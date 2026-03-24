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Aaron’s Provides $30K for Mississippi Teen Center 

In addition to the $20,000 space renovation, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi gratefully received a $10k grant. 
In addition to the $20,000 space renovation, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi gratefully received a $10k grant. 

Aaron’s, LLC, recently completed a teen-center refresh for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi – providing more than $20,000 worth of new products, as well as a $10k grant, to the Sykes Unit in Jackson, Mississippi. 

Teen Center Refresh in Jackson, Mississippi

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a national youth-development organization offering safe places and engaging programs for young people to learn and grow during crucial out-of-school hours. Aaron’s provides both funding and volunteers to complete Teen Center refreshes around the country, including new furniture, electronics, and décor for each location. 

Each Club’s teens help select new items to make the space their own, and makeovers are installed by local Aaron’s associates and revealed as a surprise for the youth. The Sykes Unit was transformed in under 24 hours, and features new sofas, beanbag chairs, tables and stools, TVs, laptops, smart boards, a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and an arcade-style basketball game. 

“One of the reasons we chose this Club is because they chose us,” said Aaron’s Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall. “They knew about the Teen Center Refresh program, and wanted our help to revitalize and modernize their space. Our team was thrilled to deliver for them and create a lasting impact in the Jackson community.” 

The Jacksonville, Mississippi, Boys & Girls Club Sykes Unit leadership and teen members proudly pose in their newly refurbished space. 
The Jacksonville, Mississippi, Boys & Girls Club Sykes Unit leadership and teen members proudly pose in their newly refurbished space. 
Teen members of the refreshed center enjoy their choice of three brand-new video gaming systems, all given by Aaron’s. 
Teen members of the refreshed center enjoy their choice of three brand-new video gaming systems, all given by Aaron’s. 

How Aaron’s Teen Center Refresh Program Is Making a Difference

This is Aaron’s 69th Teen Center Refresh since 2015 and is part of the company’s $13.5-million commitment to BCGA during that time. Clubs nationwide that have been part of the program have experienced an average increase of almost 85% in new members in the six months following their refresh. 

“Teens who participate in Boys & Girls Club programs consistently perform better in both school and their community, and this refreshed space gives us a boost in retaining current members and recruiting new teens to our Club,” Naomi Jackson, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi, said. “Thanks to Aaron’s, our teens now have a state-of-the-art room to serve them as they develop skills that will lead to positive outcomes and successful futures.” 

Before photo of The Sykes Unit of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi
After photo of The Sykes Unit of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi
One young man's reaction to the refreshed teen center
The Sykes Unit of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi underwent a dramatic – and dramatically appreciated – transformation, thanks to Aaron’s, LLC (L photo before the refresh; C photo after the refresh), and one young man’s reaction to the refreshed teen center captured all the Club members’ feelings about the Aaron’s refurbishment. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 