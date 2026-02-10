Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
RTO Legend Bill Keese Takes the Mic

A Leader Shaped by Advocacy and Experience 

Bill Keese did not enter rent-to-own (RTO) with a long résumé in the industry. In fact, when he applied to become executive director of APRO, he knew very little about rent-to-own at all. What he did bring was a deep background in government, public policy, and leadership – experience that would prove essential as the industry faced some of its most defining challenges. Over the next 28 years, RTO Legend Bill Keese would help stabilize the association, strengthen its credibility, and guide rent-to-own through moments that threatened its very survival. 

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations. 

The Path to APRO Leadership 

Keese’s path to APRO began through relationships forged long before rent-to-own entered the picture. A high school friend, Ron Waters, who later became APRO’s Government Relations Director, encouraged him to apply. At the time, Keese had already served three terms in the Texas Legislature, worked in the state treasurer’s office, held executive roles in franchising, and managed high-profile political and infrastructure campaigns.  

When APRO’s executive committee interviewed him in 1989, Keese saw an organization he believed he could help – and one he could commit to for the long haul. 

RTO Legend Bill Keese and Stabilizing APRO 

When Keese officially stepped into the role of executive director, APRO was facing a serious financial imbalance. The association carried a $1.2 million budget with only about $700,000 in revenue. One of his earliest responsibilities was making difficult decisions to stabilize operations – cutting costs, restructuring staff responsibilities, and closely managing cash flow. There were months when vendors waited for payment and Keese delayed his own paycheck to ensure employees were paid first. 

Beyond cost control, Keese addressed inequities in the dues structure. Large multi-store operators were paying significantly less per store than single-store members. Working with industry leaders, including Dave Egan and executives at Rent-A-Center, he pushed for fairer contributions that better reflected scale and resources. Those changes helped APRO regain financial footing and rebuild confidence among members. 

At the same time, leadership within APRO was changing. Ted Wilson became Board President shortly after Keese’s arrival, and the two worked closely to reconnect with members. Together, they traveled the country, meeting dealers face-to-face, rebuilding trust, and positioning APRO as a responsive and engaged partner rather than a distant office. 

Navigating Defining Battles for the Industry 

Much of Keese’s tenure was defined by high-stakes advocacy. One of the most consequential challenges involved the IRS and the tax treatment of rent-to-own transactions. Early warnings from APRO Past President Wayne Chambers signaled that a misclassification could force dealers to pay taxes on the full retail price of merchandise rather than on incremental payments – a shift that could have crippled the industry. 

Keese helped organize both legal and legislative strategies, including selecting a dealer willing to undergo IRS scrutiny and pursuing congressional action. Working alongside APRO’s longtime legal counsel Ed Winn III and trusted advisors, APRO secured representation from former federal tax court Chief Judge Samuel B. Sterrett and ultimately achieved a decisive victory when the IRS issued a revenue procedure classifying rent-to-own transactions as leases for tax purposes. 

Federal scrutiny did not stop there. Congressional hearings led by Henry B. Gonzalez, former Chairman of the House Banking Committee, brought national attention and criticism. Keese testified before Congress, coordinated grassroots advocacy, and relied on emerging lobbyist John Raffaelli to navigate Washington. Through persistent relationship-building and dealer engagement, APRO successfully defended the industry and blocked damaging legislation. 

Building Trust, Image, and the Future 

Keese understood that legal wins alone were not enough. Rent-to-own also faced an image problem. He prioritized visibility, attending state association meetings, visiting corporate offices, and making himself personally accessible to members. He encouraged innovation, even when it meant pushing boundaries – from openly debating new product categories to launching national public relations campaigns that emphasized professionalism and community value. 

By the time Keese left APRO in 2016, the association had grown stronger, state laws had expanded significantly, and rent-to-own had a clearer voice in both statehouses and Washington. Reflecting on his career, he credits adaptability and reinvention as keys to longevity, urging future leaders to embrace change rather than fear it. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

Listen on Spotify 

Watch on YouTube 

