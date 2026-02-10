TRIB Group Think Tank Happens in Vegas 

More than 30 registered attendees from 14 members of TRIB Group – along with 21 approved partner vendors – recently participated in the group’s Think Tank event, held in late January in conjunction with the Winter 2026 Las Vegas Furniture Market.

TRIB Group members met for two breakfasts – sponsored by Coaster Furniture Company of America and Andmore – as well as an end-of-day reception sponsored by Ashley Furniture Industries. The events featured networking opportunities, open discussion, product previews, and special buys.

“In addition to our event sponsors, we’re grateful for Man Wah (USA), Inc., Furniture of America CA Inc., Sealy Furniture Co., and Sunny Designs, Inc., who all presented and provided their insights during our Think Tank Morning Meeting,” said TRIB Executive Director Dennis Shields. “Our members look forward to seeing their showroom selections and learning about innovative and trending new products being introduced to the rent-to-own market. And of course, we all enjoy getting together during the Furniture Market to share information and experiences.”