Wisconsin SB 737/AB 742. INTRODUCED. The bill would create a new legislative framework for lease-purchase agreements for personal property in Wisconsin. The bill defines “lease-purchase agreement” to mean an agreement for the use of personal property (goods) by an individual (consumer) if 1) the goods are to be used for personal, family, or household purposes; 2) the agreement is for an initial period of four months or less and is automatically renewable with each payment after the initial period, but does not obligate the consumer to continue renting the goods beyond the initial period; and 3) the agreement permits the consumer to become the owner of the goods. The bill would require lessors to make specific disclosures as well as impose other substantive requirements and restrictions on lease-purchase transactions.

https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2025/proposals/sb737

https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2025/proposals/ab742