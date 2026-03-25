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1999 Jan-Feb Progressive Rentals: President’s View

Ernie Lewallen emphasizes unity within the rent-to-own industry, encouraging members of the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) to work together toward common goals.
By Ernie Lewallen, APRO’s President

No, I promise you I am not going to come down the aisles at the Nugget this summer in Reno with former Pittsburgh Pirates star Willie Stargell and the ’70s soul group Sister Sledge singing “We Are Family,” but it might not be such a bad idea.

Maybe by now you know or have heard the rumblings of trouble brewing in the RTO clan. I don’t know if “trouble” is the word, but the ranks have been somewhat unsettled as our biggest brother, a.k.a. Rent-A-Center, has pondered life without APRO. So many board members have been thinking about finances and agendas this year. Some of us were concerned that our RTO family might lose something that has made us so very good together if we split apart.

It seems to me that the one thing this industry has going for it is its ability to stay focused on common goals. As long as I have been part of APRO’s leadership, I have always been surrounded by people from the smallest to the largest companies who scream togetherness as loud as they can and for as long as necessary so we will all hear. Five years ago, I don’t think anyone could have predicted that two companies would exist today that represent 39 percent of this industry.

Now that they do, tell me why that should change the Association’s continuing campaign to make people in this land accept us as an attractive and viable alternative method of use and ownership of consumer goods. And let’s talk about that ever-elusive dream of federal legislation, one that ensures a safe harbor for owners and provides for fair and equal treatment of consumers.

Somebody shake me if I have overslept and missed the party. The last time I looked we were still pursing these lofty goals. Does anybody out there really think the Chicago Bulls will repeat again without their star Michael Jordan? Think about this. What if Jordan came back tomorrow and the other guys on the team said they were leaving. Could Chicago have any greater hopes of a championship with one man? The answers to these questions should be obvious.

We came to where we are today by operating as a united front. We will get to where we are going tomorrow by doing the same thing and acting the same way. Last year, the APRO board created a new dues structure of $375 per store. This dues structure stated that cost of membership would be equal for members big and small. Later that year, two big companies became much bigger.

This change caused these companies to rethink the cost of APRO membership. They asked us to reconsider their needs based on what they do for this Association and this industry. This was not an easy process. It is a hard thing to quantify when you are trying to evaluate contributions members make to the industry outside of the annual APRO budget. We all struggled with the problem at the APRO board and staff level. It looked for a while as if we might really split up, but in the end, we all managed to get together.

As a result, this year membership should continue to aspire toward the realization of our lofty goals. Public relations, government relations and all of APRO’S great programs will go forward. We will have a fantastic convention as we always do. New members are continuing to join our family and we look forward to a banner year. Old members who were part of our great past will be again part of what I believe will be a great future. Contentment reigns in APRO land. Maybe I wouldn’t sound so bad singing that song.

Ernie Lewallen is president of United Household Rentals in Cincinnati, OH.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 