, I learned that starting over is hard, but sometimes necessary,” she concludes, “that finding the right community can reignite a person’s spirit, and above all, that real strength doesn’t always look like boldness – it often looks like quiet persistence in the face of uncertainty.” 

APRO Scholarship applications are open through March 31, 2026 – just click here: https://www.rtohq.org/apply-for-apro-scholarship/. 

Miranda’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 