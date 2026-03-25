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A Positive Focus: APRO Continues to Strengthen Media Relations

APRO’S media relations efforts continue to gather support from APRO’s membership. What began as a response to negative press has snowballed into a concentrated effort to positively influence America’s perception of the RTO industry.

“Positive media relations are important to the rental industry in order to combat historically negative publicity,” says Richard May, APRO public affairs director. “Positive publicity from the media means a positive image and ultimately positive business. Our challenge is to devise a campaign that will positively influence how and what the population thinks of our industry.”

New for 1999 is a two-tier strategy developed by APRO that is working on a national scale to promote the RTO industry.

The “Why Buy” effort is a news story on the growing acceptance of leasing that is being marketed to the country’s prominent newspapers. Leasing is becoming an increasingly appealing option to the American public for a number of reasons. Customers today lead transient lives and want temporary solutions as well as the convenience of the latest technology. The “Why Buy” effort reinforces that these needs can be met without the hassles of bad credit and without the threat of debt.

At the same time, APRO’s effort to promote a more positive image of the rental industry is happening in small town America. The North American Precis Syndicate, known as NAPS, is marketing a series of articles on the benefits of rental-purchase to smaller daily and weekly newspapers across the country. Catch phrases like “renting-to-own meets your immediate needs” are used as hooks to catch the reader’s eye.

Statistics point toward unprecedented growth of the rental industry in the past four years. Presently, RTO is providing more than 3 million Americans with opportunities. The 1998 APRO Rental-Purchase Industry Survey, conducted by Industry Insights Inc., shows that the annual industry revenue has grown more than $300 million in just one year and more than half a billion dollars since 1995.

“Our future efforts with the media include a customer survey designed to determine customer levels of satisfaction. We are also interested in getting a demographic profile of our customer population to uncover some trends in the market,” says May.

Leasing is predicted to become more prevalent than ownership within six years, according to forecasters. With that in mind, May and the APRO staff will continue to find new ways to reach the public and positively promote the RTO industry.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 