RNR Tire Express Celebrates 25 Years with $25,000 Community Giveaway

RNR CEO Adam Sutton (L) presents the 25th anniversary grand prize to Jeffrey Biddulph (R), who was selected from more than 33,000 entries during the company’s month-long December giveaway celebration.

APRO member RNR Tire Express marked its 25th anniversary in a big way – with a month-long celebration designed to give back to the customers and communities that have fueled its growth since 2000.

Throughout December, the franchise retailer hosted 31 consecutive days of giveaways, awarding more than $25,000 in prizes to 25 winners. The campaign generated more than 33,000 entries nationwide, culminating in a grand prize package awarded to Jeff Biddulph of Bradenton, Florida.

As the grand prize recipient, Biddulph received a comprehensive vehicle upgrade package that included a $3,000 RNR gift certificate toward tires or wheels, a $1,000 gas card, two-year car wash memberships, professional detailing services, a car care kit, aftermarket upgrades, and additional Visa and Publix gift cards.

In addition to the grand prize, four weekly winners each received new tires and wheels valued up to $2,000 along with a $500 gas card. Daily instant prizes totaling $5,000 were also distributed throughout the month, including discounts, gift cards, and branded merchandise.

“25 years in the business is a milestone made possible by the communities we serve,” said CEO Adam Sutton. “We’re proud of what we’ve built together and honored to give back to those who have helped shape RNR Tire Express.”

Founded in 2000 as a single-store operation, RNR Tire Express has grown into a national franchise system known for flexible payment options, accessible pricing, and strong local engagement. The anniversary giveaway reflects the brand’s long-standing emphasis on customer appreciation and community connection.

Beyond milestone celebrations, RNR integrates philanthropy into its year-round operations. The company hosts seasonal initiatives such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day promotions, back-to-school supply drives, teacher appreciation efforts, and Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns. By embedding charitable outreach into its business model, RNR continues to strengthen the communities it serves while reinforcing its customer-first approach.

As the brand looks ahead, its 25-year celebration underscores a consistent theme: growth built on relationships, and success shared with the communities that made it possible.