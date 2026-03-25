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1999 Jan-Feb Progressive Rentals: RTO Perspective

Bill Keese, Executive Director of the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, shares his reflections on optimism and personal responsibility in today’s changing world. In his commentary, he discusses how broken promises in society and business can weaken trust. Keese encourages individuals to rebuild optimism by keeping their commitments and holding others accountable. He believes that integrity and responsibility can help create stronger families, businesses, and communities.
By Bill Keese, APRO’s Executive Director

By nature, I prefer to be an optimist. I can’t explain it other than it just feels better. And being the narcissist that I am, I can’t understand why anyone would choose to be pessimistic and feel miserable rather than be optimistic and feel, well, better. I must admit, though, as I close in on my 50th birthday, I find that it takes more effort these days to be optimistic. It could be age, but I don’t think so. I think it is a consequence of our times.

How could this be so? I believe that too many people are breaking too many promises. It’s so easy today to renege on our word. “The situation has changed!” “Something has come up!” “Even though I will see you only once a week, it will be ‘quality’ time.” “I’m too busy!” “It’s out of my control!” “I never really cared for you, anyway!” “I didn’t say that exactly!” “You must have misunderstood what I said!” “We can’t afford it!”

We really have developed a striking command of the English language to assist with our lapse in promise keeping. Maybe it has been the proliferation of the legal profession, which taught us, with the precision of a surgeon, how to negotiate our verbal skills in such a way as to feel justified in abandoning our commitments. After all, we could debate all day on what “is” is.

Maybe it’s really just a numbers game now. There are so many people today that if we break a promise with this person, we can just turn around and make another promise to someone else. If I fail to make a weekly payment, I will keep my television anyway and go next door to rent a VCR from another company. Or, if we fail to live up to our agreement with a customer, another one will stumble through the front door just any minute now. If an employer fails to provide an employee a promised bonus and the employee quits, that’s all right, there are plenty of employees out there. I can just steal one from someone else. Or, I know I promised my boss I would take care of his business, but I have problems of my own. And besides, he’s making a lot more money than I am, anyway.

It’s not like we have a void of role models. We have a president who has broken his oath of office, a Congress not doing the people’s business, editors slanting the news, television talking heads ignoring the facts for ratings, family businesses that allow no time for families, businesses suing customers, customers suing businesses, businesses suing businesses and customers suing their government. Families are breaking up, parents abandoning children and children shooting children! Wow!

Hold on now, you may say. You’re wrong. It’s not the use of skillful vocabularies nor is it a numbers game. It’s really the coming of the next millennium.

No! Wait a minute, it’s the Y2K problem! That’s what is really behind all the promise breaking.

Don’t you sometimes feel like doing something about all the broken promises around you? The way to start is to make a conscious decision to keep one promise to someone, no matter the cost or the excuse. I’ve tried this lately and, you know, I feel a little better about all the madness in life. We can also help make a better world by pointing out a person’s actions that has broken a promise to you.

Just these little acts can help restore a bit more of those elusive feelings called optimism. Of all the feelings we can cultivate, optimism about ourselves and the world around us creates the fewest negative consequences. I believe that by so doing, we can achieve greater successes in our families, our businesses and our country than we could any other way. Help make a better world by pointing a finger of shame at those who have broken a promise.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 