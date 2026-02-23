Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
The RTO Revolution Webinar Recap: Preserving Our Story, Strengthening Our Future 

APRO recently hosted a fireside chat with APRO CEO Charles Smitherman and Wow Brands CEO Ryan Krass, co-authors of The RTO Revolution: A Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access, for a wide-ranging conversation on why the rent-to-own (RTO) industry’s story matters and why now is the moment to tell it. Designed to serve as both a historical record and a practical resource, the book aims to preserve institutional memory, challenge persistent misconceptions, and provide dealers, advocates, and policymakers with a shared factual foundation. 

The webinar explored the origins of the project, the key themes behind the book, and what industry leaders can do next to ensure the rent-to-own narrative is accurate, accessible, and discoverable in today’s rapidly changing information environment. 

Why The RTO Revolution Was Written 

Smitherman shared that industry history preservation has been discussed for years, including at the board level, but the catalyst came when Krass reached out with a focused idea and an urgent rationale: the industry needed a credible, searchable body of information that reflects rent-to-own accurately. 

Krass emphasized that the way people discover information has already changed. Whether a consumer, journalist, policymaker, or regulator is searching via Google’s AI summaries or using tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, those systems rely on available content. If the rent-to-own industry is not publishing its own information, it risks being defined by incomplete, inaccurate, or biased sources. 

In short: if we do not tell our story, others will, and the results will shape public perception and policy. 

A Sweeping History of Rent-to-Own, From Then to Now 

A major focus of the discussion was the industry’s long arc and ongoing evolution. Smitherman and Krass highlighted how rent-to-own traces back centuries through early hire-purchase agreements and has continually adapted as consumer needs and product categories have changed. The conversation walked through historical product shifts that reflect broader cultural and technology transitions, ultimately landing in the present-day reality that many stores now see strong demand in technology categories. 

That historical lens supports a modern takeaway: rent-to-own has consistently played a role in expanding access to essential household goods and emerging technologies, especially during periods when new product categories change what “everyday life” looks like for families. 

Advocacy: Why a Shared Factual Foundation Matters 

Smitherman discussed how misconceptions about rent-to-own can persist for decades and reappear in state policy debates with the same framing and talking points. He described how opposing narratives often mischaracterize the transaction and the customer, creating confusion even in places where rent-to-own has existed for generations. 

One of the book’s goals is to provide a clear, defensible explanation of the rent-to-own model, the legal frameworks that govern it, and the industry’s historical context. In advocacy settings, that clarity matters. A well-documented, fact-based resource helps align messaging across dealers, advocates, and association leadership and strengthens the industry’s ability to respond quickly and consistently when questions arise. 

AI, Search, and the New “Visibility” Standard 

A key theme of the webinar was the relationship between public content and modern discovery. Krass described how AI-driven search is changing the rules for visibility. Being “right” is not enough if accurate information is not published in formats that can be indexed, cited, and surfaced by generative systems. 

The authors framed The RTO Revolution as a baseline foundation: a starting point that APRO and the industry can build on through continued storytelling, education, and public-facing content. The message to dealers was direct and practical: consistent publishing and clear communication are now part of protecting the industry’s future, not optional marketing extras. 

Sources, Stories, and the Work of Preserving Institutional Memory 

The webinar also highlighted the role of industry storytelling initiatives and archival work. Smitherman shared that APRO possesses decades of records, including boxed files and bound magazine archives that have historically existed only in physical form. In today’s environment, information that is not searchable effectively does not exist to the outside world and is difficult even for insiders to access. 

The conversation emphasized the importance of capturing stories while key voices are still available to tell them. The authors credited the value of longform interviews and transcripts in helping connect events, timelines, and lived experiences into a coherent narrative that explains not just what happened, but why it mattered. 

Key Takeaways for Members 

Throughout the discussion, several themes emerged clearly: 

  • Industry history is an asset. A shared understanding of where rent-to-own came from strengthens education, onboarding, and leadership development. 
  • Narrative shapes outcomes. Advocacy is influenced by how the model is understood, and misunderstandings can repeat unless corrected with facts. 
  • Discoverability is the new table stakes. AI-powered systems surface what they can find, so accurate public information must be published consistently. 
  • This is a starting line, not a finish line. The book provides a foundation, but ongoing storytelling and content creation will keep the narrative current. 

Where to Find the Book 

The RTO Revolution is available for purchase online through Amazon or directly through APRO’s fundraising page. Royalties will support the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund, keeping proceeds within the industry to help develop future leaders. 

Watch the Webinar Recording 

If you missed the live session, the full webinar recording is now available. Members are encouraged to watch and share it with team leaders who want a deeper understanding of the rent-to-own model, its history, and why the industry’s voice matters in the future of search, policy, and public perception. 

Click here to access more APRO webinar recordings. 

Listen to the RTO Revolution Release Podcast 

Smitherman and Krass also continued the conversation with Pete Shau on The RTO Show Podcast, where they explored why documenting the industry’s history in a definitive, widely published format is so critical in the age of AI-driven search. In the episode, they trace rent-to-own’s lineage from Victorian hire purchase and the Singer sewing machine to today’s living rooms and digital checkout flows, unpack the advocacy efforts that led to 47 state statutes, and address common myths with data – including research on customer satisfaction that challenges long-standing stigma.  

The discussion reinforces a central message of the book: if credible, primary sources are not published and discoverable, weaker narratives will fill the gap. Members are encouraged to listen to the episode below and share it with colleagues who care about consumer access, policy clarity, and how the industry’s story is told in the modern information ecosystem. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 