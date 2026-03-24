Aaron’s Provides $30K for Mississippi Teen Center 

In addition to the $20,000 space renovation, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi gratefully received a $10k grant.

Aaron’s, LLC, recently completed a teen-center refresh for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi – providing more than $20,000 worth of new products, as well as a $10k grant, to the Sykes Unit in Jackson, Mississippi.

Teen Center Refresh in Jackson, Mississippi

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a national youth-development organization offering safe places and engaging programs for young people to learn and grow during crucial out-of-school hours. Aaron’s provides both funding and volunteers to complete Teen Center refreshes around the country, including new furniture, electronics, and décor for each location.

Each Club’s teens help select new items to make the space their own, and makeovers are installed by local Aaron’s associates and revealed as a surprise for the youth. The Sykes Unit was transformed in under 24 hours, and features new sofas, beanbag chairs, tables and stools, TVs, laptops, smart boards, a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and an arcade-style basketball game.

“One of the reasons we chose this Club is because they chose us,” said Aaron’s Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall. “They knew about the Teen Center Refresh program, and wanted our help to revitalize and modernize their space. Our team was thrilled to deliver for them and create a lasting impact in the Jackson community.”

The Jacksonville, Mississippi, Boys & Girls Club Sykes Unit leadership and teen members proudly pose in their newly refurbished space. Teen members of the refreshed center enjoy their choice of three brand-new video gaming systems, all given by Aaron’s.

How Aaron’s Teen Center Refresh Program Is Making a Difference

This is Aaron’s 69th Teen Center Refresh since 2015 and is part of the company’s $13.5-million commitment to BCGA during that time. Clubs nationwide that have been part of the program have experienced an average increase of almost 85% in new members in the six months following their refresh.

“Teens who participate in Boys & Girls Club programs consistently perform better in both school and their community, and this refreshed space gives us a boost in retaining current members and recruiting new teens to our Club,” Naomi Jackson, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi, said. “Thanks to Aaron’s, our teens now have a state-of-the-art room to serve them as they develop skills that will lead to positive outcomes and successful futures.”