RNR Conference Focuses on Community

RNR of Missouri CEO Larry Carrico (second from L) receives the RNR Changed Lives Community Hero Award from (L to R) RNR VP of Franchising Vince Ficarrotta, Founder Larry Sutton, and CEO Adam Sutton.

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently held its annual Franchise Conference, with more than 400 owners, operators, general managers, corporate staff, team members, vendor sponsors, and guests gathering at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, to celebrate the company’s success and establish a theme for the year ahead.

“This year will be the Year of Community,” said RNR Chief Executive Officer Adam Sutton. “RNR is not just a tire and wheel store; we’re a trusted resource within the communities we serve. So we want our teams to show up locally in meaningful ways, focusing on deeper engagement and giving back to the places we call home.”

Keynote speaker Justin Wren set the tone with his journey from champion MMA fighter to founder of the nonprofit Fight for the Forgotten. Since 2013, the organization has provided more than 52,000 indigenous people worldwide with access to clean drinking water, replanted thousands of trees, acquired over 3,000 acres of land for tribes, and helped 1,800 people into freedom from slavery.

The Gulf Coast RNR team proudly accepts their second consecutive RNR Franchise of the Year Award.

Gulf Coast RNR Owner Shannon Strunk (far L) expresses gratitude for his team – including Co-Owners Shane Baber (second from L) and Cynthia Baber-Strunk (third from L) – as they are celebrated as Franchise of the Year.

RNR’s commitment to community will be demonstrated companywide via a National Serve Day, scheduled for October 11, 2026. Leadership also noted some new investments in team members, including enhanced training, software improvements, and support-system strengthening.

RNR CEO Adam Sutton rallies the RNR troops at the company’s annual Franchise Conference.

“When we give back to both our communities and our people, we build trust, strengthen our local presence, and set the foundation for long-term growth,” Sutton said.

The conference concluded with an awards dinner, where four new positions were announced within the company’s Franchise Operations Support team: Aaron Kidd, Franchise Coordinator; Mark Neumann, Franchise Business Consultant; Nick Robinson, Franchise Training Specialist; and Pete Shau, Franchise Training Specialist.

Among the event’s award winners were:

Franchise of the Year – Gulf Coast L&P Inc., Owners Shannon Strunk, Cynthia Baber-Strunk, and Shane Baber

Changed Lives Community Hero – Larry Carrico of RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express

“We believe the conference was an incredible success and is always a powerful reminder that while we are driven by value, we are truly powered by people,” said Sutton. “We love bringing all of our Franchisees together to connect, learn, and celebrate as we continue strengthening our collective focus of building a Value Driven company and serving our customers and communities.”