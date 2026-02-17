Nationwide Marketing Helps Feed 20K Vegas Hungry

Nationwide Marketing Group Vice President of Furniture, Bedding, & Outdoor Jeff Rose (C) cuts the grand-opening ribbon on the company’s new showroom at Las Vegas’ World Market Center.

Nationwide Marketing Group teamed with the nonprofit No Child Hungry (NCH) during the recent Winter 2026 Las Vegas Furniture Market to pack and give more than 20,000 meals to the local community.

Nationwide celebrated the grand opening of its new showroom at the World Market Center with a ribbon-cutting, followed by remarks from both Nationwide Vice President of Furniture, Bedding, & Outdoor, Jeff Rose, and NCH Founder William Lowry.

“Our aim is to give back wherever we go, so it was imperative to help families in the Las Vegas area,” said Rose. “We’re incredibly grateful for the presence and support from over 300 attendees across our network of members, vendor partners, and industry peers.”

“Our organization is on a mission to reach one-billion meals packed and distributed in the next ten years, so I want you to know how important and valuable this moment is to us,” Lowry told participants. “We’re going to give meals to the kids right here in Las Vegas who are hungry.”

Nationwide volunteers pack 20k+ meals to donate toward the hungry in Las Vegas.

Volunteers then spent about two hours packing more than 20,000 meals to help feed hungry community members in Las Vegas. Nationwide will hold another meal-packing event with No Child Hungry next month during Nationwide’s PrimeTime event and expo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.