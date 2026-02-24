Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

RNR Conference Focuses on Community

RNR of Missouri CEO Larry Carrico (second from L) receives the RNR Changed Lives Community Hero Award from (L to R) RNR VP of Franchising Vince Ficarrotta, Founder Larry Sutton, and CEO Adam Sutton. 

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently held its annual Franchise Conference, with more than 400 owners, operators, general managers, corporate staff, team members, vendor sponsors, and guests gathering at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, to celebrate the company’s success and establish a theme for the year ahead. 

“This year will be the Year of Community,” said RNR Chief Executive Officer Adam Sutton. “RNR is not just a tire and wheel store; we’re a trusted resource within the communities we serve. So we want our teams to show up locally in meaningful ways, focusing on deeper engagement and giving back to the places we call home.” 

Keynote speaker Justin Wren set the tone with his journey from champion MMA fighter to founder of the nonprofit Fight for the Forgotten. Since 2013, the organization has provided more than 52,000 indigenous people worldwide with access to clean drinking water, replanted thousands of trees, acquired over 3,000 acres of land for tribes, and helped 1,800 people into freedom from slavery. 

The Gulf Coast RNR team proudly accepts their second consecutive RNR Franchise of the Year Award. 
 
Gulf Coast RNR Owner Shannon Strunk (far L) expresses gratitude for his team – including Co-Owners Shane Baber (second from L) and Cynthia Baber-Strunk (third from L) – as they are celebrated as Franchise of the Year. 

RNR’s commitment to community will be demonstrated companywide via a National Serve Day, scheduled for October 11, 2026. Leadership also noted some new investments in team members, including enhanced training, software improvements, and support-system strengthening. 

RNR CEO Adam Sutton rallies the RNR troops at the company’s annual Franchise Conference. 

“When we give back to both our communities and our people, we build trust, strengthen our local presence, and set the foundation for long-term growth,” Sutton said. 

The conference concluded with an awards dinner, where four new positions were announced within the company’s Franchise Operations Support team: Aaron Kidd, Franchise Coordinator; Mark Neumann, Franchise Business Consultant; Nick Robinson, Franchise Training Specialist; and Pete Shau, Franchise Training Specialist. 

Among the event’s award winners were: 

  • Franchise of the Year – Gulf Coast L&P Inc., Owners Shannon Strunk, Cynthia Baber-Strunk, and Shane Baber 
  • Changed Lives Community Hero – Larry Carrico of RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express

“We believe the conference was an incredible success and is always a powerful reminder that while we are driven by value, we are truly powered by people,” said Sutton. “We love bringing all of our Franchisees together to connect, learn, and celebrate as we continue strengthening our collective focus of building a Value Driven company and serving our customers and communities.”

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 