Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Majik Annual Awards Banquet a Real Kicker 

CEO Mike Simoncini (L) and Sales Director Joe Luczak (R) present York, Pennsylvania, team member Herman Melendez (C) with the Sales Leader of the Year award. 

APRO member Blue Ocean Brands dba Majik Rent-To-Own held its annual Awards Banquet recently in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to celebrate its best and inspire the whole company to keep moving onward and upward. 

“First and foremost, this event is a celebration of what we’ve accomplished in the prior year, as a team and as individual contributors throughout the organization,” said CEO Mike Simoncini. “We want to recognize all the people who make Majik special and successful.” 

More than 200 employees and guests attended this year’s banquet, western-themed as “Back in the Saddle” – reflecting the kickoff of a new year with renewed focus, energy, and determination to always get back in the saddle, whatever challenges might arise. 

Organized by Leah Simoncini, Tricia Fisher, and Majik Human Resources Director Tammy Dunlap, and supported by the vendor community, a dozen different awards were presented at the banquet, including: 

  • Delivery Leader of the Year – Gary Eckart, Berwick, PA store 
  • Account Retention Leader of the Year – Donae Sanders, York, PA store 
  • Operations Leader of the Year – Jen Moores, Shenandoah, PA store 
  • Sales Leader – Herman Melendez, York, PA store 
  • Impact Player of the Year – Jermey Schaller, Shamokin, PA store 
  • Core Values: “We Serve Others” – Donae Sanders, York, PA store 
  • Core Values: “We Do What It Takes” – Bill McDonald, Corporate staff 
  • Core Values: “We Own It” – Cassandra Ellis, Columbia, PA store 
  • Assistant Manager of the Year – Brandon Russell, Huntingdon, PA store 
  • Store Manager of the Year – Anthony Velez, York, PA store 
  • Dan Fisher Legacy Award – Matt Shields, Corporate staff 
  • Store of the Year – York, PA store 

Majik IT Director Matt Shields (C) receives the Dan Fisher Legacy Award from CEO Mike Simoncini (L) and Founder/Award namesake Dan Fisher (R).
Majik District Manager Pat Hartman moseys up to the awards stage via red carpet. 
Leah and Mike Simoncini express their appreciation for the Majik Team. 

“We also used the event to present our theme for 2026: Push Past Possible,” Simoncini said. “What was ‘possible’ for us five years ago is now normal; what felt big last year is now expected; and what feels difficult today will be routine next year. Majik is building multimillion-dollar stores, developing elite leaders, and proving that this company’s ceiling is far higher than anyone thought.” 

Congratulations to Majik and all of this year’s award winners! 

The team from Majik’s York, Pennsylvania location took home the company’s Store of the Year award. 
The Majik Awards Banquet, themed “Back in the Saddle,” concluded with an evening of instructor-led line dancing. 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 