Leadership as Partnership: Strengthening APRO for What’s Next 

By: Dan Fisher and Charles Smitherman

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and Board President Dan Fisher (R) at the ASAE CEO Symposium, focused on leadership, governance, and positioning APRO for the future.

In mid-January, the two of us attended the ASAE (American Society of Association Executives) CEO Symposium together in Naples, Florida. While the event brought together association executives and board leaders from across the country, our reason for being there was very specific and very personal to APRO. We chose to attend together because we share a deep belief that strong associations and APRO’s future effectiveness require intentional leadership, healthy governance, and a true partnership between volunteer leaders and professional staff. 

APRO has been around for 45 years. That kind of longevity doesn’t happen by accident. It is the result of leaders who understood their responsibility not only to address the issues of their time, but to build structures and relationships that would endure. Our shared goal is to ensure that APRO continues that legacy and is positioned to serve members just as effectively for the next 45 years as it has for the last. 

Our attendance together reflected that commitment. 

One of the most consistent themes reinforced throughout the Symposium was that effective associations are grounded in trust and clarity between boards and staff. Strong governance is not about hierarchy or control. It is about partnership, shared responsibility, and a common understanding of roles. When boards and staff are aligned around purpose and process, strategy becomes more than a plan on paper. It becomes a lodestar – a guide for decision-making, prioritization, and impact. 

Stepping away from day-to-day responsibilities gave us valuable space to reflect on how APRO is functioning at the leadership level. Those conversations are not always easy to make time for, but they are essential. We had the opportunity to talk candidly about decision-making, our personality and communication styles, and how we support one another in our respective roles. That kind of reflection strengthens working relationships and, ultimately, strengthens the association. 

After the sessions wrapped, APRO Past President David P. David (far L) met up with (L to R) Tricia Fisher, Dan Fisher, and Charles Smitherman to spend some quality time and catch up.

One of the most encouraging outcomes of the experience was the degree of positive reinforcement we received. Many of the governance and operational changes APRO has implemented recently are well aligned with best practices across the association community. The emphasis on clearer strategic priorities and focus, stronger board engagement, more intentional communication, and professionalized operations echoed what we heard repeatedly from peers and facilitators. 

That validation matters. It confirms that APRO is moving in the right direction and that the changes already underway are meaningful improvements, not just internal adjustments. At the same time, the experience gave us new ideas and perspectives to continue enhancing our effectiveness and expanding our impact for members. Leadership development is not about arriving at a finish line. It is about continuously refining how we lead. Excellence is not an act, but a habit. 

We were also reminded that governance quality is not static but evolving. What worked a decade ago may not be sufficient today, and what works today will need to adapt again tomorrow. Organizations that experience longevity share common characteristics such as curiosity, a hunger for continuous learning and adaptation to change, good financial stewardship, and staying true to the mission. Associations that endure go deeper by regularly investing in how they govern, partner, and prepare leaders for change. That mindset is particularly important as APRO operates in an environment shaped by regulatory complexity, technological change, and shifting needs and expectations from our members, their employees, and the rent-to-own (RTO) customer. 

After the sessions wrapped, past APRO President David P. David (L) joined Dan Fisher (C) and Charles Smitherman (R) for ice cream and conversation.

For us, the takeaway was clear: the strength of APRO’s future depends on the strength of its leadership culture. That culture is shaped by how the board and staff collaborate, how openly challenges are discussed, and how intentionally decisions are made. Attending the Symposium together was one tangible way to reinforce that culture in alignment with our strategic plan imitative of leadership empowerment. 

Since returning, we have already begun applying what we learned. We are being more deliberate about how strategic conversations are framed at the board level, ensuring time is spent looking forward to the horizon and on the questions that will shape APRO’s long-term direction. We are also continuing to think about leadership development more broadly, recognizing that strong leadership extends beyond titles and is essential at every level of the association. 

Most importantly, this experience reaffirmed a shared belief: APRO’s success is a collective responsibility. When the board and staff are aligned, the association is better positioned to serve its members, advocate effectively, and adapt with confidence. 

As APRO looks ahead, our commitment to governance, leadership development, and partnership will remain central to our strategic direction. Investing in how we lead today is how we ensure APRO remains strong, relevant, and effective for decades to come – not just for the next year, but for the next 45 years. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 