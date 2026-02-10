Rent One University Graduates Second Cohort

Rent One team members celebrate R1U graduate Thumudous Doyle (C), who was recently promoted to Regional Manager.

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One’s training program – Rent One University (R1U) – recently graduated its second cohort, several of whom earned promotions during four-month program.

“Rent One University is about more than training,” said Rent One Director of Training & Development Angie Brubaker. “It’s about belief, opportunity, and investing in people who are ready for the next step. Cohort 2 absolutely rose to the challenge, and their accomplishments speak for themselves.”

The 26 Rent One team members participating in Cohort 2 successfully completed the experience between August and December of 2025, including structured coursework, real-world application, and collaborative learning. The culmination of the program was an in-person graduation ceremony and team-building event held at the Game Show Battle Room in St. Louis, Missouri.

R1U curriculum covers key operational areas, including account maintenance, finance, human resources, inventory, marketing, sales, and training. Interactive Zoom classrooms and peer discussion groups let participants connect across regions, share information, apply learning, and create a strong sense of cohort community.

Regional Director Matt Pinkerton (R) presents a certificate to R1U graduate Sammy Velasquez. (L) Regional Manager Joe O’Neill (L) and Regional Director Damian Bartkus (R) congratulate R1U graduate Emily Buchanan (C). Regional Manager Jake Seidel (L) and Pinkerton (R) celebrate another R1U graduate, Alexzandra Greer (C).

During the program, seven participants also earned promotions, reinforcing R1U’s role as a true leadership-development pathway and demonstrating the company’s commitment to cultivating talent from within.

“Rent One University is already becoming a staple program at Rent One, clearly delivering meaningful internal development,” Chief Operating Officer Kelly Martin agreed. “Angie and her team have created a special sauce – building connection, accountability, and growth across a distributed workforce with real-world constraints.”