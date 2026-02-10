Majik Annual Awards Banquet a Real Kicker 

CEO Mike Simoncini (L) and Sales Director Joe Luczak (R) present York, Pennsylvania, team member Herman Melendez (C) with the Sales Leader of the Year award.

APRO member Blue Ocean Brands dba Majik Rent-To-Own held its annual Awards Banquet recently in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to celebrate its best and inspire the whole company to keep moving onward and upward.

“First and foremost, this event is a celebration of what we’ve accomplished in the prior year, as a team and as individual contributors throughout the organization,” said CEO Mike Simoncini. “We want to recognize all the people who make Majik special and successful.”

More than 200 employees and guests attended this year’s banquet, western-themed as “Back in the Saddle” – reflecting the kickoff of a new year with renewed focus, energy, and determination to always get back in the saddle, whatever challenges might arise.

Organized by Leah Simoncini, Tricia Fisher, and Majik Human Resources Director Tammy Dunlap, and supported by the vendor community, a dozen different awards were presented at the banquet, including:

Delivery Leader of the Year – Gary Eckart, Berwick, PA store

Account Retention Leader of the Year – Donae Sanders, York, PA store

Operations Leader of the Year – Jen Moores, Shenandoah, PA store

Sales Leader – Herman Melendez, York, PA store

Impact Player of the Year – Jermey Schaller, Shamokin, PA store

Core Values: “We Serve Others” – Donae Sanders, York, PA store

Core Values: “We Do What It Takes” – Bill McDonald, Corporate staff

Core Values: “We Own It” – Cassandra Ellis, Columbia, PA store

Assistant Manager of the Year – Brandon Russell, Huntingdon, PA store

Store Manager of the Year – Anthony Velez, York, PA store

Dan Fisher Legacy Award – Matt Shields, Corporate staff

Store of the Year – York, PA store

Majik IT Director Matt Shields (C) receives the Dan Fisher Legacy Award from CEO Mike Simoncini (L) and Founder/Award namesake Dan Fisher (R). Majik District Manager Pat Hartman moseys up to the awards stage via red carpet. Leah and Mike Simoncini express their appreciation for the Majik Team.

“We also used the event to present our theme for 2026: Push Past Possible,” Simoncini said. “What was ‘possible’ for us five years ago is now normal; what felt big last year is now expected; and what feels difficult today will be routine next year. Majik is building multimillion-dollar stores, developing elite leaders, and proving that this company’s ceiling is far higher than anyone thought.”

Congratulations to Majik and all of this year’s award winners!