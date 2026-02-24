RTO Legend Michael Bennett Takes the Mic

Entrepreneurial instincts showed up early for Michael Bennett. As a kid, he found ways to make money – lemonade stands, yard sales, buying candy and selling it for a profit. Growing up without much meant learning early that making money required effort. That same hustle would later anchor a three-decade career in rent-to-own and ultimately lead him to serve as CEO of BHF Operating Company LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

A Foundation Built on Systems and Sales

After graduating from Weber College, Bennett entered hotel sales management, learning corporate sales and door-to-door relationship building. He later launched his own apartment “turnkey” business, building crews, managing accounts, and learning firsthand what it meant to run an operation from the ground up. After five years, he sold the business and moved into healthcare financial consulting, where he helped hospitals and MRI units improve collections and financial management.

That role sharpened a skill that would become central to his RTO career – collecting with accountability while treating people with dignity.

In 1993, he joined a Rent-A-Center franchise after six interviews, starting on a delivery truck at minimum wage despite holding a four-year degree. What mattered was opportunity. Over the next ten years, he advanced through management roles across Florida, absorbing the discipline of a structured system while maintaining an entrepreneurial mindset.

Growth Through Challenge

The next chapter took him to RentWay as Vice President of Operations in the Carolinas, stepping into a struggling division during a turbulent period for the company. Within a year, the division turned a small profit – literally a buck in profit. Shortly after, he was asked to step down into a regional role.

He accepted.

For Bennett, leadership was not tied to title. He focused on stabilizing operations, addressing pain points, and involving team members in solutions. Within nine months, the region rose into the top tier of performance. The experience reinforced a core belief – character shows up when the chips are down.

From RentWay, he transitioned to Aaron’s, becoming an operator and minority equity partner in the second-largest franchise group. The stores he inherited averaged roughly $40,000 per location. Within three and a half years, average volume exceeded $111,000 per store. The work centered on training, program discipline, marketing execution, and consistent store engagement.

The Great Recession marked another turning point. After the franchise divested, he later joined Aaron’s corporate leadership, relocating to Indiana as Vice President of Operations, overseeing multiple states and Ontario, Canada. He helped guide growth initiatives while navigating corporate transition.

Following management changes at Aaron’s, he signed an agreement that required him to step away from the industry for one year. When that period concluded, two opportunities emerged. Buddy’s ownership had begun discussions about the company’s future leadership, and Rent-A-Center reached out about a role within its Acceptance Now division – the company’s virtual rent-to-own platform.

He returned to Rent-A-Center through Acceptance Now, reconnecting with former colleagues and stepping into a different operating model within the industry.

RTO Legend Michael Bennett and the People Principle

Not long after, Bennett ultimately joined Buddy’s as Chief Operating Officer, he brought more than operational experience. He brought a philosophy: people first, always.

He believes ideas can surface from any level of an organization. Titles do not determine value. Engagement does. Empowerment does. Ownership does. Whether discussing marketing strategies, operational pivots, or promotions, he consistently emphasizes buy-in and shared accountability.

That perspective extended beyond company walls. As a three-term president of APRO, Bennett helped guide the association through leadership transitions, membership fluctuations, and renewed advocacy efforts. He supported expanding communication tools – books, podcasts, and outreach initiatives – to strengthen the industry’s message at both state and federal levels.

Protecting associates and customers remains central to that mission, which is why the association continues to engage at both the state and federal levels, traveling to Washington each year to communicate the industry’s message and defend the people it serves.

Looking Forward with Confidence

Today, as CEO of BHF Operating Company LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Bennett views the industry through a pragmatic lens. Rent-to-own has evolved, but its foundation remains strong. Virtual platforms, online ordering, and technology-driven marketing expand access, yet brick-and-mortar operators still control the most important mile – the last one.

White-glove delivery, relationship-based collections, and direct customer service continue to differentiate rent-to-own from other payment models. Economic cycles may compress and expand the market, and consolidation may occur, but demand persists.

For RTO Legend Michael Bennett, the equation remains steady: engage people, uphold integrity, and treat setbacks as sharpening stones rather than stopping points.

